WKYT 27

Report: Man injured in Pulaski County shooting

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Science Hill area. According to the Commonwealth Journal, a man was shot multiple times. They say he was flown out from the scene by air ambulance. The Commonwealth Journal reports he is still...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Crews recover vehicle over embankment

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver was injured in a crash in Rockcastle County that sent a vehicle over a 300 foot embankment. Mount Vernon Firefighters responded to the scene of an injury accident on I-75 South near mile marker 57. A single occupant was extricated from the vehicle...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
speedonthewater.com

Sweet 16! Lake Cumberland Poker Run Does Not Disappoint

Between increased sponsor support, an ever-loyal group of local participants and an increasing fleet of performance center consoles in the mix, this year’s Lake Cumberland Poker Run hosted by State Dock Marina in Jamestown, Ky., had it best turnout of participants in the last five years, according to Shanalda Burden, the Southeastern Regional Marketing Specialist for Suntex Marinas who took on some organization roles for the event in 2021.
JAMESTOWN, KY
z93country.com

Helicopter Recovered from Lake Cumberland

(LEX 18) — A helicopter that crashed into Lake Cumberland back in 2002 has been found and pulled out of the water. The chopper crashed and sank while trying to get closer to the water near Jamestown. A photographer was on board and the NTSB found that the helicopter went down while the pilot tried to get closer to the poker run. The pilot and passenger both escaped.
JAMESTOWN, KY
wymt.com

Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man passes away after house fire Friday night

A Russell Springs man passed away following a house fire that occurred off West Highway 80 Friday evening. According to the Russell Springs Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home located at 2164 West Highway 80 at around 8:30 p.m. Fire officials said the homeowner, 72-year-old Phillip Justice, passed...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
clayconews.com

Post 11 London Troopers Honored at Kentucky State Police Sworn Award Ceremony in Lexington

LONDON, KY (September 12, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
LEXINGTON, KY
lakercountry.com

Man flown out following single-vehicle collision Friday evening

A man was flown out following a single-vehicle collision Friday evening. Details are scarce, but the reports are that a vehicle operated by a man named Josue Vasquez collided with a tree near the intersection of Owenstown Road and Jericho Road sometime around 6:35 p.m. Friday, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and residents who live near the scene.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Drug Bust In Wayne County

An update from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department:. According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron the continued investigation into the illegal sales of narcotics and the recent arrest of a Wayne County man, Joshua Gregory on a Federal Indictment Warrant of Arrest has led to a search warrant being obtained for his residence located on Spann Hill Kelly Lane Road.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County woman flown to UK after single-vehicle accident last week

A Russell County woman was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital following a single-vehicle collision last week. The accident occurred last Tuesday near the Russell County/Casey County line on Highway 127 when 58-year-old Deborah Hall was traveling north on Highway 127 and reportedly hydroplaned, causing her to lose control of her 2007 Chevy Silverado. Hall then left the roadway and struck an embankment.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WBKR

How to Visit the Very First Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurant

A few years ago, I stumbled across this place quite coincidentally. Kevin and I had actually traveled to Corbin, Kentucky to visit Cumberland Falls and go white water rafting. However, we quickly realized that Corbin was home to another, quite international, claim to fame. Corbin is considered the "Birthplace of Kentucky Fried Chicken."
CORBIN, KY

