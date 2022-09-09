ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gurnee, IL

Fall Fest Des Plaines | Sept. 16 – 18

Fall Fest Des Plaines | Sept. 16 – 18 – 9/16 (6-11pm), 9/17 (noon-11pm) and 9/18 (noon-7pm). Great bands, carnival rides, food, fun family activities. FREE Admission. Lake Park, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines.
DES PLAINES, IL
City
Gurnee, IL
Gurnee, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
CHICAGO, IL
#Six Flags Great America#Local Life#Amusement Park#Localevent#The Frights
Best Fall Day Trip from Northern Illinois is This Wisconsin Destination

If you've ever traveled to this Wisconsin town, you know there really is no bad season to visit, but Fall in Wisconsin is extra beautiful. Time for some trip planning. When you're thinking about getting in the car and heading in some direction for adventure, what do you most want to be waiting for you at your destination? For me, it's some natural beauty to explore, preferably a town with a lake or river and a walking or biking path. Lots of food choices and shops for some retail fun are also high on the list.
WISCONSIN STATE
Kenosha paleontologists make surprising dinosaur find

KENOSHA, Wis. — "Inside of here are portions of a Triceratops skull. What we are looking at here are the horns, the left horn and the right horn." Thomas Carr, director of the Carthage Institute of Paleontology in Kenosha, showed off a plaster jacket revealing part of one of the largest dinosaur specimens in his lab. It is there, on the lower level of Kenosha's Dinosaur Discovery Museum, that a team of Carthage College researchers are uncovering the prehistoric past, the treasures of excavations — dinosaur digs.
KENOSHA, WI
Lifestyle
Shooting in Chicago's Washington Park Leaves 9 People Shot, 2 Fatally

Chicago on Tuesday saw a violent night when a shooting in Washington Park left at least seven people injured and at least two people dead. Officials during a press conference late Tuesday said a verbal altercation between two groups at the park escalated and that the two groups fired multiple shots at each other, resulting several people shot.
CHICAGO, IL
Girls find mysterious message in a bottle in Lake Michigan

Editor’s note: This story has updated from a previous version to correct that the girls’ parents graduated high school 29 years ago, not 19. Three girls found a mysterious message in a bottle in Lake Michigan on a sunny July day while they were swimming in Evanston. Betsy...
EVANSTON, IL
