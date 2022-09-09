Cascade Christian long-pass duo Cade Sando, Jake Mosby voted Washington top high school football play of Week 1

The long connection worked on the field - and also hooked the public in SBLive WA's inaugural Week 1 football-play-of-the-week poll.

Early in the second quarter, Cascade Christian quarterback Cade Sando dropped back and lifted a calm, spiraling pass over the Cedar Park defense and into the hands of waiting wide receiver Jake Mosby, who galloped home on an 88-yard touchdown reception.

The pass play tied the game. The Cougars went on to win, 25-7, in Puyallup.

The Sando-Mosby play garnered 51.3 percent of the vote, just ahead of Lynden punter Troy Petz's scoring run (47.6 percent).

View the complete results of the poll and a breakdown of all five nominees here .

Re-live the top plays of Week 1 below: