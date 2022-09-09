ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Empire State Weekly: Schools face teacher shortage as classes start

By Solomon Syed, Michael Prentice
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – This week on Empire State Weekly, a new school year has brought a list of new challenges for students, teachers, and administrators. A nationwide teacher shortage has impacted New York State districts in addition to the ongoing decrease in COVID-19-related health and safety protocols.

David Little, the Executive Director of the State’s Rural Schools Association explains that all schools are facing the same issue of few teachers available as many retired during the high of the pandemic. Additionally, he says they’ve had difficulty finding qualified teachers to hire for subjects including special education and secondary math. According to state data enrollment in teacher education programs has declined 53 percent since 2009.

Also this week, the HALT Solitary Campaign released an interpretation of data from the Department of Corrections, they claim it shows over 45% of people in segregated confinement have been locked illegally in solitary for more than 15 consecutive days. Jerome Wright, an organizer with the campaign says he believes NYSCOPBA is wrong in attempting to blame HALT for an increase in assaults on prison staff following HALT’s passage.

Board of Regents votes to approve nonpublic school regulations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Education law requires students in nonpublic schools have substantially equivalent instruction of those in public schools when it comes to math, science, English, language arts, and social studies. On Tuesday, The Board of Regents voted unanimously that nonpublic schools will have to show that this is in fact happening. The criteria also includes […]
Albany Med to pay over $100K to former nurses

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a second agreement with Albany Med Health System. This comes after The AG's Office found that Albany Med forced former nurses to pay fees they weren't required to after resignation or termination.
COVID Emergency powers ended, what's next?

On Monday, Governor Hochul announced she will not be extending her COVID emergency powers - the same order that suspended the Comptroller's office from reviewing COVID contracts. Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige spoke with an expert who explained why its crucial the Comptrollers office gets back to being the fiscal watchdog for New York.
Gov. Hochul will not renew COVID emergency powers

. It's been nearly two years since New York has led the fight against the corona virus, but as the virus evolves so does the battle. On Monday, Governor Hochul announced she will not be extending COVID emergency powers which she's held onto since former Governor Cuomo left office in August of last year.
