SignalsAZ
This Weekend: Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit
Three days, five live bands, over 70 sponsors and exhibitors, eight food trucks, event mobile app and multiple excursions and things to do outdoors including vehicle rock crawl, off-road poker rally, e-bike demo track, Ruger and Cabela displays, and indoor + outdoor displays are just a few hints at what the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit is bringing to downtown this weekend, Friday, September 16th through Sunday the 18th. Located inside the Findlay Toyota Center and the surround grounds outside, the inaugural event has been in planning for the past year by the Fain Family Foundation.
SignalsAZ
Verde Shuttle to Implement New Schedule
Starting October 1, the Verde Shuttle will introduce changes to better serve both workers who commute between Cottonwood and Sedona and people making local trips within Sedona. The revised service will include changes to both the schedule and the routing within Sedona. Verde Shuttle will now operate the same schedule...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Restaurants, Prescott Home Prices, Mental Health | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on Cast11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Prescott, Chino Valley High School Football Wins, Weekend Events – September 14th, 2022
Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Prescott and Chino Valley High School football wins, weekend events, and more. Buckle up and hold on to...
SignalsAZ
Marriott Coming to Prescott Valley
The ownership of Prescott Valley’s Hampton Inn and Suites is working to bring a Marriott TownePlace to Prescott Valley’s Town Center. The Beck Legacy Group has been the managing partner of the Hampton Inn and Suites of Prescott Valley since 2008 and will be the managing partner of the new hotel.
AZFamily
April’s Arizona Bucket List: Desert Domes
WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new glamping spot in Northern Arizona is quickly growing in popularity. Clear Sky Resorts is located just north of Williams and about 20 minutes south of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Guests stay in one of 45 themed domes. Themes include the...
SignalsAZ
Prescott to Hold Airport Vicinity Overlay Zone Meetings
Sept. 15th – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 20th – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5th – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. All meetings will take place at the Airport Terminal, 6600 Airport Avenue. The meetings are open house format, so guests may arrive anytime during the allotted time period. There will be no formal program. Instead, there will be information stations with staff members on hand to answer questions and receive comments.
SignalsAZ
Fit Body Boot Camp Holds Grand Opening at Prescott’s Frontier Village
Fit Body Boot Camp, America’s popular weight-loss training program, will have its Grand Opening on September 15, 2022, from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm at 1781 AZ-69, #53 in Frontier Village. Owner Jamaal McCoy, an exercise enthusiast, decided to open the fitness center after seeing the rapid, lasting results experienced by clients.
SignalsAZ
Skull Valley Community Cleanup
The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the Public Works Department, is pleased to announce a community cleanup in Skull Valley. The cleanup will be at the Skull Valley Transfer Station, 12970 West Van Dickson Road, north of Skull Valley, on the west side of Iron Springs Road, near the railroad underpass.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, Az – Severe Storm Risk For Northern Arizona
There is a Marginal Severe Storm Risk for our location. Continue reading for today’s outlook from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. URGENT – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Flagstaff AZ 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022, Grand Canyon Country-Coconino Plateau-Yavapai County Mountains- Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County-Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County-Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County-Western Mogollon Rim-Eastern Mogollon Rim-White Mountains- Northern Gila County-Yavapai County Valleys and Basins-Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons- Including the cities of Munds Park, Young, Winslow, Seligman, Tuba City, Sedona, Show Low, Williams, Strawberry, North Rim, Grand Canyon Village, Flagstaff, Bagdad, Greer, Valle, Heber, Wupatki N.M., St. Johns, Springerville, Happy Jack, Ash Fork, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Supai, Holbrook, Pinetop, Payson, Prescott, Snowflake, Forest Lakes, and Cordes Junction 216 AM MST Mon Sep 12, 2022,/316 AM MDT Mon Sep 12 2022/ …FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT… * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…Portions of northern Arizona, including Yavapai, northern Gila, Coconino, Apache, and Navajo counties. * WHEN…Through late tonight. * IMPACTS…Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes, and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
SignalsAZ
Outdoor Summit Weekend Weather Looking Good
The forecasted weather for the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit taking place this weekend, September 16th through the 18th is looking good according to the National Weather Service. Weather Forecast for the 2022 Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Friday, Sept 16: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. Friday...
SignalsAZ
September 12th Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. As you likely know, the City of Prescott is proposing a new Airport Vicinity Overlay (AVO) District which may impact nearby property. To help our residents understand what this AVO District is, and what it will accomplish, the City has scheduled four open houses to provide more information and consider your concerns.
SignalsAZ
Top 10 Yellow-Flowering Plants for Your Garden
This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares all about top 10 yellow-flowering plants for your garden. Learn the different types of plants with yellow flowers. Yellow flowers bring sunshine to a landscape, even on a cloudy monsoon day. There is room in virtually...
SignalsAZ
Best Arizona Motorcyclists Weekend Travel
Arizona is the ideal place for motorcycle travel. From scenic highways, various terrain, and unforgettable destinations, the Grand Canyon State leaves little to be desired. Coming up this September 16th-17th for motorcycle, rock, and fun-having enthusiasts is Cottonwood’s Thunder Valley Rally. A spectacle in the heart of Arizona, Thunder...
SignalsAZ
Skyler Reeves Talks Restaurants, Employment with Brad Fain | Living a Good Life
In this podcast episode of Living a Good Life with Brad Fain, CEO, Fain Signature Group, Vivili Hospitality Group Skyler Reeves joins in a discussion on how to select a location in your town for their next restaurant? How does a growing entrepreneur hold on to its employees? What drives the design of a town?
SignalsAZ
Sedona Seeks 3 for Planning and Zoning Commission
The city of Sedona seeks applicants for three seats on the Planning and Zoning Commission as two current member terms approach expiration and one will be resigning. This voluntary body, established by city council, consists of seven citizens appointed to play a critical role in the city’s planning process. The commission serves as city council’s advisors on land use, growth and development issues. Commission duties include making recommendations to the city council on Community Plan updates, Land Development Code amendments, property zone changes, and subdivision applications. In addition, the commission makes the final decision on conditional use permits and development review applications.
SignalsAZ
How to Grow Lacy Blue Russian Sage
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Lacy Blue Russian Sage. Russian Sage is a Watters preferred perennial for the compact form that doesn’t flop over in the landscape like others. The spikey blue flowers bloom summer through fall with aromatic foliage detestable to all animals. Simply stunning at the edge of dry stream beds mixed with wildflowers.
SignalsAZ
Dancing for the Stars 2022 Winners Announced
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arizona’s Dancing for the Stars 2022 event took place on Sept 9th and Sept 10 at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center and was a huge success! The Clubs are deeply grateful for all dancers who joined the mission of fundraising on behalf of the community youth and thanks to their dedicated efforts, a new fundraising record was set with a total of $465 thousand!
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – September 12th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Working to Keep Residents Safe
With support from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Police Officers from Prescott Valley, Prescott, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office held a multi-agency traffic enforcement detail on August 25, 2022. During the traffic detail, 112 traffic contacts were made. The Prescott Valley detail concentrating on Robert...
