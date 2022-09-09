ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

nbc16.com

FOOD for Lane County Mobile Pantry returns to Oakridge Friday

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — FOOD for Lane County says, due to high demand, it will bring its Mobile Pantry back to Oakridge Friday to assist residents affected by the Cedar Creek Fire. 126 households received food boxes at the Oakridge Mobile Pantry Wednesday, FOOD for Lane County reported. In addition...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Oakridge police reports burglaries during evacuation orders

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — In the midst of evacuations over the weekend, police in Oakridge responded to two burglaries, two attempted burglaries, and two prowler calls. Police say this happened during the time of the Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation order as well as Sunday night when evacuation orders dropped to Level 2.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Springfield resident dies in crash on Hwy 38 in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Around 5 p.m. Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer driven by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz, 59, of Springfield, failed to negotiate a...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Local
Oregon Education
City
Oakridge, OR
nbc16.com

Traffic Alert: Stewart Park Drive 'Green Bridge' to close for maintanance

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Stewart Park Drive Bridge will be closed to traffic Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21. The jade-green steel truss bridge known as the “Green Bridge” will be closed over the South Umpqua River each day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while a contractor performs inspection work on the bridge, according to the Roseburg Public Works Department.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Officials identify man that died during a police standoff near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Officials in Lane County have identified the man shot and killed during a police standoff Monday at a home daycare near Springfield. The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Robert Harris, Lane County District Attorney Patricia Perlow said in a news release Wednesday. "Two deputies fired...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Evacuation levels decrease for Oakridge; evacuees begin to return home

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Springfield Police to host Open House

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department announced the return of their annual Open House. The community is welcome to the Springfield Justice Center on September 24th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. According to SPD, not only will there be information available about the police department but several...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County Sheriff's Office reduces evacuation notices

The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced that they are able to reduce the following areas to Level 1 'BE READY':. Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the Middle Fork Willamette River west of Fish Hatchery Road. LCSO says they will continue to work closely with fire teams. They also say other...
LANE COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Education
nbc16.com

Wildfires becoming a yearly staple in Lane County

Smoky weekend skies sent many of us back to 2020, when the Holiday Farm Fire was burning in eastern Lane County. As hotter and drier summers continue, the wildfire threat will remain. We took a look back at how much of Lane County's forests have been burned over the last...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Weather conditions help slow Cedar Creek Fire; 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire is still zero percent contained. But fire officials say it has calmed down since the weekend. As of Wednesday, it's at more than 92-thousand acres. About 6,000 acres more than Monday. Crews have had trouble using aircraft, because of the smoke causing...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

LTD restores bus service to Oakridge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Good news for some Oakridge evacuees at the Lane Events Center. LTD is helping them return to their homes. LTD helped evacuate residents and their pets to Eugene last Friday night but was forced to suspend bus service shortly after because of the high fire danger.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Linn County Courthouse holds memorial in honor of 9/11

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — In remembrance of 9/11, a memorial was hosted at the Linn County Courthouse on Sunday morning. The event commemorated the loss of nearly 3,000 lives by a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and airplane crash near Shanksville Pennsylvania.
LINN COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Suspect identified in Skinner Butte arson

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police have released new information on the woman arrested Monday for setting a fire on Skinner Butte. Police say patrol units were dispatched at 5:07 p.m. to the top of Skinner Butte regarding a woman with a gun. When officers arrived they observed the suspect,...
EUGENE, OR

