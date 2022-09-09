Read full article on original website
Road work continues in Southern Indiana
Some road closings are happening this week throughout Southern Indiana. In Daviess County State Road 358 is closing between County Roads 300-East and 425 East which is just south of Elnora. Pipe replacement work is being done and the road will be reopened by the end of the week. The detour is State Road 57 to State Road 58.
Mining company fined for safety violation
A federal mine safety commission recently found a Gibson County Indiana mine operator responsible for a potentially ‘catastrophic’ safety violation. The commission levied a $96,000 penalty on Peabody Midwest Mining for violating safety laws near Francisco, Indiana. In 2018, officials say a manager “knowingly put miners at risk”...
Fall looks warm and dry
The first day of Autumn is September 22nd and experts say expect a dry and warm season. The National Climate Prediction Center has made the prediction. Indiana State Climatologist talked with Purdue University Extension saying that there’s still some uncertainty about the rest of September however October and November show signals of warm and dry conditions.
Pilot error, overloading caused crash that killed 5 Indiana men
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.
Q: I was urine tested today on house arrest in Indiana and I'm pretty sure it will come back as a positive what will happen
A: If this is your very first write up, it may be possible to have an administrative hearing. It depends on the county, and if it is your first dirty drop or not. It is also possible community corrections file a violation with the court. Justia Ask a Lawyer is...
