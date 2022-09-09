Read full article on original website
Missy Elliott Blvd: Portsmouth native coming home for roadway dedication celebration
Portsmouth community members and city officials are gearing up to lose control with the arrival of hip-hop star Missy Elliott in October.
WAVY News 10
End of an Era: WAVY’s Don Roberts is retiring
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After more than three decades at the WAVY-TV 10 anchor desk, WAVY News 10 Today’s Don Roberts is retiring. His legacy as a journalist in Hampton Roads is hard to match and his dedication to the community, even harder to outpace. Originally from Baltimore...
WAVY News 10
Bathroom Renovation Ideas
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Brian Keeler from West Shore Home stops by to talk about bathroom solutions that fit your budget and timeline. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by West Shore Home.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Thomas ‘Tommy’ Smigiel, Jr. (Norfolk City Council)
Thomas “Tommy” Smigiel, Jr. is a candidate for Norfolk City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Martin Thomas Jr. (Norfolk City Council)
Martin Thomas is a candidate for Norfolk City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Newport News breaks ground on James River Strand project Sept. 15
The James River Strand Project includes improvements to Christopher Newport Park, and a multi-use connection to Victory Landing Park, which will allow guests closer access to the James River.
41-year-old man indicted in connection to January homicide in Virginia Beach
According to police, 41-year-old William Scott was indicted for shooting at an occupied vehicle.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Mark Hugel (Portsmouth City Council)
Mark Hugel is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Teen riding bike struck by vehicle on Jefferson Ave in Newport News
Police say a teen riding a bike was struck by a vehicle in Newport News Wednesday afternoon.
WAVY News 10
Candidate Profile: Amanda Newins (Chesapeake City Council)
Amanda Newins is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
WAVY News 10
Man shot Sunday night in Young Terrace area of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Sunday night on Nicholson Street in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk. Police say they were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 8:20 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim with non life-threatening injuries. The investigation so far has found the...
Norfolk City Council shuts down Legacy Lounge after quadruple shooting outside
By an 7-1 vote Tuesday night, City Council revoked Legacy Lounge's Conditional Use Permit (CUP) after roughly two months of operation.
WAVY News 10
Man shot Sunday night in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night. Police say they were called about shots fired just before 11 p.m. in the area of Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive in the western part of the city. At the scene, they learned a 24-year-old man walked into a local hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wound.
WAVY News 10
Woman dies in crash on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old woman died after crashing off Indian River Road in southern Virginia Beach late Friday night. Virginia Beach police say they were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. to the 3700 block of Indian River Road, just past River Oak Drive, and found Kathryn “Dawn” Hinnershitz’s SUV off the road.
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Virginia Beach Blvd.
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in just before 7:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.
1 hospitalized following mobile home fire on Ike St in Chesapeake
Officials say one person was hospitalized following a fire at a mobile home in Chesapeake Tuesday evening.
Patient steals ambulance at Norfolk hospital then crashes
Police are now investigating after they say a man inside the ER at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital left the facility and stole an ambulance that was left running before crashing the vehicle a short time later.
Man shot, then struck by vehicle following altercation in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was shot and then struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach overnight.
WAVY News 10
2 taken into custody after Norfolk barricade situation
Video from WAVY's Hayley Milon shows two suspects taken into custody after an hours-long standoff in the Norview area on September 14, 2022. Read more: https://bit.ly/3xnMNaQ.
WAVY News 10
Covington named Norfolk State’s new chief of police
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University has officially named Brian Covington as its new chief of police. Covington has been with NSU’s force since 2019 and had recently served as interim chief. NSU says he was selected after an extensive national search. “He is a servant and...
