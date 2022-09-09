Chet Avery, a longtime community leader and educator who volunteered in Alexandria for decades, died at home on Thursday, September 8. Avery, 85, was a lifelong advocate for disability justice and welfare. He lived in Alexandria with his wife, Sabra, for more than 50 years, and served on the Alexandria commission on Persons with Disabilities for 36 years and the city’s Human Rights Commission for more than 30 years.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO