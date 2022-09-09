ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

AdWeek

Snap, TikTok Are Among Walmart Connect’s New Innovation Partners

Retail media platform Walmart Connect added an innovation partner category to its service, solution and technology partners, and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

YouTube Partner Program Will Welcome Shorts Creators in Early 2023

YouTube detailed several monetization options for creators on its platform at its inaugural Made on YouTube event in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

Meta Continues to Put Muscle Behind Reels With Debut of Facebook Reels API

Meta's emphasis on Reels continues with Monday's introduction of the Facebook Reels API (application-programming interface), which enables enterprise...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Meta Globally Rolls Out Collaborative Ads for Local Delivery

Meta said Tuesday that Collaborative Ads enabling consumer packaged goods brands, grocers and local restaurants to team up...
FOOD & DRINKS
AdWeek

Twitter Users Can Now Remind Themselves to Add Descriptions to Images

Twitter has begun rolling out prompts to remind its users that not all of them experience images in...
INTERNET
AdWeek

Snapchat: How to Add a Poll to a Post

Snapchat allows users to add polls to their posts in the social networking application. Users can type their...
INTERNET
AdWeek

TikTok Beefs Up #BookTok With Penguin Random House

TikTok users can now link their favorite books from Penguin Random House within their videos following a partnership...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AdWeek

The Speed of Culture: Staying Culturally Relevant as a Brand Today

In the latest episode of The Speed of Culture podcast, Dr. Marcus Collins joins Matt Britton to discuss how...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Adweek's 2022 Experiential Awards: Celebrating the Best Innovative Activations

Last year, it was a bit of a struggle to honor innovative and breakthrough IRL campaigns, given that the world was still largely hunkered down during the pandemic. But for our fourth annual Experiential Awards, there was no shortage of outstanding activations to highlight as consumers began to adapt to the new normal—and were champing at the bit to once again embrace out-of-home offerings.
AdWeek

Creative Flavor: Alonso Arias Isn't Afraid of the Project Nobody Wants

These days, Colombian performer J Balvin—otherwise known as the “Prince of Reggaeton”—is considered advertising gold amongst legacy brands like UPS and McDonald’s. But back in 2014, the singer was still growing his audience with the help of brands like Coors Light and creative marketers like Dallas-based creative director Alonso Arias.
CELEBRITIES
AdWeek

How Spotify Is Helping Brands Curate Their Way Through the Attention Recession

Editor’s note: This is the sixth installment of Beats, Bytes and Brands, a monthly column on the newest trends and activations converging across the music industry and brand marketing. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Jesse Kirshbaum. Jesse Kirshbaum is the founder of Beats and Bytes,...
MUSIC
AdWeek

Adweek Teams With Produ and Circulo Creativo to Honor Hispanic Creatives in Marketing

All year, Latin media company Produ and nonprofit Circulo Creativo USA provide platforms for today’s biggest Hispanic and Latinx talents in marketing and entertainment. This Hispanic Heritage Month, the two are continuing their collective mission to celebrate culture-shifting creativity through a new profile series created in partnership with Adweek.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

The Rising Marketer’s Guide to Wunderman Thompson’s Catalyst Academy

This is part of Adweek’s new series covering fellowship programs at agencies. As agencies continue to face a talent crunch, many recent graduates or career changers are seeking a way into the industry. Here, we cover programs for entry-level marketers at top agencies. Today, applications for Wunderman Thompson’s (WT)...
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Tuesday Stir

-Bose recently launched the new QuietComfort Earbuds II, which personalize audio and noise cancellation performance to the unique shape of every ear. Anomaly has now introduced a new multimedia campaign called “For Your Ears Only” to support the product launch. The campaign highlights that the buds are uniquely tuned to your ears. “For Your Ears Only” paints different outlines, in which QC Earbuds II wearers experience inspiring moments while listening to “Because I’m Me” by The Avalanches.
ELECTRONICS
AdWeek

Jessie McGuire Named First-Ever Managing Partner of ThoughtMatter

Jessie McGuire has been named the first-ever managing partner of New York-based brand design studio ThoughtMatter. Formerly ThoughtMatter’s managing director, McGuire has been instrumental in helping the studio more than double in size, growing its creative and strategic capabilities. McGuire has led work for cultural institutions including Yerba Buena...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AdWeek

NBC Brings Back Golden Globes Following HFPA Backlash

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Following backlash, controversy and a year off the air, NBC is bringing back the Golden Globes.
TV & VIDEOS

