Tale of the Tape: Northern Colorado at Wyoming

University of Wyoming defensive lineman Gavin Meyer, right, and linebacker Easton Gibbs, left, tackle Tulsa’s Jordan Ford on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Michael Smith/For WyoSports Michael S Smith

Quarterback

After a rough start to his UW career, junior quarterback Andrew Peasley rebounded by earning Mountain West offensive player of the week honors in his second game with the Cowboys. Peasley racked up 301 yards of total offense while completing 20 of 30 passes with no turnovers and a pair of touchdowns. He also led a pair of scoring drives in the fourth quarter to erase a 10-point deficit and force overtime. Quarterback play was one of the few bright spots in Northern Colorado’s loss to Houston Baptist last week, with former Power Five products Jacob Sirmon and Dylan McCaffrey combining to throw for 425 yards, four touchdowns and an interception on 65% passing. McCaffrey is currently day-to-day with an injury.