One Green Planet
Broccoli Stem Noodles With Asian Black Bean Balls [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
1 flax egg (1 tablespoon ground flax, plus 3 tablespoons water) 1 cup thinly-sliced or chopped green onions (4 green onions) 2 tablespoons Hoisin sauce (optional) ? cup water combined with 1 tablespoon corn starch or arrowroot. For the Garnish:. Black and white sesame seeds. 1 green onion, finely sliced.
Oliaigua (Menorcan Vegetable Soup) with Fig Jam–Topped Toast
2. Add 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons water to fig mixture, and bring to a boil over medium-high, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar. Reduce heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until liquid runs off the side of a spoon in thick drops, 20 to 25 minutes. Add lemon zest and juice, and cook, stirring often, 30 seconds. Remove from heat, and let cool completely, 30 to 45 minutes.
Bacon-Wrapped Green Beans
Bundles of roasted green beans wrapped in candied bacon are a fun alternative to your standard green bean sides and a leveled-up version of green beans with bacon. It is also an excellent substitute for green bean casserole during the holidays, as you can prepare most of this dish on a baking sheet a day in advance. Then just pop it in the oven on the day for 15 to 20 minutes.
Zucchini, Corn, and Shrimp Flatbread
Store-bought naan flatbreads get toasty on the grill, layered with mascarpone cheese, sweet shrimp, juicy corn, and tender ribbons of fresh zucchini. Don't skimp on the garnish of smoked paprika — it adds a dash of vibrant color and enhances the smoky flavor. This recipe was inspired by a favorite combination of Wine Director Mikayla Cohen of Starr Restaurant Group in Philadelphia and New York City, who loves to match toasty flatbreads with a white wine — specifically, with Keplinger Eldorado Sierra Foothills White Rhône Blend. "The creamy mascarpone base pairs perfectly with Keplinger Eldorado's blend of Viognier, Roussanne, and Grenache Blanc," she says.
12tomatoes.com
Italian Meatballs with Ricotta
The perfect, creamy comfort meal. Of all the comfort foods out there pasta has to be the most reliable of them all. Any night of the week, whether it’s a busy weeknight or a big dinner with guests over- pasta is one of my go-to dinners. If you’re willing...
Epicurious
Vegan Mapo Tofu
In culinary school, I learned how to make the vegetarian version of mapo tofu from chef Li, a Sichuanese chef, who explained that the four essential ingredients are the fermented black beans, chili bean paste, ground Sichuan peppercorns, and ground red chiles—everything else was negotiable. He used minced shiitake mushrooms in place of the ground beef and taught me to thicken the dish with three rounds of starch slurry, until the tofu was suspended in a silky, viscous sauce. We toasted fresh red peppercorns in oil and ground up more peppercorns to sprinkle on the dish for the famous numbing sensation, and suddenly all the elusive, seductive aromas were effortlessly alive.
Epicurious
Does Soy Sauce Need to Be Refrigerated?
I confidently keep my soy sauce out on the counter next to an assortment of my go-to oils and seasonings, and I always have. It’s a fermented product with high salt content, so I just trust that it’s shelf-stable, even after opening. I usually buy Kikkoman, which does recommend refrigerating after opening, but I am one of those rebels without cause your parents warned you about, so I leave it right on the counter. And most people I know do the same. It wasn’t until I was cooking at a friend’s house recently that I learned that some folks refrigerate their soy sauce, which gave me pause—was I supposed to be refrigerating my soy sauce? No. Right?
Fried Cheese Curds with Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce
White Cheddar cheese curds are battered and deep-fried until they're golden brown for an irresistible appetizer or snack perfect for game days. The batter includes white rice flour, which is the secret to extra-crispy frying. It's spiked with lager and gets a subtle zip from yellow mustard. Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce is a tasty complement to the crispy curds; the fresh chives, parsley, and dill in the sauce make it nice and herby.
12tomatoes.com
Creamy Ground Beef Orzo
A 30-minute dinner that everyone’s happy about. I have made a version of this dish at least 101 times, maybe more. It’s a dinner I turn to when I need something I know the whole family will eat but maybe I didn’t take any time to plan ahead. Sometimes it’s with elbow macaroni, sometimes with shells, but it’s always a one-pot wonder that comes together in thirty minutes and features plenty of creamy, tomatoey comfort. (In other words, a true crowd pleaser.) Here, it’s with orzo, which cooks a little quicker and somehow feels even more comforting.
Epicurious
Cheater’s Chicken and Dumplings in the Instant Pot
3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken pieces, preferably dark meat. 1 pound gnocchi (fresh, frozen, or shelf-stable all work) 4 ounces green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces. 1 cup chopped fresh parsley or celery leaves. 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar, plus more to taste. Smoked paprika, for serving (optional)
purewow.com
Smoked Gouda and Scallion Mashed Potatoes
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. A hint of smoky cheese and savory onion makes for the ultimate potato side dish. Some would argue that you...
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
Delicious Vegan Yellow Tofu Curry: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Thai-style vegan yellow tofu curry recipe can be made in 50-minutes and tastes amazing. It looks, smells, and tastes so good that when served, guests and loved ones will think you’ve had a pro-chef in the kitchen. Check out the video above to see how it is done,...
Easy Mango Salsa: Recipes Worth Making
Flavorful, crunchy, 8-ingredient mango salsa! Perfect for dipping, bowls, tacos, and more. Just 20 minutes and 1 bowl are required. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients (Serves 4) 3/4 cup of Finely Chopped Ripe Mango...
One Green Planet
Golden Spiced Thai Noodles [Vegan]
Optional fresh ingredients: Thai basil and chopped cherry tomatoes. Add rice noodles to boiling water for around four minutes. Let sit then assemble the sauce ingredients. Add the oil, vegetable broth, minced ginger and garlic, and the spices to a skillet or low pan and sauté for a few minutes until the spices are fragrant and the garlic becomes golden.
