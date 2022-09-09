A police officer from a small police department is patrolling in his cruiser late in the evening when the dispatcher directs him to respond to a 911 call at a local residence. Little is known other than that the caller says a family member is threatening violence against the caller. The officer arrives at the home. The front door is open. After announcing his arrival and that he is an officer, the officer gauges the situation. An adult male is screaming at the top of his lungs, the caller is crying, and the adult male is now threatening the caller and the officer and begins to aggressively approach the caller...

PITTSFORD, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO