Johnston County, NC

Truck Fire Closes I-95 Bridge In Dunn

DUNN – A fire that closed a bridge on Interstate 95 Tuesday afternoon will likely affect traffic patterns until Wednesday morning. Emergency crews closed the northbound Interstate 95 bridge over U.S. Highway 421 in Dunn around 2 p.m. after a box truck caught fire underneath the overpass. That section of 421 is now being used as a work-around to help interstate traffic bypass the bridge that remains closed. All northbound traffic traveling into Dunn from the Plain View community will be diverted onto Interstate 95, just past the bridge, and redirected to Dunn via the Jonesboro Road exit (Exit 75).
DUNN, NC
Section of busy Greenville street now closed for several months

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a busy street in Greenville is now closed for the next several months. Construction to improve and upgrade a historic section of Dickinson Avenue began Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the roadway, and...
GREENVILLE, NC
Fire Damages Four Oaks Home

FOUR OAKS – A home in the 600 block of Devil’s Racetrack Road outside of Four Oaks burned Monday. Fire crews from several departments including Four Oaks, Smithfield, and Strickland’s Crossroads battled the blaze reported just before 3:00 o’clock this afternoon. Devil’s Racetrack Road was shut...
FOUR OAKS, NC
Rooftop Burglars Sought By Police

SMITHFIELD – Police are looking for burglars who cut a hole in the roof of a Smithfield business to get inside. The incident was discovered Monday morning at American Eagle at 1025 Outlet Center Drive. Smithfield Police said someone used a 16 foot extension ladder to make their way...
SMITHFIELD, NC
I-95 North Bridge In Dunn Reopens

DUNN – The left lane of the Interstate 95 North bridge in Dunn reopened at 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, after test results of the steel beams showed no damage. The bridge at Exit 73 was closed Tuesday afternoon following a box truck that caught fire and stalled underneath the bridge.
DUNN, NC
Man shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday on the city’s East side. According to Cleveland EMS, a man was shot around midnight in the area of E. 113th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. EMS said the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
Local highway construction for the week of September 12

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 12. Erie County. State Route 99, at the railroad tracks between SR 113 and Strecker Road, will...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
1 dead, 1 injured after serious crash in Medina County

LIVERPOOL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a man is dead and a woman is injured after being involved in a serious crash in Medina County. The wreck took place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Lester Road near County Highway 112 in Liverpool Township. According...
United Community Bank Kicks Off UCB First Responders Scholarship In Clayton

GREENVILLE, S.C. – In observance of the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, employees of United Community Bank (United) are honoring 9/11 victims and heroes with acts of service in communities across their 5-state footprint. Throughout the first two weeks of September, teams across the Southeast are finding unique ways to thank their local first responders and remember those impacted by 9/11.
CLAYTON, NC
Body of Olmsted Falls man washes up on Lake Erie

The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 35-year-old Westlake resident, officials said. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Paint Store Damaged By Crash

DUNN – A trip to the store for a refill on a gallon of paint ended in much more than the customer anticipated. Shortly before 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, a Chrysler van operated by a yet to be identified woman, jumped the curbing in front of the Sherwin Williams paint store at 1004 W. Cumberland St. in Dunn. The van traveled across the sidewalk and struck the front windows of the store.
DUNN, NC

