ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

Comments / 2

Related
SignalsAZ

This Weekend: Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit

Three days, five live bands, over 70 sponsors and exhibitors, eight food trucks, event mobile app and multiple excursions and things to do outdoors including vehicle rock crawl, off-road poker rally, e-bike demo track, Ruger and Cabela displays, and indoor + outdoor displays are just a few hints at what the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit is bringing to downtown this weekend, Friday, September 16th through Sunday the 18th. Located inside the Findlay Toyota Center and the surround grounds outside, the inaugural event has been in planning for the past year by the Fain Family Foundation.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Verde Shuttle to Implement New Schedule

Starting October 1, the Verde Shuttle will introduce changes to better serve both workers who commute between Cottonwood and Sedona and people making local trips within Sedona. The revised service will include changes to both the schedule and the routing within Sedona. Verde Shuttle will now operate the same schedule...
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Restaurants, Prescott Home Prices, Mental Health | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on Cast11

Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cottonwood, AZ
Cottonwood, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
SignalsAZ

Marriott Coming to Prescott Valley

The ownership of Prescott Valley’s Hampton Inn and Suites is working to bring a Marriott TownePlace to Prescott Valley’s Town Center. The Beck Legacy Group has been the managing partner of the Hampton Inn and Suites of Prescott Valley since 2008 and will be the managing partner of the new hotel.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

April’s Arizona Bucket List: Desert Domes

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new glamping spot in Northern Arizona is quickly growing in popularity. Clear Sky Resorts is located just north of Williams and about 20 minutes south of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Guests stay in one of 45 themed domes. Themes include the...
WILLIAMS, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott to Hold Airport Vicinity Overlay Zone Meetings

Sept. 15th – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 20th – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5th – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. All meetings will take place at the Airport Terminal, 6600 Airport Avenue. The meetings are open house format, so guests may arrive anytime during the allotted time period. There will be no formal program. Instead, there will be information stations with staff members on hand to answer questions and receive comments.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Fit Body Boot Camp Holds Grand Opening at Prescott’s Frontier Village

Fit Body Boot Camp, America’s popular weight-loss training program, will have its Grand Opening on September 15, 2022, from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm at 1781 AZ-69, #53 in Frontier Village. Owner Jamaal McCoy, an exercise enthusiast, decided to open the fitness center after seeing the rapid, lasting results experienced by clients.
PRESCOTT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skate Park#Parks And Recreation#Parks Recreation#Disc Golf#Softball
SignalsAZ

Skull Valley Community Cleanup

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Skull Valley. The cleanup will be at the Skull Valley Transfer Station, 12970 West Van Dickson Road, north of Skull Valley, on the west side of Iron Springs Road, near the railroad underpass.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Prescott, Az – Severe Storm Risk For Northern Arizona

There is a Marginal Severe Storm Risk for our location. Continue reading for today’s outlook from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Flagstaff AZ 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022, Grand Canyon Country-Coconino Plateau-Yavapai County Mountains- Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County-Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County-Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County-Western Mogollon Rim-Eastern Mogollon Rim-White Mountains- Northern Gila County-Yavapai County Valleys and Basins-Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons- Including the cities of Munds Park, Young, Winslow, Seligman, Tuba City, Sedona, Show Low, Williams, Strawberry, North Rim, Grand Canyon Village, Flagstaff, Bagdad, Greer, Valle, Heber, Wupatki N.M., St. Johns, Springerville, Happy Jack, Ash Fork, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Supai, Holbrook, Pinetop, Payson, Prescott, Snowflake, Forest Lakes, and Cordes Junction 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022,/316 AM MDT Mon Sep 12 2022/ …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT… * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of northern Arizona, including Yavapai, northern Gila, Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties. * WHEN…Through late tonight. * IMPACTS…Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes, and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Outdoor Summit Weekend Weather Looking Good

The forecasted weather for the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit taking place this weekend, September 16th through the 18th is looking good according to the National Weather Service. Weather Forecast for the 2022 Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Friday, Sept 16: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Friday...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

September 12th Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode

Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. As you likely know, the City of Prescott is proposing a new Airport Vicinity Overlay (AVO) District which may impact nearby property. To help our residents understand what this AVO District is, and what it will accomplish, the City has scheduled four open houses to provide more information and consider your concerns.
PRESCOTT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
SignalsAZ

Top 10 Yellow-Flowering Plants for Your Garden

This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares all about top 10 yellow-flowering plants for your garden. Learn the different types of plants with yellow flowers. Yellow flowers bring sunshine to a landscape, even on a cloudy monsoon day. There is room in virtually...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Best Arizona Motorcyclists Weekend Travel

Arizona is the ideal place for motorcycle travel. From scenic highways, various terrain, and unforgettable destinations, the Grand Canyon State leaves little to be desired. Coming up this September 16th-17th for motorcycle, rock, and fun-having enthusiasts is Cottonwood’s Thunder Valley Rally. A spectacle in the heart of Arizona, Thunder...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
SignalsAZ

Sedona Seeks 3 for Planning and Zoning Commission

The city of Sedona seeks applicants for three seats on the Planning and Zoning Commission as two current member terms approach expiration and one will be resigning. This voluntary body, established by city council, consists of seven citizens appointed to play a critical role in the city’s planning process. The commission serves as city council’s advisors on land use, growth and development issues. Commission duties include making recommendations to the city council on Community Plan updates, Land Development Code amendments, property zone changes, and subdivision applications. In addition, the commission makes the final decision on conditional use permits and development review applications.
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

How to Grow Lacy Blue Russian Sage

Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Lacy Blue Russian Sage. Russian Sage is a Watters preferred perennial for the compact form that doesn’t flop over in the landscape like others. The spikey blue flowers bloom summer through fall with aromatic foliage detestable to all animals. Simply stunning at the edge of dry stream beds mixed with wildflowers.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Dancing for the Stars 2022 Winners Announced

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arizona’s Dancing for the Stars 2022 event took place on Sept 9th and Sept 10 at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center and was a huge success! The Clubs are deeply grateful for all dancers who joined the mission of fundraising on behalf of the community youth and thanks to their dedicated efforts, a new fundraising record was set with a total of $465 thousand!
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – September 12th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police Working to Keep Residents Safe

With support from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Police Officers from Prescott Valley, Prescott, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office held a multi-agency traffic enforcement detail on August 25, 2022. During the traffic detail, 112 traffic contacts were made. The Prescott Valley detail concentrating on Robert...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy