WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Executive McClure vetoes ordinance that would raise successor's pay 23%
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure vetoed Tuesday a county ordinance that would raise the pay of the next executive to $105,000 from the current $85,000. Now he will have to sway a vote to make the veto stand up. County Council passed the increase on Sept. 15, along with raises...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading, Berks working to help victims of Hurricane Fiona
READING, Pa. — Hurricane Fiona rocked Puerto Rico, causing flooding and power outages. The storm then carved a trail of destruction through the Dominican Republic and other islands. Now, local groups are looking at ways they can help. "We're going to have our arms out for them, make them...
WFMZ-TV Online
ArtsQuest's new cultural center gets OK from Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission at City Hall Monday night approved a certificate of appropriateness involving construction materials and design merits for ArtsQuest's plans to erect a new cultural center. The site, located on Northampton Street between Second and Third streets in South Bethlehem, would be...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. OKs Farmersville Road development, again
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night granted conditional preliminary/final re-subdivision approval of the River Hill Estates revised subdivision. The project, offered by Kay River Hill LLC, calls for 44 single-family dwellings and 36 multi-family dwellings on a 29-acre lot on Farmersville Road,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Martin Tower site development plans to be reviewed by LV planners Tuesday, with vote Thursday
Plans for the Martin Tower tract, perhaps the last big chance for redevelopment in the City of Bethlehem, will be reviewed this week by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Martin Tower was the headquarters of the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. The 21-story structure was demolished in 2019, leaving an estimated 16,000 tons of structural steel and 6,500 cubic yards of concrete. The site has been cleared.
WFMZ-TV Online
Curaleaf opens marijuana dispensary on Airport Road in Lehigh County
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A new marijuana dispensary is open in Lehigh County. Curaleaf Allentown, at 1801 Airport Road in Hanover Township, held a "soft opening" on Saturday. Soft openings provide a preview of a store and help management evaluate operations. A ceremonial grand opening will be held Sept. 29.
WFMZ-TV Online
Transportation consultant to lead SRPRA on interim basis
READING, Pa. — The organization tasked with restoring passenger train service between Reading and Philadelphia has its first leader. The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority announced Tuesday that its members have voted unanimously to appoint Thomas E. Frawley as its interim executive director, effective immediately. Frawley will lead the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Castle in Bucks County set for a major makeover
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Set on 69 acres in the middle of Doylestown, Fonthill Castle is a fascinating look into the life of Henry Mercer. From the overstated colorized tile to the understated cement facade, New Jersey's Ed Longo and Barbara Burke are taking it in for the first time. "Pretty...
WFMZ-TV Online
NJ: Check your trees for beech leaf disease
BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - New Jersey wants its residents on the lookout for a disease in trees. The state is calling beech leaf disease an emerging forest health threat that's rapidly progressing in the Garden State. This impacts all species of beech, which are in all kinds of landscapes throughout...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner IDs body found on Schuylkill River island
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man whose body was found on an island in the Schuylkill River last month. A distinct tattoo and dental records helped investigators to identify the man as Kerry Devon Frazier, 62, of Reading, the coroner said Tuesday. Frazier's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County DA wants to buy your guns
Law enforcement officials in Northampton County are taking an alternative approach to reduce gun violence. The county district attorney's office and several police and fire departments are holding a gun buyback event on Saturday, Oct. 1. It's the first in a series of events. Residents can bring rifles, handguns, shotguns...
WFMZ-TV Online
New 6-story building moves ahead in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A new six-story mixed-used building is one step closer to reality after the Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission granted its design a certificate of appropriateness. The project at 128 E. Third St., offered by applicant Michael Metzger and owned by Rocco Ayvazov's Monocacy Development, will include demolishing...
WFMZ-TV Online
A look at the $22M plan to replace Banana Factory in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Plans to replace Bethlehem's Banana Factory are becoming a little clearer. 69 News has an exclusive peek at ArtsQuest's vision for a key corridor in the city. The project is moving forward despite hiccups along the way, including objections from the Historic Conservation Commission. Now we're getting a much better look at what the nonprofit has planned.
WFMZ-TV Online
Verdict in Illinois case could have implications for people suing Lehigh Valley company over cancer diagnoses
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We now have the first ethylene oxide verdict, which could have implications for residents in the Lehigh Valley. A jury in Cook County, Illinois has awarded $363 million in damages to a woman who claims her cancer was caused by three decades of exposure to the carcinogenic gas from the company Sterigenics, a medical sterilizing company.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Puerto Rican parade, festival celebrate heritage
READING, Pa. — A celebration of culture filled the streets of downtown Reading on Sunday. Reading's third annual Puerto Rican parade and festival kicked off National Hispanic Heritage Month. The Hispanic community continues to grow rapidly in the city. Reading now has the highest percentage of Hispanic residents of...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Efforts to aid Puerto Rico's recovery are underway in Berks County
Efforts are underway in Berks County and beyond to help Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Fiona. Caitlin Rearden will have more. Demolition at FirstEnergy Stadium has begun. Details at 5:30.
WFMZ-TV Online
Surveillance photos released, reward offered in assault at Lower Macungie apartment complex
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities are renewing the plea for help in figuring out who attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County earlier this summer. Surveillance photos were released of the two men believed to have jumped a 41-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments in Lower Macungie Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sullivan's on the Main in Phillipsburg sold after 22 years
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Sullivan's on the Main, a Phillipsburg destination for 22 years, has been sold, according to the restaurant's social media. "We had to make a decision and had to do what was best for our family, our health, and our family business," the restaurant said on Facebook. Mack...
WFMZ-TV Online
New restaurant in Allentown celebrates grand opening
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Folks in Allentown have a new place to grab a bite to eat. Ms. Velvet's Cafe celebrated its grand opening Tuesday. The eatery is on the 200 block of North Fourth Street. Owner Carlos Marrero said Ms. Velvet's is inspired by and is a tribute to to...
WFMZ-TV Online
18 arrested in drug investigation along Route 22 in Clinton Township
CLINTON TWP., N.J. - Authorities arrested more than a dozen people over the last few months in a drug investigation in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Eighteen people are facing charges after a multi-agency investigation into drug activity along Route 22 in Clinton Township, said the county prosecutor's office. The FBI...
