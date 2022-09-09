Read full article on original website
2022 Holiday Guide: Here's When Festivities in and Around Chicago Will Open for the Season
The holiday season may be months away, but it's never too early to start spreading cheer. Several holiday staples in the Chicago area have already revealed their festive plans ahead of the season. Here's a look at when local festivities will start ringing in the holidays:. Chicago Christkindlmarket. Chicago's famed...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Fall Fest Des Plaines | Sept. 16 – 18
Fall Fest Des Plaines | Sept. 16 – 18 – 9/16 (6-11pm), 9/17 (noon-11pm) and 9/18 (noon-7pm). Great bands, carnival rides, food, fun family activities. FREE Admission. Lake Park, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines.
As Riot Fest Crews Set Up in Douglass Park, Local Communities Want to Oust Future Fests
Residents living near Douglass Park in Little Village and Lawndale are bracing for a noisy weekend from Riot Fest — a weekend they expect to be filled with parking headaches. “Last week, we started to see the trucks entering with so many things,” said Irais Flores, a nearby resident...
Sorry, Daylight Lovers: Chicago's Final 2022 Sunset After 7 p.m. is Almost Here
Hints of fall are in the air in the Chicago area, but one key indicator of the changing season is the fact that the sun is setting earlier with each passing day. And this week, the city is going to hit a key milestone in that process. At this point...
My Experience at Wok N Fire - South Barrington
I absolutely love sushi. I would say it is one of my favorite foods to eat for sure. I had heard from a family member that I should go try this next location because they have great sushi and a price that is not that bad.
Photos: See Inside The $5.95M Historic Gold Coast Home From ‘Ferris Bueller's Day Off'
You might recognize the home at 1401 N. Dearborn St., in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, but you aren't exactly sure how. Or from what. It may be the French Rocco-style formal dining room, the crystal chandelier, the marble floor foyer, or the grand staircase. Or, it could be the outside...
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
Here Are the Best Burgers, Bars, Pizzas and More in Illinois and Chicago, According to These Lists
From pizza and hot dogs to haunted houses and universities, several Illinois spots have been recognized as among the best in the country. The titles of distinction were awarded to these local joints by various companies that have curated rankings and lists by sifting through pools of reviews, among other factors.
Best Fall Day Trip from Northern Illinois is This Wisconsin Destination
If you've ever traveled to this Wisconsin town, you know there really is no bad season to visit, but Fall in Wisconsin is extra beautiful. Time for some trip planning. When you're thinking about getting in the car and heading in some direction for adventure, what do you most want to be waiting for you at your destination? For me, it's some natural beauty to explore, preferably a town with a lake or river and a walking or biking path. Lots of food choices and shops for some retail fun are also high on the list.
WISN
Kenosha paleontologists make surprising dinosaur find
KENOSHA, Wis. — "Inside of here are portions of a Triceratops skull. What we are looking at here are the horns, the left horn and the right horn." Thomas Carr, director of the Carthage Institute of Paleontology in Kenosha, showed off a plaster jacket revealing part of one of the largest dinosaur specimens in his lab. It is there, on the lower level of Kenosha's Dinosaur Discovery Museum, that a team of Carthage College researchers are uncovering the prehistoric past, the treasures of excavations — dinosaur digs.
Chicago 'Playpen' boating accident victim who lost legs leaves hospital
The woman who suffered a life-changing injury in a boat accident near Navy Pier is now out of the hospital.
Longtime Westmont restaurant to close: 'This place is an icon'
On Tuesday, loyal patrons of the Crystal Bohemian Restaurant flocked to the eatery in hopes of enjoying one final meal. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson reports.
93-year-old ‘Sears house’ in Crystal Lake nears landmark status
For shoppers who are familiar with the long, slow decline of Sears, it can be hard to explain the retailer’s reach a century ago. Sears was the Amazon of its day. Between 1908 and 1940 you could even buy a house out of the Sears catalog.
After Record-Breaking Rainfall, Another Soggy Day in Store For Chicago Area
A day after Chicago saw some of its most 'significant' flooding in two years, another soggy day is in store for Monday. The good news is, it won't be as wet and widespread as Sunday. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, the north side of Chicago and the near north...
Shooting in Chicago's Washington Park Leaves 9 People Shot, 2 Fatally
Chicago on Tuesday saw a violent night when a shooting in Washington Park left at least seven people injured and at least two people dead. Officials during a press conference late Tuesday said a verbal altercation between two groups at the park escalated and that the two groups fired multiple shots at each other, resulting several people shot.
6 Dead, at Least 29 Wounded Including 7 Teens in Chicago Weekend Shootings
Several teens are recovering after being shot in Chicago Sunday, with the youngest injured being a 13-year-old male, a 14-year-old female, a 14-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male. The shootings come as the city saw another violent weekend, with at least six dead and more than 29 wounded as a...
Des Plaines River swells after relentless rain
FOX 32's Tim McGill reports live from Wadsworth, Illinois where the Des Plaines River is surging after Sunday's downpours.
evanstonroundtable.com
Girls find mysterious message in a bottle in Lake Michigan
Editor’s note: This story has updated from a previous version to correct that the girls’ parents graduated high school 29 years ago, not 19. Three girls found a mysterious message in a bottle in Lake Michigan on a sunny July day while they were swimming in Evanston. Betsy...
‘Supercell’ Storm Soaks Chicago, Causing Massive Flooding Amid Torrential Downpour
CHICAGO — A “supercell” rainstorm Sunday inundated streets and caused cars to stall and water pipes to burst across the city’s North Side, leaving hundreds of Chicagoans with flooded basements and entire blocks under water. Residents reported basements flooded with more than 1 foot of water...
Arlington Heights Won't Make Decision on Bears Stadium Without Resident Input
Arlington Heights want residents' input on stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The village of Arlington Heights is preparing themselves to make a decision on whether or not to allow the Chicago Bears to build a stadium at Arlington Park. The town wants input from the residents as to...
