ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

End of an Era: WAVY’s Don Roberts is retiring

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After more than three decades at the WAVY-TV 10 anchor desk, WAVY News 10 Today’s Don Roberts is retiring. His legacy as a journalist in Hampton Roads is hard to match and his dedication to the community, even harder to outpace. Originally from Baltimore...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Bathroom Renovation Ideas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Brian Keeler from West Shore Home stops by to talk about bathroom solutions that fit your budget and timeline. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by West Shore Home.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Norfolk, VA
Entertainment
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Martin Thomas Jr. (Norfolk City Council)

Martin Thomas is a candidate for Norfolk City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Mark Hugel (Portsmouth City Council)

Mark Hugel is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Christian
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Amanda Newins (Chesapeake City Council)

Amanda Newins is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday night in Young Terrace area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot Sunday night on Nicholson Street in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk. Police say they were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 8:20 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim with non life-threatening injuries. The investigation so far has found the...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Live Music#Nashfest
WAVY News 10

Man shot Sunday night in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night. Police say they were called about shots fired just before 11 p.m. in the area of Orcutt Avenue and Goldsboro Drive in the western part of the city. At the scene, they learned a 24-year-old man walked into a local hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wound.
WAVY News 10

Woman dies in crash on Indian River Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 26-year-old woman died after crashing off Indian River Road in southern Virginia Beach late Friday night. Virginia Beach police say they were dispatched around 11:16 p.m. to the 3700 block of Indian River Road, just past River Oak Drive, and found Kathryn “Dawn” Hinnershitz’s SUV off the road.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WAVY News 10

Covington named Norfolk State’s new chief of police

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University has officially named Brian Covington as its new chief of police. Covington has been with NSU’s force since 2019 and had recently served as interim chief. NSU says he was selected after an extensive national search. “He is a servant and...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy