Puyallup, WA

Cascade Christian long-pass duo Cade Sando, Jake Mosby voted Washington top high school football play of Week 1

By Todd Milles, SBLive
 5 days ago

The long connection worked on the field - and also hooked the public in SBLive WA's inaugural Week 1 football-play-of-the-week poll.

Early in the second quarter, Cascade Christian quarterback Cade Sando dropped back and lifted a calm, spiraling pass over the Cedar Park defense and into the hands of waiting wide receiver Jake Mosby, who galloped home on an 88-yard touchdown reception.

Live scoreboard: Week 2 Washington high school football Week 2

The pass play tied the game. The Cougars went on to win, 25-7, in Puyallup.

The Sando-Mosby play garnered 51.3 percent of the vote, just ahead of Lynden punter Troy Petz's scoring run (47.6 percent).

View the complete results of the poll and a breakdown of all five nominees here .

Re-live the top plays of Week 1 below:

Top 5 plays in Washington high school football Week 1 (Sept. 1-3) (; 1:30)

Comments / 0

 

