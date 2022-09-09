Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
100 years: Alexandria celebrates centenarians at City Hall
Phillip Melville was just 19 years old when he escaped Nazi-occupied France in 1942. The retired civil engineer just turned 100, and on Tuesday (September 13) his longevity was recognized with a certificate on National Centenarian’s Day at City Hall. Melville has lived in and around Alexandria for 50...
NOVA Parks takes over a hidden gem in the Alexandria’s West End
The Winkler Botanical Preserve (5400 Roanoke Avenue) has been a tucked away, isolated enclave of natural beauty not far from the Mark Center, but with a new acquisition it could be thrust into the limelight. Regional parks organization Northern Virginia Regional Parks Authority (NOVA Parks) announced today that it will...
Morning Notes
Pride of Baltimore docking in Alexandria next month — “The Pride of Baltimore II will dock in Alexandria this fall.” [Alexandria Living Magazine]. It’s Tuesday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 78 and low of 67. Sunrise at 6:50 am and sunset at 7:22 pm. [Weather.gov]
Alexandria’s Chet Avery, champion for the blind and disabled, dies at 85
Chet Avery, a longtime community leader and educator who volunteered in Alexandria for decades, died at home on Thursday, September 8. Avery, 85, was a lifelong advocate for disability justice and welfare. He lived in Alexandria with his wife, Sabra, for more than 50 years, and served on the Alexandria commission on Persons with Disabilities for 36 years and the city’s Human Rights Commission for more than 30 years.
Ask McEnearney: Whose advice should I listen to about the real estate market?
This week’s Q&A column is sponsored and written by Hope Peele of The Peele Group and McEnearney Associates Realtors®, the leading real estate firm in Alexandria. To learn more about this article and relevant Alexandria market news, contact The Peele Group at 703-244-6115 or email [email protected]. You may also submit your questions to McEnearney Associates via email for response in future columns.
Alexandria reviewing options for new Duke Street transitway
The City of Alexandria is eyeing three basic concepts for a Duke Street transitway to help boost bus service along the arterial road. The three options presented at a meeting of the Duke Street Transitway Advisory Group last month ranged from the buses in the center of the street to mixed in with traffic. The options are:
Alexandria balks at proposed statewide water rate increase
The City of Alexandria has issued a formal objection to a water rate increase proposed by Virginia American Water. Virginia American Water, a statewide utility company, requested authority from the state to increase its rates to create a sales revenue totaling $14.3 million — a 27.6% increase over current revenues.
The Alexandria Fire Department is ‘on fire,’ says union
It’s been nearly two months since the International Association of Firefighters Local 2141 tweeted about staff holdovers or equipment failure. For years the union has alerted the public of major outstanding issues, but their silence isn’t because things are getting better. Things are just really busy, says union...
Alexandria’s community level goes from ‘Medium’ to ‘Low’
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has returned Alexandria’s community level from “Medium” to “Low.”. The city had a Medium community level since April, and the city now joins its regional counterparts in Fairfax, Loudoun and Arlington Counties with the Low designation. Cases are still...
Thank you to ALXnow’s advertisers so far in 2022
Amid the economic uncertainty of 2022, ALXnow’s advertisers have helped us continue to report on your community. We wanted to take this opportunity to thank those that have advertised with us so far this year, as of Sept. 1. This list includes a diverse range of businesses, nonprofits and governmental entities.
Flood warning issued for Alexandria
The National Weather Service has issued an areal flood warning for Alexandria. “Avoid small streams and do not drive through water on roadways,” a release from the city said. The warning is in effect until midnight tonight. According to the National Weather Service:. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL...
Alexandria man arrested for allegedly brandishing gun from car in West End
An Alexandria man is being held without bond for allegedly brandishing a handgun and destroying property near his West End apartment. Jimmy Simms, 38, was charged with brandishing a firearm, destruction of property, driving on a revoked/suspended license and reckless driving. The incident occurred just after midnight on Monday, August...
One injured after shots fired in Arlandria Sunday night
A man was shot in Arlandria on Sunday night, according to Alexandria Police. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in front of an apartment building in the 3800 block of Old Dominion Boulevard. A 50-year-old man was shot and transported to George Washington University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police: Mental health crisis at U.S. Patent and Trademark Office resolved peacefully
(Updated 10:35 a.m.) Despite rumors to the contrary, the Alexandria Police Department (APD) said no one was killed at the Patent and Trademark Office yesterday. Alexandria Police spokesman Marcel Bassett said APD received a call at approximately 10:45 a.m. yesterday (Tuesday) for a person having a mental health crisis. “APD...
