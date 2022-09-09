ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan deserves reparations for a catastrophe caused by rich countries | Letter

By Letters
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Victims of unprecedented flooding from monsoon rains line up to receive relief aid organized by the Edhi Foundation, in the Ghotki District of Sindh Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan) Photograph: Fareed Khan/AP

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar’s article ( Rich countries caused Pakistan’s catastrophic flooding. Their response? Inertia and apathy, 5 September ) underlines the scale of the catastrophe that has befallen Pakistan, and is a clear call by an eminent spokesperson from the global south for reparations to be paid by the rich world to countries directly affected by the climate crisis. Some may question the moral case for saying that rich countries must, in effect, admit guilt and cover the costs of catastrophes that occur far away, especially when these same countries are already committed to funding mitigation measures through forums such as Cop26 in Glasgow last year.

There is an important distinction here, however. Cop26 payments – which are still far from being implemented – will allow poorer countries to put in place infrastructure and other measures to reduce the worst impacts of the crisis now affecting all of us. Mr Khokhar is arguing for additional payments in compensation for damages caused by those who have created the climate crisis and its consequent catastrophes.

Pakistan contributes less than 1% in global emissions and has played almost no part in creating the climate crisis. The mass of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere has been accumulating since at least 1850, when the global north began burning coal and oil to fuel its industrialisation and drive the imperialism that enabled it to extract vast resources from countries now seriously affected by climate change. Like anyone who causes damage to his or her neighbour, and has been living well off their resources, we should accept the blame and pay up accordingly.
Christopher Tanner
Llandovery, Carmarthenshire

Dar Mason
3d ago

Where are these people when the United States gets hurricanes,floods, tornadoes, earthquakes don’t see then bringing in aid to us at all why should we help them at all period

Reply
90
David Patton
3d ago

Hell, we all are owed a check for something from someone who did something years and years ago, such as the doctors who delivered all the Democrats....

Reply
66
Guest
3d ago

There you go! A sentence right out of the 1995 UN climate change report. It’s on page 4. Rich countries are responsible for climate change the biggest fraud played on the world. Incredible!

Reply
48
