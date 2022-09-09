ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Griest
5d ago

Major League Baseball is in a death spiral... Only changing ticket prices and doing more community outreach to revive interest in the game are going to save Major League Baseball...

DON BIEBEL
5d ago

when are these idiots going to stop destroying our game. I'm sure this wi provide more empty seats. who the hell cares about MKB anymore

Tim Gilson
4d ago

I wonder if they ever stopped and did a poll with actual fans at games to see what they think about these changes instead of just trying them out in the minors. The voice of the fan should be heard.

Related
CBS Sports

No, Aaron Judge won't be baseball's 'real' home run king if he gets to 62 this season

Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
MLB
FanSided

3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023

The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Alcántara's 3-run homer in 10th lifts D-backs over Dodgers

PHOENIX (AP) — Late-inning defensive replacement Sergio Alcántara hit a three-run homer in the 10th to lift the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Wednesday night. Alcántara hit the surprising, two-out long ball — his fifth of the season — way over the right field fence off closer Craig Kimbrel. The D-backs snapped a 10-game losing streak against the Dodgers and avoided a three-game sweep. Kimbrel (4-6) blew his fifth save of the season. The Dodgers took a 3-2 lead earlier in the 10th when Austin Barnes scored on a wild pitch by Reyes Moronta (1-0). Los Angeles started several bench players one day after clinching the NL West title. Stars like Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Justin Turner were all out of the starting lineup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
BOSTON, MA

