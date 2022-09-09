Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Fremont County Commissioners extend local disaster declaration after cyberattack
With quite a bit of work already done, but plenty more to go, the Fremont County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a resolution to extend the Declaration of a Local Disaster Due to Cybersecurity Attack on Computer Technology Systems for Fremont County. A BlackCat ransomware cyberattack Aug. 17 shut...
Daily Record
Cañon City School District Superintendent details next step in education sites for proposed transgender policy
Cañon City School District Superintendent Adam Hartman gave an update Monday regarding the education sites regarding the proposed transgender student policy. The policy was presented to the school board July 11 and completed its first reading July 25, at which time it was approved for a second reading Aug. 8.
Third-party Governor’s candidate denied from joining Pueblo Chamber of Commerce debate
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Governor's debate, held later this month at the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, is raising questions about the eligibility and access of third-party candidates to attend. The debate, held on September 28, will feature the current Republican and Democrat nominees Heidi Ganahl and Jared Polis. However, multiple third-party candidates, like The post Third-party Governor’s candidate denied from joining Pueblo Chamber of Commerce debate appeared first on KRDO.
Evacuation orders lifted after wildfire extinguished in Teller County
The Teller County Sheriff's Office ordered an immediate evacuation for Irwin Drive just west of Teller 11 due to a wildfire. Within 30 minutes the order was lifted.
Golden retriever found months after going missing in rural Colorado
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A dog lost in the Colorado wilderness for three months is back home thanks to a Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) drone. Farrah the Golden Retriever went missing near U.S. 50 and Colorado 9 west of Cañon City when the driver of her car suffered a seizure and crashed.
Shelter in place lifted in Fountain, suspect sought
UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/13/2022 7:53 p.m. FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Peak Alert was sent out from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) saying that “law enforcement has resolved the situation in the area of the 600 block of Autumn Pl.” The shelter-in-place has been lifted and EPSO said anyone who was sheltered can resume normal […]
KKTV
Dog found months after a car crash in Colorado during drone training by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is back with its family thanks to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office!. According to a social media post by the law enforcement agency, a Golden Retriever named Farah went missing a few months ago following a car crash. On Sunday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Team was taking part in a training mission utilizing a drong. While using an infrared camera on the drone, Farah was spotted!
KRDO
Parties trapped after a traffic accident on Bell Mountain Dr. and Vickers Dr.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is currently on the scene of a traffic accident at Bell Mountain Dr. and Vickers Dr. CSFD is working to extract an unknown number of trapped parties. CSFD is asking people to avoid the area while crews are working.
KRDO
Pueblo Police recover “truckloads” of stolen property following burglary arrests
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, Sept. 12, Pueblo police responded to the 1100 block of Lake Ave. in an attempt to locate fugitive, Raymond Smith. Police said Smith had six active warrants for his arrest. Officers located Smith and took him into custody after a short foot chase. According...
Colorado Springs Independent
Toxicology experts say it’s highly unlikely for first responders to overdose on fentanyl during routine searches
A fountain police Department DUI enforcement officer was helping Colorado State Patrol respond to a crash on Interstate 25 on July 28 when he opened a bag of fentanyl pills from one of the involved vehicles. Soon after confirming with other officers that the substance was fentanyl — the powerful...
The suspect that caused shelter in place in Fountain still wanted
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place for residents in the area of Autumn Pl. and Fountain Mesa Road, near Metcalfe Park.
Don’t Stop The Press: The Last Colorado Town Printing News by Linotype
A small Colorado town is keeping an old tradition alive by printing its news via Linotype. According to a report from Smithsonian Magazine, the last linotype in operation in America and maybe even the world can be found in Saguache, Colorado. What is A Linotype?. Before technology advanced to the...
Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry?
This story originally appeared in the Pueblo Star Journal. To head east on U.S. 50 is to enter a verdant realm of lush fields and towering trees. It’s a greenbelt that meanders along the length of the lower Arkansas River from the city’s eastern edge to Rocky Ford and beyond – a Nile Valley-esque landscape […] The post Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
UPDATE: Wanted fugitive was taken into custody
Friday 9/9/22 8:26 p.m. In the late evening of Sept. 9, Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies have taken Jordan into custody. ORIGINAL STORY: Law enforcement searching for wanted fugitive Friday 9/9/22 11:46 a.m. FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement continues to search for a wanted fugitive who ran from deputies late Thursday afternoon. Deputies with the […]
KKTV
I-25 crash involving a semi causes traffic issues on the north side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a semi along northbound I-25 on Tuesday caused traffic delays just before Rush Hour. Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News they received the call at about 3 p.m. near the Briargate exit. According to Colorado State Patrol, the crash involved a semi and a Hyundai. The Hyundai also collided with a guardrail.
New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the City of Colorado Springs announced it's activating a new red-light camera. According to the city, the new red-light camera is part of the Red-Light Safety Camera Program. It's to help protect motorists, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from crashes and injuries caused by motorists running red lights. The new The post New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office looking for a suspect accused of breaking into a car
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is looking for a suspect that they believe broke into a car at Seven Falls on September 4, 2022, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. EPSO says that the suspect stole a purse, $3k in cash, and used...
Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The coroner's office has released the name of the passenger who was killed in the four-car crash in Pueblo. Saturday, the Pueblo Police Department responded to the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard for a serious, multi-vehicle crash. Pueblo Police are investigating a serious 4 car traffic collision at The post Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified appeared first on KRDO.
Driver in stolen vehicle escapes police blockade, crashes into business, escapes, remains at large in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police continue to look for a man involved in a suspicious incident Saturday morning at the Autozone store in the 2400 block of East Platte Avenue. Police said that the fire department received a report from a store employee at around 10 a.m. that an unidentified man was sleeping inside The post Driver in stolen vehicle escapes police blockade, crashes into business, escapes, remains at large in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Average rent costs in Colorado Springs rise by more than $100 per month since 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new survey from the University of Denver (DU) shows that rising costs in Colorado Springs are showing no signs of slowing down. According to findings from researchers at DU's College of Business, rent costs took a significant spike from 2021 to 2022 in Colorado Springs.
