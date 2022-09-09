Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
FLORENCE MAN ARRESTED IN PETTIS COUNTY FOR THREE FELONIES
A Florence man was arrested in Sedalia for three felonies on Monday, September 12. According to a probable cause statement, Logan Lewis was arrested at 1525 East 6th Street by authorities at approximately 12:07 p.m. Lewis, who was wanted on a previous warrant was observed running into the residence. Authorities...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MAN WITH AN ACTIVE WARRANT
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 54-year-old Willie Waddell is wanted for failure to appear for driving while revoked, domestic assault, and DWI persistent. Waddell is five-foot-nine and 180 pounds.
koamnewsnow.com
Armed burglary suspect flees after resident holds him at gunpoint; Surrenders to K9 Unit
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Boone County Deputies arrested a man who they say entered a residence with a large knife with the intent to burglarize the occupants. At around 12:30 p.m. on September 13, a caller alerted Boone County Dispatch regarding a burglary in progress. The 911 caller stated...
Sedalia Police Reports For September 13, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Tuesday morning, Officers were conducting business checks in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue. During the business checks, Officers located two vehicles parked in the Kohl's parking lot after hours. Upon contact with the driver of one of the vehicles, the driver's information came back as a revoked driving status. Jared J. Cooper, 22, of Columbia, was issued a summons for Driving While Revoked and released on scene.
Man sentenced over ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth in Missouri
A federal judge sentenced a California man Monday in federal court for transporting an "extraordinary quantity" of methamphetamine in a car while he traveled in Missouri.
Sleeping Driver Arrested for DWI
On Saturday around 3:53 a.m., a Sedalia Police Officer observed a vehicle stopped in the roadway on North Ohio at around Pacific Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was breathing, but appeared to be sleeping. Investigation revealed that the driver, 31-year-old Isidro Chavez Marcos, of Sedalia, was intoxicated. Marcos was...
KCTV 5
Wanted: William Pigg
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 65-year-old William K. Pigg is wanted on a warrant out of Jackson County that was issued after he apparently failed to appear in court regarding a sex offender registration violation. They say his last known address was...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED FOR TRAFFICKING DRUGS DUE IN COURT
A 36-year-old Sedalia man facing a couple of felony charges after authorities executed a no-knock search warrant at an apartment on U.S. Highway 50 in Pettis County on June 9 is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, authorities say when they entered the apartment, Jonathan Johnson ran toward...
Cases Resolved in Pettis County Circuit Court September 2 – 7
Below is a sampling of cases that were resolved in the Circuit Court of Pettis County from Sept. 2 - 7. Freddie M. Thomas: age 52, Sedalia, MO was sentenced to consecutive 30, 5 and 4 year sentences in the Missouri Department of Corrections on three separate matters (1 count Robbery in the First Degree, 1 count Unlawful Use of a Weapon and 1 count Delivery of a Controlled Substance). Mr. Thomas was sentenced to an additional 5-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for Armed Criminal Action.
Charges dropped in deadly 2021 Lake of the Ozarks Shooting
Charges against a Hickory County man accused in a deadly shooting at a bar in Lake Ozark in 2021 appear to have been dropped, although prosecutors will not confirm that or comment on the case.
Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County left two people hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash about a half-mile south of Koechner Road around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by George M. Simon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, tried to pass The post Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man arrested after chase in Cass County ends in crash
A man wanted for resisting arrest tried it again Wednesday morning, but his resistance ended when his car rolled onto its top and he was arrested.
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach man, woman face drug charges after search of their home
An Osage Beach man and woman are facing drug charges after authorities find methamphetamine during a search of their home. Rory Borden, 36, and Christina Schaffer, 45, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched...
Sheriff’s office identifies man electrocuted in southern Boone County
The Boone County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified the Hallsville man who died early Monday when he was electrocuted by a downed power line. The post Sheriff’s office identifies man electrocuted in southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
California man sentenced after MSHP traffic stop leads to recovery of 28 pounds of meth
JEFFERSON CITY − A California man was sentenced in federal court Monday after authorities say he transported 28 pounds of methamphetamine through mid-Missouri in September 2019. Johnny Jordan Thompson, 28, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole. He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 13, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the morning of September 9, Pettis County Deputies took a report of the theft of a wallet that occurred in the 21000 block of Route O in Pettis County. The investigation continues.
Missouri woman warns of job scam targeting community groups, bank accounts
In the two years since the pandemic - money lost to online scammers has nearly doubled. One Jackson County woman knows that all too well.
Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Miller County on Sunday morning left a 4-year-old Iberia boy hurt. The crash happened on Highway 42 at Route C just after 11:45 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a minivan driven by Elaine K. Steen, 67, of Iberia, made a left turn The post Boy hurt in crash on Highway 42 in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Injured in Cole County Crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday morning in Cole County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2002 Mazda 626, driven by 25-year-old Robert T. Goodwin of Jefferson City, was on Route U, when a westbound 2013 Dodge Dart, driven by a 17-year-old female from Tipton, failed to yield to the Mazda and struck it. Both vehicles traveled off the westbound lanes of US 50 and came to rest facing south just after 10 a.m. (just south of Centertown).
939theeagle.com
CPD: Deadly Columbia I-70 crash happened during heavy congestion
A Boonville man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash on heavily-congested I-70 in Columbia. CPD investigators say the crash happened when 84-year-old Wayne Simmons of Boonville slowed for heavy traffic ahead in the driving lane of westbound I-70 near the 123-mile marker. Columbia Police say 30-year-old Ruzana Tadzhibayev’s vehicle then struck the back the Simmons’ Hyundai, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.
Awesome 92.3
