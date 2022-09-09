ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 31,000 kids battery-powered ear muffs recalled over burn risks

By Fox Business
New York Post
 5 days ago

More than 31,000 children’s ear muffs sold nationwide are being recalled because they pose burn and injury hazards to users, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission .

The AAA alkaline batteries included in the Children’s HearMuffs sound compression ear muffs “can rupture, posing hearing, projectile and/or burn” injuries, according to the independent safety agency.

The recall was issued after Hearing Lab Technology LLC/Lucid Audio LLC received over a dozen reports that the batteries had ruptured. To date, there have been no injuries reported.

Four models of the sound protection active sound compression ear muffs, which are designed for children, are being recalled. This includes the LA-infant-AM-WH, LA-infant-ASM-WH, LA-infant-ASM-WHPlus, and LA-kids-AM-WH, all of which are printed on their packaging.

According to the recall, the affected ear muffs were sold in multiple colors and have a multi-mode power button to switch from different modes.

Each recalled item uses two AAA Alkaline batteries. No other product is impacted by the recall, according to officials.

Even though there have been no reported injuries yet, consumers are instructed to “immediately” stop using the recalled ear muffs and contact Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio for replacement batteries for free.

The affected products were sold at stores nationwide including Walmart-owned Sam’s Club and Kroger from January 2018 through December 2021.

The products were also sold at their online shops during that same time.

