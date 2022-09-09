Read full article on original website
Fugitive found in Rockcastle County woods after 9 months on the run
Kentucky State Police have located and arrested an individual allegedly responsible for an armed robbery and had been on the run for months.
John Michael Montgomery’s Son, Walker, Gives an Update on His Dad After Tour Bus Crash
Walker Montgomery is giving fans an update after a bus accident on Sept. 9 left three people injured, including his dad. John Michael Montgomery will need several weeks to recover, though Walker says he is doing well. He also thanked everyone for taking the time to reach out to his father with well-wishes.
WKYT 27
Report: Man injured in Pulaski County shooting
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Science Hill area. According to the Commonwealth Journal, a man was shot multiple times. They say he was flown out from the scene by air ambulance. The Commonwealth Journal reports he is still...
wymt.com
Crews recover vehicle over embankment
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver was injured in a crash in Rockcastle County that sent a vehicle over a 300 foot embankment. Mount Vernon Firefighters responded to the scene of an injury accident on I-75 South near mile marker 57. A single occupant was extricated from the vehicle...
speedonthewater.com
Sweet 16! Lake Cumberland Poker Run Does Not Disappoint
Between increased sponsor support, an ever-loyal group of local participants and an increasing fleet of performance center consoles in the mix, this year’s Lake Cumberland Poker Run hosted by State Dock Marina in Jamestown, Ky., had it best turnout of participants in the last five years, according to Shanalda Burden, the Southeastern Regional Marketing Specialist for Suntex Marinas who took on some organization roles for the event in 2021.
z93country.com
Helicopter Recovered from Lake Cumberland
(LEX 18) — A helicopter that crashed into Lake Cumberland back in 2002 has been found and pulled out of the water. The chopper crashed and sank while trying to get closer to the water near Jamestown. A photographer was on board and the NTSB found that the helicopter went down while the pilot tried to get closer to the poker run. The pilot and passenger both escaped.
wymt.com
Continued rental aid available in 12 Kentucky counties
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency officials say continued rental assistance may be available for people in 12 eastern Kentucky counties who were affected by flooding in July. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley. To be eligible,...
Laurel County man arrested for burglary, assault on nurse
The Laurel County Sheriff’s office took a man into custody after he allegedly assaulted a female victim, and then later a nurse at the hospital.
wymt.com
Man behind violent Rockcastle County home invasion found, arrested
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The man responsible for a violent home invasion earlier this year has been arrested. Woodrow Lamb, 44, was accused of entering a home and shooting a man in February. Kentucky State Police said he served prison time in the past for shooting a police officer.
WKYT 27
Nicholasville business takes home Food Truck State Championship title
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The best in mobile dining gathered in Rockcastle County on Saturday for the 2nd annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. The event took place in Renfo Valley at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Renfo Valley Entertainment Center. Food trucks competed for...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man passes away after house fire Friday night
A Russell Springs man passed away following a house fire that occurred off West Highway 80 Friday evening. According to the Russell Springs Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a home located at 2164 West Highway 80 at around 8:30 p.m. Fire officials said the homeowner, 72-year-old Phillip Justice, passed...
clayconews.com
Post 11 London Troopers Honored at Kentucky State Police Sworn Award Ceremony in Lexington
LONDON, KY (September 12, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) held its annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 75 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of bravery and service that occurred in 2021.
Sheriff’s office: Duo arrested after attempted murder in Knox County
A Knox County duo were arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder.
lakercountry.com
Man flown out following single-vehicle collision Friday evening
A man was flown out following a single-vehicle collision Friday evening. Details are scarce, but the reports are that a vehicle operated by a man named Josue Vasquez collided with a tree near the intersection of Owenstown Road and Jericho Road sometime around 6:35 p.m. Friday, according to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and residents who live near the scene.
q95fm.net
Drug Bust In Wayne County
An update from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department:. According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron the continued investigation into the illegal sales of narcotics and the recent arrest of a Wayne County man, Joshua Gregory on a Federal Indictment Warrant of Arrest has led to a search warrant being obtained for his residence located on Spann Hill Kelly Lane Road.
lakercountry.com
Russell County woman flown to UK after single-vehicle accident last week
A Russell County woman was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital following a single-vehicle collision last week. The accident occurred last Tuesday near the Russell County/Casey County line on Highway 127 when 58-year-old Deborah Hall was traveling north on Highway 127 and reportedly hydroplaned, causing her to lose control of her 2007 Chevy Silverado. Hall then left the roadway and struck an embankment.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man facing federal charges after police find ‘large amount of drugs’ in his home
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing some serious charges after deputies find a substantial amount of drugs in his home. Just before 9:30 Saturday night, four Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a federal arrest warrant on Joshua Gregory. When deputies searched the home...
k105.com
Baby suffers brain bleeds after being dropped by daycare worker. Worker initially failed to tell anyone she dropped the infant.
A daycare worker who dropped a baby has been charged with criminal abuse of a child. Tyeisha J. Smith, 22, of Berea, was arrested by Richmond police and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12. Smith initially told police during the investigation that the baby fell...
clayconews.com
Two Fugitives on the run after Evading a KSP Pursuit in Madison Co. captured in Fayette County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 9, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that , KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 3:00 A.M. Friday morning September 9, 2022, by the Lexington Metro Police Department advising that two wanted individuals being sought by KSP had been taken into custody.
How to Visit the Very First Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurant
A few years ago, I stumbled across this place quite coincidentally. Kevin and I had actually traveled to Corbin, Kentucky to visit Cumberland Falls and go white water rafting. However, we quickly realized that Corbin was home to another, quite international, claim to fame. Corbin is considered the "Birthplace of Kentucky Fried Chicken."
