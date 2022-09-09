ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
WBIR

Kickoff time announced for UT vs. Florida game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will start its conference play this year with a rivalry game against Florida at home. The Vols take on the Gators at Neyland Stadium for their first SEC match-up of the season. The SEC announced kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 on CBS.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Games#Summer Olympics#Kpd#Berlin#The Patrol Division#Torch Run
WBIR

The 2022 Tennessee Valley Fair is in full swing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Fair is back and better than ever this year. The 102nd fair is bringing some big names to the area for its 2022 concert series. the shows began on September 10th, but will continue until the last day of the fair. You can find a list of those acts here.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
WBIR

'In Need of Improvement': Knox County, other East TN districts ranked among lowest-performing schools in state in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. The Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School and District Accountability reports on Monday, which assesses districts based on performance...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ambulance hits, kills pedestrian on Alcoa Highway

ALCOA, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by an AMR ambulance on Alcoa Highway Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 12:09 a.m. at the Knox and Blount County line. The Alcoa Police Department and the Alcoa Fire Department responded to the incident, according to the City of Alcoa.
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

Thousands attend 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee was filled with the roar of jet engines when the region's largest air show returned for the first time in six years. The 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show returned to McGhee Tyson Airport on September 10 and 11. The air show performers included the...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy