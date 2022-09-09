Plans for the Martin Tower tract, perhaps the last big chance for redevelopment in the City of Bethlehem, will be reviewed this week by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Martin Tower was the headquarters of the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. The 21-story structure was demolished in 2019, leaving an estimated 16,000 tons of structural steel and 6,500 cubic yards of concrete. The site has been cleared.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO