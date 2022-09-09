ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Third-party Governor’s candidate denied from joining Pueblo Chamber of Commerce debate

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Governor's debate, held later this month at the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, is raising questions about the eligibility and access of third-party candidates to attend. The debate, held on September 28, will feature the current Republican and Democrat nominees Heidi Ganahl and Jared Polis. However, multiple third-party candidates, like The post Third-party Governor’s candidate denied from joining Pueblo Chamber of Commerce debate appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Shelter in place lifted in Fountain, suspect sought

UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/13/2022 7:53 p.m. FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Peak Alert was sent out from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) saying that “law enforcement has resolved the situation in the area of the 600 block of Autumn Pl.” The shelter-in-place has been lifted and EPSO said anyone who was sheltered can resume normal […]
KKTV

Dog found months after a car crash in Colorado during drone training by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is back with its family thanks to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office!. According to a social media post by the law enforcement agency, a Golden Retriever named Farah went missing a few months ago following a car crash. On Sunday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) Team was taking part in a training mission utilizing a drong. While using an infrared camera on the drone, Farah was spotted!
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Colorado Newsline

Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry?

This story originally appeared in the Pueblo Star Journal. To head east on U.S. 50 is to enter a verdant realm of lush fields and towering trees. It’s a greenbelt that meanders along the length of the lower Arkansas River from the city’s eastern edge to Rocky Ford and beyond – a Nile Valley-esque landscape […] The post Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KXRM

UPDATE: Wanted fugitive was taken into custody

Friday 9/9/22 8:26 p.m. In the late evening of Sept. 9, Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies have taken Jordan into custody. ORIGINAL STORY: Law enforcement searching for wanted fugitive Friday 9/9/22 11:46 a.m. FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement continues to search for a wanted fugitive who ran from deputies late Thursday afternoon. Deputies with the […]
KRDO News Channel 13

New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the City of Colorado Springs announced it's activating a new red-light camera. According to the city, the new red-light camera is part of the Red-Light Safety Camera Program. It's to help protect motorists, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from crashes and injuries caused by motorists running red lights. The new The post New red-light camera to be activated in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The coroner's office has released the name of the passenger who was killed in the four-car crash in Pueblo. Saturday, the Pueblo Police Department responded to the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard for a serious, multi-vehicle crash. Pueblo Police are investigating a serious 4 car traffic collision at The post Victim in a four-car crash in Pueblo identified appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

Driver in stolen vehicle escapes police blockade, crashes into business, escapes, remains at large in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police continue to look for a man involved in a suspicious incident Saturday morning at the Autozone store in the 2400 block of East Platte Avenue. Police said that the fire department received a report from a store employee at around 10 a.m. that an unidentified man was sleeping inside The post Driver in stolen vehicle escapes police blockade, crashes into business, escapes, remains at large in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
