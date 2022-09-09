Congratulations to ENVS professors, Sharon Collinge and Amanda Carrico, who were awarded the the 2021 Civic Achievement Award at the Campus Sustainability Summit on April 21, 2022. The work they are leading at the CU Boulder Center for Sustainable Landscapes and Communities (CSLC) is what earned the pair the award. The CSLC "provides foundational knowledge and a forum for productive discourse toward the planning and management of public lands in and around urban areas as integral components of sustainable and resilient communities in Colorado. The Center...is initially focused on public lands in the Boulder region, including Boulder city and county open space systems and adjacent federal lands, and their surrounding communities as local laboratories that exemplify the larger challenge of sustaining public lands in urban contexts."

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO