Mayor proclaims Welcoming Week in the City of Erie

Friday marks the start of Welcoming Week in Erie. It’s an annual campaign celebrating the diversity in our community.

It’s a community celebration that concludes Sunday, Sept. 18.

Mayor Joe Schember has proclaimed it Welcoming Week in the City of Erie. He told us it’s important for all community members to feel included.

He said people of all backgrounds are welcome in the Cty of Erie. Next Friday there will be a citizenship ceremony for New Americans.

The Erie Art Museum is hosting several events including an event on Sunday, Sept. 11. The executive director of the Erie Art Museum said it’s important for organizations to be inclusive and to celebrate the community’s diversity.

“It’s important because it’s one of the important cultural institutions in the city. It’s really important to be able to have these spaces where everybody can belong and everybody is welcome. I think that’s something that museums around the country are really wanting to do now,” said Laura Domencic.

There are several other events happening at the Erie Art Museum and the Episcopal Cathedral of Saint Paul for Welcoming Week.

