Letters: Media complicit in broadcasting misinformation; Bad road hurts Grifton

Prior to the 2012 election, Sen. Harry Reid claimed that Mitt Romney had not paid taxes for 10 years. It was a lie and the media ran with it. Prior to the 2016 election, Hillary’s minions concocted the Russian dossier. It was a lie and the media ran with it.

Prior to the 2020 election, a computer store owner discovered numerous felonies and an email implicating Joe Biden on Hunter’s laptop. The FBI lied, called it Russian misinformation. The media covered up the story and most likely changed the outcome of the election.

The raid of President Trump’s home is to cover up Biden’s failed policies (Afghanistan, the border, the economy, COVID, drug overdoses, and on and on).

Anyone with a sane mind should understand the media’s bias. It’s not supposed to be that way.

Johnnie Beddard

Ayden

Bad road hurts Grifton

It’s no wonder small towns are dying. Highland Avenue, our main road in and out of town, is terrible.

I’ve lived in Grifton for 30 years and nothing has been done to this road other than patches. Now there is a washout that will just about break your back. There is no way to miss it.

The entire road is a rumble strip. No telling what it is doing to vehicles with all the potholes, washouts and rumble strips.

I was told by the town it is the state DOT’s problem. You can’t get any answer or call-back from them. What do we, as the public, have to do to get something done?

Maybe if people start sending repair bills to the state they may do something.

That’s my opinion, I welcome yours.

Joseph Scott

Grifton