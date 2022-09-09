I confidently keep my soy sauce out on the counter next to an assortment of my go-to oils and seasonings, and I always have. It’s a fermented product with high salt content, so I just trust that it’s shelf-stable, even after opening. I usually buy Kikkoman, which does recommend refrigerating after opening, but I am one of those rebels without cause your parents warned you about, so I leave it right on the counter. And most people I know do the same. It wasn’t until I was cooking at a friend’s house recently that I learned that some folks refrigerate their soy sauce, which gave me pause—was I supposed to be refrigerating my soy sauce? No. Right?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO