Duluth, MN

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Northland Haunted House Holding Open Auditons

The haunted attractions across the Northland are starting to gear up for next month, when Halloween season gets into full swing. Many of them are also looking for people to work at the haunts, including a newer attraction in the area. Recently, organizers putting together the Haunted Ship put out...
CANYON, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Television Star Spotted Again In Duluth

When in town, do as the tourists do! Television actor Joel McKinnon Miller is still spending time in Duluth and he has been having a lot of adventures by the looks of it! We aren't mad about it, either. He first was spotted in Duluth over the summer, when a...
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth Haunted Ship Needs Additional Actors Before Attraction Opens

The William A. Irvin will soon transform into the Duluth Haunted Ship, which is a favorite attraction every year for residents and tourists alike. Organizers recently announced their schedule for the upcoming season and put out the word that volunteers were needed in a variety of areas. One crucial area where volunteers are still needed is with actors, who will provide scares aboard the ship.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

New Boutique Opening In Hermantown

Here's another place to shop until you drop! A brand new boutique is opening in the area later this month and anyone into fashion will be excited to learn more about it. There have been a handful of business announcements in the area lately. Recently, it was revealed a new restaurant was opening in the Lincoln Park area of Duluth. The restaurant will be an Asian restaurant called Bali Asian Cuisine.
HERMANTOWN, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Is A Mister Car Wash Coming To Duluth?

Mister Car Wash was founded in 1969 and apparently, there could be a location planned in Duluth, Minnesota. According to their website, not only "inspire people to shine", but they are also the largest car wash company throughout the United States. Mister Car Wash goes by a pretty simple formula, make people feel good by delivering a clean, dry, and shiny car every time. The company's brand also says they are anchored in quality, speed, and commitment to creating a memorable customer experience.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

WATCH: Lightning Strikes Near Ship Departing Duluth Harbor

A scary incident as lightning strikes near the ocean freighter Jamno while it departs the Duluth Harbor during an approaching thunderstorm. I've always been fascinated with ships; it all started at a young age. My grandpa built a house on park point and would spend many days telling about ships, especially the ones we watched while coming into the harbor.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Help MNDOT Win An Award For Their Highway 61 Work North Of Duluth

The work is done, the orange cones are gone, and Highway 61 north of Duluth is ready for traffic from tourists and locals alike. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to a Highway 61 Completion Event, scheduled for Thursday, September 15 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM in Grand Marais. The celebration will happen on the lawn at the Grand Marais Public Library: 102 2nd Avenue West.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

New Fast Food Restaurant Opens in Superior

Superior has a new fast food restaurant, it opened today on Tower Ave. In May, we reported on the ground-breaking in front of Ravin Crossbows on Tower Ave. for a new restaurant that was originally rumored to be replacing the Subway inside Walmart, that didn't happen, but Taco Bell did just open down the block from the store.
SUPERIOR, WI
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth Police Department Introduces School Resource Officers In Funny Photo Series

The 2022-2023 school year is underway for students across the Northland and last week there were countless back-to-school photos shared across social media to prove it. However, these photos were not shared exclusively by proud parents in the area. The Duluth Police Department also had their own series of back-to-school photos to introduce their School Resource Officers (SRO).
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

