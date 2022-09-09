Read full article on original website
Related
Northland Haunted House Holding Open Auditons
The haunted attractions across the Northland are starting to gear up for next month, when Halloween season gets into full swing. Many of them are also looking for people to work at the haunts, including a newer attraction in the area. Recently, organizers putting together the Haunted Ship put out...
Duluth Mentioned In Washington Post Article About Cities With Most Bike Commuters
The Washington Post had an article about cities with the most bike commuters, and our beautiful city of Duluth was mentioned in it. The article did some data analysis about cities with people who commuted on bikes rather than drove cars. The Post found that 1 in 40 people bike to work, but that number has been declining in the past decade.
Duluth & Superior Fall Safety Tips For In And Out Of Your Home
It's officially fall in the Twin Ports, and it doesn't take long for there to be changes that can impact the safety of ourselves and our loved ones. As we get closer to winter we have less daylight hours, weather can be more of an unknown, and before things freeze up there is plenty to keep in mind.
Television Star Spotted Again In Duluth
When in town, do as the tourists do! Television actor Joel McKinnon Miller is still spending time in Duluth and he has been having a lot of adventures by the looks of it! We aren't mad about it, either. He first was spotted in Duluth over the summer, when a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth Haunted Ship Needs Additional Actors Before Attraction Opens
The William A. Irvin will soon transform into the Duluth Haunted Ship, which is a favorite attraction every year for residents and tourists alike. Organizers recently announced their schedule for the upcoming season and put out the word that volunteers were needed in a variety of areas. One crucial area where volunteers are still needed is with actors, who will provide scares aboard the ship.
New Boutique Opening In Hermantown
Here's another place to shop until you drop! A brand new boutique is opening in the area later this month and anyone into fashion will be excited to learn more about it. There have been a handful of business announcements in the area lately. Recently, it was revealed a new restaurant was opening in the Lincoln Park area of Duluth. The restaurant will be an Asian restaurant called Bali Asian Cuisine.
Is A Mister Car Wash Coming To Duluth?
Mister Car Wash was founded in 1969 and apparently, there could be a location planned in Duluth, Minnesota. According to their website, not only "inspire people to shine", but they are also the largest car wash company throughout the United States. Mister Car Wash goes by a pretty simple formula, make people feel good by delivering a clean, dry, and shiny car every time. The company's brand also says they are anchored in quality, speed, and commitment to creating a memorable customer experience.
Duluth Plans Vigil For Sheila St. Clair At City Hall, Missing Since 2015
The Duluth community is planning a show of support for Sheila St. Clair - who has been missing since 2015 - with a public event this week. Officials with the City of Duluth are inviting the general public to join them Thursday, September 15 at 12:30 PM on the steps of the City Hall for a vigil for the 55-year old Native American woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore Tuesday Evening
A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on Tuesday night. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday night, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
Duluth Officials Provide Updates on 21 Avenue E, Glenwood Roundabout Projects
Have you heard the exciting news? It's National Roundabout Week! While that may be a "reason to celebrate an increasingly common part of our Northland roadways", we do have a couple of roundabout construction projects underway in Duluth that are having significant traffic impacts, especially now that school has started.
Is All-Day Breakfast Coming Back To Duluth – Superior Area McDonalds Locations?
It's viral and it hit a lot of Mcdonalds breakfast fans on all the right notes. A message that the breakfast menu at the fast food restaurant was going to be available (again) all day long hit social media and took off like wild fire. A little back story: Introduced...
WATCH: Lightning Strikes Near Ship Departing Duluth Harbor
A scary incident as lightning strikes near the ocean freighter Jamno while it departs the Duluth Harbor during an approaching thunderstorm. I've always been fascinated with ships; it all started at a young age. My grandpa built a house on park point and would spend many days telling about ships, especially the ones we watched while coming into the harbor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Help MNDOT Win An Award For Their Highway 61 Work North Of Duluth
The work is done, the orange cones are gone, and Highway 61 north of Duluth is ready for traffic from tourists and locals alike. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to a Highway 61 Completion Event, scheduled for Thursday, September 15 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM in Grand Marais. The celebration will happen on the lawn at the Grand Marais Public Library: 102 2nd Avenue West.
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
Both Essentia Health & St. Luke’s In Duluth Remain Open During Nurses Strike
The planned 3-day Minnesota Nurse Association strike began at 7:00 a.m. today and it's scheduled to end Thursday, September 15 at 6:59 a.m. This is the largest private sector nurses strike in United States history and it's occurring despite negotiation efforts that went into last weekend. Essentia Health in Duluth...
New Fast Food Restaurant Opens in Superior
Superior has a new fast food restaurant, it opened today on Tower Ave. In May, we reported on the ground-breaking in front of Ravin Crossbows on Tower Ave. for a new restaurant that was originally rumored to be replacing the Subway inside Walmart, that didn't happen, but Taco Bell did just open down the block from the store.
Duluth Police Department Introduces School Resource Officers In Funny Photo Series
The 2022-2023 school year is underway for students across the Northland and last week there were countless back-to-school photos shared across social media to prove it. However, these photos were not shared exclusively by proud parents in the area. The Duluth Police Department also had their own series of back-to-school photos to introduce their School Resource Officers (SRO).
I-535 Blatnik Bridge Traffic Control Removed Between Duluth + Superior
Some good news for Northland motorists arrived late last week from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. MnDOT announced traffic on the I-535 Blatnik Bridge had been restored to two lanes in each direction as the maintenance project that was in progress was substantially completed on Saturday, September 10. The goal...
Hermantown Dancer Now A Minnesota Vikings Cheerleader
Karlyn Nessa started dancing at just 2 years old and has not stopped ever since. Growing up in Hermantown her parents saw that she was always moving so they decided to enroll her in dance, and it has sure paid off. From that point on growing up, she was at...
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0