ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

UM bat boy back on the diamond after a battling serious health condition

By Marybel Rodriguez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F28na_0hos3pjz00

University of Miami batboy beating the odds to get back on field 02:09

MIAMI - A young baseball player who was forced to step away from the game for years because of a serious health condition is back on the diamond doing what he loves after thinking he would never play again.

When we last caught up with University of Miami bat boy J.M. Quijano in May, he was getting the 'home run juice treatment' by the Hurricanes.

"This is the closest to playing baseball and it's really fun," he said at the time.

Now, more than three months since his final surgery for ulcerative colitis, Quijano took to the field for the first time with his new team.

"It is awesome, just awesome like I never thought it would happen," he said.

On his first at-bat, he put the ball in play.

"I wasn't that nervous, I knew I could at least make contact," said Quijano.

It was that confidence that got him through all those hospital visits and his love for the game of baseball that has gotten him back on the diamond.
But he wasn't satisfied with just making contact on Wednesday, he got his first hit.

"Awesome, it felt incredible. I never thought it would happen, it's not that I didn't feel the same. it felt glorious," said Quijano.

A feeling like the perfect swing every ball player strives for.

"Now the goal is probably to take as many cuts as I can and hit the ball as hard as I can," he said.

Not only is Quijano back playing the game he loves, but he's also now allowed to eat all of the different foods he couldn't before, like ribs - his favorite.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami New Times

Sports & Social Will Bring the Ultimate Sports Experience to Miami Worldcenter

Sports & Social, a massive sports bar, is coming to downtown Miami as part of the $4 billion, 27-acre multi-use Miami Worldcenter that — when complete —will include apartments, two hotels (including the Citizen M), restaurants, and retail establishments. Sports & Social was developed by Live Hospitality &...
MIAMI, FL
Black Enterprise

Miami Surgeon Banned From Performing BBLs After Fatally Puncturing Patient’s Liver, Intestines

Dr. John Sampson of Miami is reportedly banned from performing Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgeries after his seventh illegal surgery patient died on June 16, 2021. The Miami Herald reported that the Florida Board of Medicine ordered the ban Friday and allowed the designated physician at Seduction Cosmetic Surgery in Coral Gables to keep his medical license. In addition to the official forbiddance, Sampson was fined $20,000 and $5,626 for investigation and prosecution costs.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Coral Gables, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Coral Gables, FL
Health
Coral Gables, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
CBS Miami

Maton's 7th-inning HR off Alcantara leads Phils past Marlins

MIAMI - Nick Maton hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning off Sandy Alcantara, leading Philadelphia past the Miami Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night and tightening the Phillies' grip on the second spot in the NL wild-card race.Philadelphia won its fourth in a row. Alcantara fell to 1-3 in six starts against the Phillies this season.It was 1-0 when Jean Segura hit a one-out single off Alcantara (12-8) in the seventh and Maton connected on an 0-2 pitch. Earlier in the game, Maton grounded out with the bases loaded against the All-Star right-hander.Bailey Falter (5-3) allowed one run and...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Veteran Miami Police Captain With Controversial Past Fired

A veteran Miami police captain with a controversial past with the department has been fired, Chief Manuel Morales announced Tuesday. Javier Ortiz, an 18-year veteran of the department, had been suspended last year amid an internal affairs investigation and two lawsuits that had been filed against him. "Any member of...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Diamonds#University Of Miami#Bat Boy
NBC Miami

8 Cars Destroyed in Fire at Hard Rock Stadium During Dolphins Game

A massive plume of smoke was seen rising from outside Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Dolphins game Sunday after officials said several cars caught fire in the parking lot. The fire broke out as the Dolphins were taking on the New England Patriots inside the stadium. According to Miami-Dade...
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Things to Do in Miami for Adults – South Beach Ideas for Couples & Groups of Friends

Miami is an ideal destination for adult-only trips. With so many fun and exciting things to do in the city or at the beach, you can easily stay busy whether you’re here for a week or only a weekend. If you’re looking for things to do in Miami for adults, check out our list of the top attractions and South Beach things for couples and groups of friends will enjoy, including…
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Scattered afternoon inland storms

