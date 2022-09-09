ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Urgent HearMuffs recall: 31,000 were sold, and children could be in danger

Parents who purchased Children’s HearMuffs sound compression ear muffs should know there’s a recall in place for the device. The AAA alkaline batteries in the HearMuffs can rupture and cause burn injuries or even injuries to the child’s hearing. HearMuffs recall. Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio issued a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy