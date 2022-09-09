Read full article on original website
Michael Griest
5d ago
Major League Baseball is in a death spiral... Only changing ticket prices and doing more community outreach to revive interest in the game are going to save Major League Baseball...
Reply
9
DON BIEBEL
5d ago
when are these idiots going to stop destroying our game. I'm sure this wi provide more empty seats. who the hell cares about MKB anymore
Reply
7
Tim Gilson
4d ago
I wonder if they ever stopped and did a poll with actual fans at games to see what they think about these changes instead of just trying them out in the minors. The voice of the fan should be heard.
Reply
4
Related
CBS Sports
No, Aaron Judge won't be baseball's 'real' home run king if he gets to 62 this season
Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
MLB・
CBS Sports
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
Albert Pujols had amazing gesture for fans who caught his milestone HR ball
Albert Pujols continues to be pure class in his final MLB season. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran lifted career homer No. 697 into the stands during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the blast, Pujols passed Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time on the MLB home runs list. After...
3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023
The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
IN THIS ARTICLE
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Paul O’Neill taking shot at Yankees may have turned offense around
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
Alcántara's 3-run homer in 10th lifts D-backs over Dodgers
PHOENIX (AP) — Late-inning defensive replacement Sergio Alcántara hit a three-run homer in the 10th to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday night. Alcántara hit the surprising, two-out long ball — his fifth of the season — way over the right field fence off closer Craig Kimbrel. The D-backs snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Dodgers and avoided a three-game sweep. Kimbrel (4-6) blew his fifth save of the season. The Dodgers took a 3-2 lead earlier in the 10th when Austin Barnes scored on a wild pitch by Reyes Moronta (1-0). Los Angeles started several bench players one day after clinching the NL West title. Stars like Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Justin Turner were all out of the starting lineup.
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays
The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
Comments / 31