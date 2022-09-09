Meriden police officer who shot suspect was justified: Inspector General
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Inspector General says a Meriden police officer who shot and wounded a suspect last February was ‘justified’ in pulling the trigger.
Officer Erik Simonson was serving an arrest warrant to Kenneth Strothers at the Flamingo Inn on the Berlin Turnpike. The Inspector General's report says Simonson thought Strothers had a gun and had racked a round into the chamber.
