14 (N) Jeffers Bend Nature Fest
The Jeffers Bend Nature Fest will be held this Saturday with organizers hoping to quadruple last year's rain-hampered attendance. The annual event provides more than 40 events and topics for kids and their families to learn and enjoy, including canoeing, storytelling, outdoor survivor skills, recycling, archery, Native American heritage, birding, insects, forestry and wildlife.
Vendor Slots Open for Saturday’s Cadiz Music and Food Festival
West Cadiz Park will be the location for Saturday’s annual Cadiz Music and Food Festival. There will be plenty of music with four different acts scheduled to play between 10 and 4. The Carroll Peyton Band will be the opening act to be followed by 43 RPM at 11:10; the Tennessee River Boys at 12:30; and Rewind to close out the festival from 1:45 to 4.
Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized
Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
Celebrating 90 Years, Continental Mills Re-Branding To ‘The Krusteaz Company’
For more than 20 years, Continental Mills has had its chalky imprint in Hopkinsville and Christian County — as local flour gets pumped, pressed, packaged and proliferated throughout the country in the form of pancakes, muffins, cornbreads, brownies and biscuits. Now, on the company’s 90th birthday, Continental Mills is...
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville Antique Tractor And Engine Show
A nice crowd was on hand Friday and Saturday for the annual Hopkinsville Antique Tractor and Small Engine Show at Cherokee Park in Hopkinsville. Your Ag Edge was on hand for the parade of power Saturday morning. 2022 Hopkinsville Antique Tractor And Engine Show.
Willie Grace, 78 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 78-year-old Willie Lee Grace, of Hopkinsville will be Thursday, September 15, at noon at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery West. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 to noon at the funeral home. Survivors include:. Four sons – Allen (Angie) Coleman...
Hopkinsville Tractor And Small Engine Parade Of Power
A nice crowd attended the Hopkinsville Tractor and Engine Shaw Friday and Saturday at Cherokee Park in Hopkinsville. One of the highlights was the Parade of Power Saturday morning. The Edge Media Groups News and Farm Director Alan Watts was the Master of Ceremonies for the parade.
14 (N) Kiwanis Golf Scramble
The Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club will be hosting its first fundraiser golf tournament later this month at Western Hills Golf Course. Blake Nephew with the Kiwanis Club says the cost is $65 per team with entry forms on the club's Facebook page and website at hopkinsvillekiwanis.com. Nephew went on to say...
Ann Poe, 82 of Hopkinsville
Memorial services for 82 year-old Ann C. Poe of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, September 17, at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Episcopal Church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
West Kentucky Workforce Board Activates Rapid Response For PJ Clark Lumber
While the West Kentucky Workforce Board strives to prepare career-driven individuals with the right tools, handling the bad news can also be part of the job. One such inference was made during Monday’s Pennyrile Area Development District meeting in Hopkinsville, when WKWB Business Liaison Tom Sholar announced that his organization has activated a “rapid response activity” to assist a score of individuals unexpectedly laid off from sprouting Trigg County business PJ Clark.
Harry Waldrop, 92 of Pembroke
Graveside services for 92-year-old Harry Clark Waldrop, of Pembroke, will be Thursday, September 15 at 10am at the Rosedale Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
Murray State, KCTCS Ink Collaborative Partnership
Officials from the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and Murray State University announced Wednesday the signing of an articulation agreement, creating a collaborative partnership between the institutions in which students will have access to fully-integrated pathways from two-year associate degrees from KCTCS — to four-year baccalaureate degrees from MSU.
Christian Fiscal Court Enters Into $200K FAA Grant
An updated plan for the Hopkinsville-Christian County Airport will soon be addressed. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court meeting, magistrates unanimously approved to enter into a $201,600 grant application with the Federal Aviation Administration — which will require a 5% match from both the city and county. In...
Woman Reports Burglary In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville woman reported a tablet and a ring stolen out of her home on Fairview Drive in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an engagement ring in a tablet were taken out of the home without the owner’s consent. The items have a total value of $2,580. No...
Gun Found At Todd County High School
A gun was found at Todd County Central High School Wednesday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say just before noon they were notified of a 17-year-old student having a weapon. After further investigation, the student was reportedly found to have a loaded handgun in his fanny pack. Deputies say...
Vehicle Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A vehicle was reported stolen from a business on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a white 2011 Hyundai Elantra was taken from Truck Country Auto Sales sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. The car is valued at $3,000. No arrest has been made.
Clarksville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Clarksville man was charged with possession of drugs after a vehicle fire on Means Avenue in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting the fire department with a vehicle fire when they were called for 25-year-old Martavion Butler who got into the vehicle after it was extinguished.
Additional Police Presence to be at Todd County High This Week After Loaded Gun Found on Student
There will be an added police presence at Todd County Central High School for the rest of the week after a student was found to have a loaded handgun in the school Wednesday. Todd County Schools Superintendent Mark Thomas said students made staff aware of a student with a gun around 11:30. He said two of the county’s four school resource officers were already on campus and made contact with the student, who was removed from the building. A search of the 17-year-old student determined he had a loaded handgun in a fanny pack.
Cadiz City Council Approves Ad Valorem Tax Rates For ’22-’23
Following a very brief special-called session Tuesday night, the Cadiz City Council unanimously approved upon second reading its ad valorem tax code for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Among its stipulations include levies of .242 cents per $100 assessed value for real property, and .2178 cents per $100 of assessed value...
