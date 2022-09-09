DUNN – A fire that closed a bridge on Interstate 95 Tuesday afternoon will likely affect traffic patterns until Wednesday morning. Emergency crews closed the northbound Interstate 95 bridge over U.S. Highway 421 in Dunn around 2 p.m. after a box truck caught fire underneath the overpass. That section of 421 is now being used as a work-around to help interstate traffic bypass the bridge that remains closed. All northbound traffic traveling into Dunn from the Plain View community will be diverted onto Interstate 95, just past the bridge, and redirected to Dunn via the Jonesboro Road exit (Exit 75).