MIAMI - We kick off the week with another scorcher. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s but it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the high humidity. Scattered storms will develop in the afternoon across the inland areas. They may push east across parts of Miami-Dade and Broward in the evening. The rain chance rises on Tuesday as we'll see plenty of moisture. Storms will develop in the afternoon and may linger through the evening. The highest rain chance will be mid to late week as a fall front stalls to our north and we remain in a very moist, unstable atmosphere. With deep, tropical moisture south of the front and weak winds, there is the potential for numerous widespread storms with some heavy downpours in the afternoons. This weekend the rain chance will decrease a bit and we'll see more of our typical Summertime storms. 
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Click10.com

The Berry Farm reopens this week

MIAMI – The Berry Farm is ready for Fall, as it gets ready to welcome guests for its reopening on Wednesday, Sept. 14. in Miami. The Miami farm, known for its sunflowers, will be offering hayrides, outdoor games, their famous milkshakes and food for guests as it kicks off its reopening.
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Things To Do In Miami Pre & Post Cruise

Get Ready to Explore Miami Before or After Your Dream Cruise Vacation. You’ve finally booked the cruise vacation you’ve been dreaming about for years, but don’t forget that there are plenty of ways to explore Miami pre- and post-cruise with Downtown Miami, Wynwood, Coconut Grove and Miami Beach just minutes away from PortMiami. Here’s your guide on how you can make the most of your cruise layover with recommended six-hour, half day or full day itineraries.
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

How Four Floating Mansions Got Turned Into Miami’s Newest Members-Only Club

Miami will soon be home to the world’s first floating members-only club—if Arkhaus has anything to say about it, that is. The company, helmed by Sam Payrovi and Nathalie Paiva of New York’s CSTM HAUS, plans to open a ritzy new overwater oasis for the city’s elite in just a few months. The duo purchased four of Arkup’s floating mansions for the new endeavor. Miami locals may have already spotted some of these revolutionary dwellings docked by Star Island. The ultra-exclusive club, which will offer just 360 memberships, has been described as a floating Soho House. The 40-foot Arkup vessels will be...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami police Capt. Javier Ortiz fired over job improprieties

MIAMI - The city of Miami Police Department said Tuesday that it has terminated Capt. Javier Ortiz after an internal investigation found several improprieties linked to his oversight.The department issued a disciplinary action report for the police captain, who has been on the force for 18 years.In a written statement, police Chief Manuel Morales said the job termination was justified."Any member of the Miami Police Department who does not carry out the department's mission is unworthy of serving the residents and stakeholders they vowed to uphold as a sworn member of the police department.  The written report documented alleged policy violations by Ortiz, which included "submitting overtime slips to supervisors of lower rank, failing to supervise by allowing motor sergeants to approve each others overtime slips, an failing to  keep his superiors informed by not advising his direct supervisor, then Assistant Chief Manuel Morales of his hours worked."The disciplinary report, however, said Ortiz had been exonerated by the Internal Affairs over improper procedure allegations.Ortiz had been in hot water before after he clashed in 2017 with a woman who had posted her pursuit of a Miami-Dade police officer. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

At 71, still riding a Harley, Archbishop Thomas Wenski is ready for challenges

MIAMI - Looking fit and trim, Archbishop Thomas Wenski, who has lost 55 pounds since January was getting set for another day at the Archdiocese of Miami. About that weight loss, Wenski said "…done it by following a low carb, no carb diet and lots of exercise." It is a contrast to his image of a burly biker. Wenski is famous for showing up at events on his Harley, "I still ride my motorcycle when I can," he laments.Wenski was recently honored with a Mass celebrating his 25th Anniversary as a Bishop. He was ordained as a priest 46 years ago and has...
MIAMI, FL
theraidervoice.com

Mass Flooding on Key Biscayne: My Experience and What Does it Mean for the Rest of Miami?

As residents of Miami, we are all used to flooding. After heavy rain it can be normal for social media to be flooded with videos of downtown streets turning into canals: challenging drivers to try to run through the rapids only for their engines to usually stall out. Almost as common are the videos of people making the most of such a day, whether taking to the streets in kayaks, paddle boards, or even wakeboarding the action in the tow of a friend’s pickup truck.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
83K+
Followers
20K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy