Armed suspect report prompts lockdown at Bushnell University, PeaceHealth University Hosp.
--- Update #1 (2:00 p.m.): UO ALERTS is giving the all clear on the potential armed suspect at PeaceHealth University District Hospital. EUGENE, Ore. - The University of Oregon ALERTS page is reporting a lockdown of PeaceHealth University District Hospital and Bushnell University due to a potential armed suspect. Law...
FOOD for Lane County Mobile Pantry returns to Oakridge Friday
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — FOOD for Lane County says, due to high demand, it will bring its Mobile Pantry back to Oakridge Friday to assist residents affected by the Cedar Creek Fire. 126 households received food boxes at the Oakridge Mobile Pantry Wednesday, FOOD for Lane County reported. In addition...
Oakridge police reports burglaries during evacuation orders
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — In the midst of evacuations over the weekend, police in Oakridge responded to two burglaries, two attempted burglaries, and two prowler calls. Police say this happened during the time of the Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation order as well as Sunday night when evacuation orders dropped to Level 2.
Police: Springfield resident dies in crash on Hwy 38 in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Around 5 p.m. Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer driven by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz, 59, of Springfield, failed to negotiate a...
Traffic Alert: Stewart Park Drive 'Green Bridge' to close for maintanance
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to traffic Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21. The jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River each day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while a contractor performs inspection work on the bridge, according to the Roseburg Public Works Department.
Lane County Officials downgrade Westfir and Oakridge to Level 1 evacuation status
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued new evacuation levels for areas affected by the Cedar Creek Fire. Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the Middle Fork Willamette River west of Fish Hatchery Road. Other areas that are at a Level 2: Be Set. High...
Officials identify man that died during a police standoff near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Officials in Lane County have identified the man shot and killed during a police standoff Monday at a home daycare near Springfield. The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Robert Harris, Lane County District Attorney Patricia Perlow said in a news release Wednesday. "Two deputies fired...
Evacuation levels decrease for Oakridge; evacuees begin to return home
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
Prescribed burns starting soon in Douglas County; DFPA says to expect smoke
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association says smoke will soon be seen throughout Douglas County as they work with farmers, ranchers and other landowners to complete prescribed burns throughout the Umpqua Valley. DFPA says prescribed burns may be conducted on fields, pastures, and hillsides to promote...
Armed subject shoots arrows at people and property in mobile-home park
On Wednesday, approximately 11:28 p.m., the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a call of a disorderly person armed with a bow and arrows at a mobile home park in the 82000blk of Davisson Rd. south of Creswell. The call further stated that the subject, male, had put on an army...
Springfield Police to host Open House
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department announced the return of their annual Open House. The community is welcome to the Springfield Justice Center on September 24th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. According to SPD, not only will there be information available about the police department but several...
Lane County Sheriff's Office reduces evacuation notices
The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced that they are able to reduce the following areas to Level 1 'BE READY':. Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the Middle Fork Willamette River west of Fish Hatchery Road. LCSO says they will continue to work closely with fire teams. They also say other...
First Responder Fun Day: Children with special needs meet first responders at event
EUGENE, Ore. — Parents of children with special needs got to meet several members of Eugene Police and Eugene-Springfield Fire departments Wednesday. This is the first year for the event called First Responder Fun Day, where kids get to explore police and fire vehicles and meet the men and women in uniform.
Wildfires becoming a yearly staple in Lane County
Smoky weekend skies sent many of us back to 2020, when the Holiday Farm Fire was burning in eastern Lane County. As hotter and drier summers continue, the wildfire threat will remain. We took a look back at how much of Lane County's forests have been burned over the last...
Weather conditions help slow Cedar Creek Fire; 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire is still zero percent contained. But fire officials say it has calmed down since the weekend. As of Wednesday, it's at more than 92-thousand acres. About 6,000 acres more than Monday. Crews have had trouble using aircraft, because of the smoke causing...
LTD restores bus service to Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
Linn County Courthouse holds memorial in honor of 9/11
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — In remembrance of 9/11, a memorial was hosted at the Linn County Courthouse on Sunday morning. The event commemorated the loss of nearly 3,000 lives by a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and airplane crash near Shanksville Pennsylvania.
A sign of hope with some residents returning to Oakridge as evacuation levels decrease
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Weather conditions have been a catalyst to the Cedar Creek Fire. Despite growth and lack of containment so far, there is a sign of hope as parts of the Oakridge and Westfir areas are reduced to a Level 2 (Be Set) notification. While some have returned...
Suspect dead at residence near Springfield used as daycare; 7 children evacuated
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — One person is dead after a standoff Monday at a home daycare near Springfield. Just before 4 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man assaulting a woman at a residence on S. Ash Street near S. 2nd Street, just south of Springfield.
Suspect identified in Skinner Butte arson
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police have released new information on the woman arrested Monday for setting a fire on Skinner Butte. Police say patrol units were dispatched at 5:07 p.m. to the top of Skinner Butte regarding a woman with a gun. When officers arrived they observed the suspect,...
