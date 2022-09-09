Read full article on original website
Upper Valley Everyone Eats Returns to Gifford September 27
Vermont Business Magazine Gifford will distribute meals for Upper Valley Everyone Eats this month on Tuesday, September 27 between 5 – 5:30 p.m. at Gifford’s South Parking lot. The frozen meals, provided by Global Village Foods, are available by reservation. To reserve a meal or for any other questions, please contact Gifford Community Relations Coordinator, Katja Evans at 802-728-2377.
Weinberger appoints Nicolas Longo to lead Burlington International Airport
Vermont Business Magazine Today, Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the appointment of Nicolas Longo as Director of Aviation. “After a rigorous and competitive search, I am proud to announce Nicolas Longo as Burlington’s next Director of Aviation,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger. “Through his nearly decade-long career here at the Airport, and at every step of the selection process, Nic demonstrated that he has the skills, expertise, vision, and commitment to lead the next chapter of growth and success for the Airport.”
The Preservation Trust of Vermont partners with ZION Growers for new industry at Vermont Marble Company site
VermontBiz After a decade of ownership, and successfully securing the collections of the Vermont Marble Museum, the Preservation Trust of Vermont has transferred ownership of the former Vermont Marble Company facility in Proctor to ZION Growers, a Vermont- based industrial hemp processing company. “Our partnership with ZION Growers achieves the...
SVCOA seeks applicants for National Family Caregiver Support grant funds
Vermont Business Magazine Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) today announced that it is seeking applicants for National Family Caregiver Support (NFCSP) grant funds available to local agencies providing supportive programs and services for caregivers, as well as individual caregivers age 55 and up who are caring full-time for children under the age of 18.
Hoffer: Council did not confirm that law enforcement officers met training requirements
A police officer from a small police department is patrolling in his cruiser late in the evening when the dispatcher directs him to respond to a 911 call at a local residence. Little is known other than that the caller says a family member is threatening violence against the caller. The officer arrives at the home. The front door is open. After announcing his arrival and that he is an officer, the officer gauges the situation. An adult male is screaming at the top of his lungs, the caller is crying, and the adult male is now threatening the caller and the officer and begins to aggressively approach the caller...
Four caregivers of vulnerable adults charged by AG's office
VermontBiz The Attorney General’s Office today announced it charged four caregivers after Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division, found probable cause for multiple criminal charges. The charges, including abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults, are against David Mumley, 29, formerly of Swanton, Vermont; Heather Mumley, 30, formerly of Swanton, Vermont; Krystal Grenier, 30, of Milton, Vermont; and Nicholas Grenier, 29, of Milton, Vermont. The charges brought against the four caregivers are the result of an investigation conducted by the Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit of the Attorney General’s Criminal Division.
GMP will electrify its truck fleet in a crushing first blow Thursday
Rendering of electric truck. The actual one will be at the event Thursday in Pittsford. Courtesy GMP. Vermont Business Magazine GMP is scrapping fossil fuel for its field fleet by destroying a fossil fuel truck and replacing it with an all-electric truck in a major step toward electrifying its field fleet to cut costs and carbon. On Thursday the state's largest utility will introduce the new vehicle and destroy one with an internal combustion engine at a "Destroy-a-Truck Event" in Pittsford.
VSP: Missing person from Ferrisburgh
VermontBiz The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s assistance locating missing 81-year-old Beverly Ross. It is reported Beverly has dementia, along with additional mobility issues. Beverly was last seen at her home on U.S. Route 7 in the town of Ferrisburgh at about 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Her family reported her missing at about 9:06 a.m. Monday. There are concerns for Beverly’s welfare due to health issues.
Fox US Open of Mountain Biking announces race event schedule starting Thursday
Vermont Business Magazine The Fox US Open of Mountain Biking has released its event schedule for racing this weekend at Killington Resort, September 15-18. Athletes will kick off the epic competition on Thursday, September 15, with the Bike Park(link is external) remaining open to the public, while racers begin preparing for the Open Downhill event. Known as a true family-friendly mountain bike festival, this event is free to attend and watch. Visitors will enjoy the excitement of the competition among some of the biggest names in the sport and the incredible experiences Killington Resort has to offer.
LoveYourBrain and Jack Mitrani to host 6th annual golf tournament
VermontBiz The LoveYourBrain Foundation, a Vermont-based national nonprofit, is set to host its 6th Annual Golf Tournament on Monday, September 19th at Burlington Country Club. This annual event, presented in 2022 by Vermont-based Bitter Bubble, invites golf enthusiasts, corporations, professionals and philanthropists to join LoveYourBrain in raising money for their community-based and online programs for people affected by traumatic brain injury (TBI). Every 11 seconds, someone experiences a TBI - including concussion - and all proceeds from the tournament support LoveYourBrain’s programs and resources, which are provided at no cost to participants around the globe.
