Read full article on original website
Related
WBIR
Knoxville's Forgotten Champion: The Story of Big John Tate Part 1
Knoxville is a city built on sports from the Vols to Olympians to Hall-of-Famers. One world champion, however, has been lost to time. This is his story.
WBIR
Ijams River Trail in Knoxville, Tennessee
Ijams in Knoxville has more than 12 miles of nature trails open to hikers and runners. An easy trail to start with is the River Trail.
WBIR
Sequoyah Hills Park in Knoxville, Tennessee
Need a place to take a walk, have a picnic, launch a boat or play fetch with your dog? You could try this West Knoxville spot.
WBIR
Tennessee-Oklahoma scheduled series called off with Sooners' impending move to SEC
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football's home-and-home series with Oklahoma will not be played as originally planned. The Sooners are moving to the SEC in 2025, which is why the series has been called off since it is currently slated as a non-conference game. The Vols were originally supposed to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBIR
A 'Thriller' in Knoxville: The Jacksons' Victory Tour at Neyland Stadium
The Jacksons performed three concerts in Knoxville in 1984. This is a look at the process of putting on shows of such magnitude and the impact they had on Knoxville.
Spyre Sports brings more than $4 million in NIL deals for UT athletes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Spyre Sports, a sports marketing collective in Knoxville, said it has generated $4.5 million in revenue for UT athletes, through Name, Image, and Likeness deals. "Those might be birthday parties, a youth football camp, Christmas parties, meet and greets, and so forth," said Hunter Baddour, the...
Kickoff time announced for UT vs. Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will start its conference play this year with a rivalry game against Florida at home. The Vols take on the Gators at Neyland Stadium for their first SEC match-up of the season. The SEC announced kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 on CBS.
As UT students struggle with parking, university says there are still spaces
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee welcomed more students than ever this year. The university is seeing a combination of higher enrollment and more students attending fewer hybrid classes this year, which has sparked an issue with finding parking. Many students say they have to arrive at least...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zoo Knoxville celebrates Red Wolf Week to bring attention to America's rarest animal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is working to make sure a native wolf species that was declared extinct in the wild during the 1980s has a chance to survive. They are celebrating their inaugural Red Wolf Week, celebrating the incredibly rare wolf that once used to roam the Southeastern U.S.
The 2022 Tennessee Valley Fair is in full swing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Fair is back and better than ever this year. The 102nd fair is bringing some big names to the area for its 2022 concert series. the shows began on September 10th, but will continue until the last day of the fair. You can find a list of those acts here.
WBIR
Family of Ukrainian refugees in Knoxville needs community support
Julie Tryukhan's husband had to stay behind and fight. She and her two children are trying to start a new life in East Tennessee.
District leaders speak after KCS ranks in bottom 5% of Tennessee school districts
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Knox County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyck discussed where the district ranks across Tennessee, after the Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School and District Accountability report. Knox County Schools ranks in the bottom five percent of scores statewide. That is based on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'In Need of Improvement': Knox County, other East TN districts ranked among lowest-performing schools in state in 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. The Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School and District Accountability reports on Monday, which assesses districts based on performance...
Ambulance hits, kills pedestrian on Alcoa Highway
ALCOA, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by an AMR ambulance on Alcoa Highway Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 12:09 a.m. at the Knox and Blount County line. The Alcoa Police Department and the Alcoa Fire Department responded to the incident, according to the City of Alcoa.
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker, DL Byron Young earn SEC weekly accolades
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football hasn't played an SEC opponent yet this season, but the Vols have a couple of players landing in the conference spotlight following their week two win against Pittsburgh. Vol quarterback Hendon Hooker has been named SEC Offensive Player of the Week and defensive end...
The Vols are off to a strong start, and local businesses are just as hyped as fans to see them win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During football season, Vol fans get out and represent their home team, and many fans travel to Knoxville from across the country. Whether people are watching a game at Neyland Stadium or cheering from a bar across town, city leaders said football season keeps both fans and business owners excited.
'You Might be Right' | Baker Center launches new podcast hosted by former TN governors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The airwaves of internet radio are filled with all kinds of podcasts. This week, two new voices joined them — former Tennessee governors Phil Bredesen (D) and Bill Haslam (R). They are the hosts of a new podcast from the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center...
Pilot in fatal Sevier County chopper crash faces charges he duped victim, defrauded others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Utah man who flew a leased helicopter that crashed last year in Sevier County, killing his passenger, faces charges he duped the woman and others in various illegal would-be business deals. Matthew Jones, 36, was set to appear Tuesday afternoon in Salt Lake City federal...
Thousands attend 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee was filled with the roar of jet engines when the region's largest air show returned for the first time in six years. The 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show returned to McGhee Tyson Airport on September 10 and 11. The air show performers included the...
Experts respond to the need for youth mental health help in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mental health experts in East Tennessee saw a need and fulfilled it. The Crisis Stabilization Unit at East Tennessee Children's Hospital is helping a lot of children. This is a partnership between East Tennessee Children's Hospital and McNabb Center. It's specifically for children in a mental...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 2