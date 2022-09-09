ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

10 San Antonio chefs will duke it out next month at third-annual Burger Showdown

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48U9hi_0hosEYI600
Attendees of the Burger Showdown taste sliders from the competing chefs and vote for a winner.

Burger lovers will learn how their favorite San Antonio chefs stack up at Burger Showdown 3.0, the third annual installment of the local cooking competition.

The event  will take place Friday, Oct. 14 at east-of-downtown brewery Alamo Beer Co., 202 Lamar St. This year’s iteration will raise money for the San Antonio Food Bank while pitting ten culinary pros against each other for a cash prize. Scheduled to compete are:

  • Diana Anderson of JD's Chili Parlor
  • Joshua Calderon of the Levy and the San Antonio Spurs
  • Angelo Gordon of Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine
  • Louis Halaszyn of CREAM Kitchen and Bar
  • Geronimo Lopez of Botika
  • Joseph Thadeus Martinez of Tributary
  • John O'Larnic of Chef's Backyard
  • James Richard Smith of toohotfortabc
  • Dave Terrazas of the Art Institute of San Antonio
  • Kristina Zhao of DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
Attendees will taste slider-sized versions of each chef’s creation and vote on their favorite flavor combination to determine who wins.

General Admission tickets run approximately $60 and include a slider from each chef, fresh-cut fries and an after-dinner treat. Drinks aren't included in the price but will be available from Alamo Beer. VIP tickets are also available.


The event runs 6-9 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Beer#Cooking#Food Drink#Burger Lovers#Burger Showdown 3 0#Alamo Beer Co#The San Antonio Food Bank#Jd#The San Antonio Spurs#Drinks
KTSA

San Antonio based burger chain permanently closes

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — “See you on the flip side”. That’s the message fans of Hometown Burger restaurants are getting on the chain’s website. The San Antonio based company has permanently closed all of its locations. There was no indication that they closure was going to happen and no explanation was given when they announced the closure on social media.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
714
Followers
171
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy