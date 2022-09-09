Read full article on original website
National top-10 prospect Asa Newell schedules Indiana official visit
Five-star class of 2024 forward Asa Newell of Montverde Academy in Florida has scheduled an Indiana official visit. Newell is ranked No. 6 in the nation in the 2024 class by 247Spots. He is the third five-star from Montverde to schedule an Indiana official visit for this fall.
Game Data: Ohio State wraps nonconference play by hosting in-state foe Toledo
No. 3 Ohio State will wrap up nonconference play by hosting in-state opponent Toledo on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium (7 p.m., FOX). The Buckeyes (2-0) have opened with wins over then-No. 5 Notre Dame and Arkansas State. The Rockets opened with a win over FCS Long Island and a victory last Saturday over UMass.
Christopherson's B1G rankings: Rearranging week a rough one for the majority of the West Division
It was a Big Ten weekend fit for moving some pieces around, and a rough one for some teams in the Big Ten West that couldn't get the couch up the stairs to the third floor. Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa and Northwestern all had it fall on them. One team looks lost at sea on offense, another close to home needs to patch its sinking raft on defense fast, the Badgers lost despite the stats suggesting a different outcome, and Fitz's crew fumbled away a comeback opportunity a foot from the goal line.
Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko updates recruitment
Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko has been taking his official visits after cutting down his list to nine. Nwoko is down to NC State, Northwestern, Providence, Georgia Tech, Cal, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Maryland, and Miami. “I just recently cut my list down from 30 offers to nine schools,” he...
'Nebraska can win big again:' Analyzing the pros and cons of Nebraska's current reality
Nebraska is open. The Huskers fired Scott Frost on Sunday in a sudden but inevitable move that ended his tenure with a 16-31 record. It proved to be a whimper of a finish for a coach who, upon his hiring, looked like the program’s savior – the prodigal son returning home.
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
Urban Meyer weighs in on what Nebraska should do after firing Scott Frost
Urban Meyer knows the Big Ten quite well after working at Ohio State from 2012-18. The former Buckeyes and Florida (2005-10) coach also knows Nebraska and could not quite understand how the program changed in the modern era compared to Tom Osborne’s brand of Husker football. Meyer joined Big Ten Network to weigh in on what the program should do after it fired head coach Scott Frost following a loss to Georgia Southern.
Top247 ATH Malachi Coleman is close with Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph
The blue-chipper will be back in Lincoln this weekend to watch Joseph lead the Huskers against Oklahoma.
Colorado State commit Damian Henderson has breakout game
Los Alamitos (Calif.) athlete Damian Henderson shined in the Griffins dominant 47-14 win over Anaheim (Calif.) Servite.
Top247 WR and Notre Dame commit Rico Flores presented with All-American Bowl jersey
Folsom (Calif.) receiver Rico Flores was presented his All-American Bowl jersey. The Top247 receiver and Notre Dame commit isn't the first from his high school to be selected (nor is he the only current Bulldog playing in), but he has dreamed of playing in the game since watching fellow Sacramento products play in it years ago.
2025 Palatine DL Jaylen Williams visits Illini: 'It's really nice'
2025 Palatine (Ill.) defensive lineman Jaylen Williams discuses his unofficial visit to Illinois, updates his recruitment.
UConn coach Jim Mora: Michigan defense tries to 'pound you into oblivion'
UConn football coach Jim Mora met with reporters on Tuesday afternoon to preview his team's Week 3 matchup against No. 4 Michigan. Here's what Mora said about the game and what he sees in the Wolverines:. Opening statement: Jim Mora on facing Michigan:. Great opportunity for us to play against...
Sav'ell Smalls not shy about what he thinks Michigan State will try to do on Saturday
Washington EDGE Sav'ell Smalls was blunt to Dawgman.com this week when asked about what he expects to see from Michigan State this coming Saturday, especially if they are.
Tidbits and Rumblings around the College Football Landscape
It's that time of the week to go around the college football landscape and highlight some of the more interesting storylines taking form on the gridiron. Scarlet Nation returns our weekly feature that takes a look at everything college football. Scarlet Nation Players of the Week. Defense - Drew Sanders,...
Maryland Football Notes: Locksley Pleads with Fans | Special Guest? | High-Octane Attack
Through two games of the 2022 season, Maryland football has proven itself to be effective on defense and on offense, but now the Terps look to put it all together. “When you think about the Charlotte game, it was kind of a role reversal for us,” head coach Mike Locksley said. “Coming off the first game where defensively I thought we played really well and then offensively we weren't real happy with the execution. Special teams continues to be a consistent factor for us. You go into the Charlotte game, then offense kind of figures it out and we get the execution when we went out of our offense, and then defensively there in the locker room [was] a little disappointed in how they played, so we'd like to try to do this week is put it all together.”
Top 25 senior Cody Williams updates his recruitment in the midst of visits
After playing his way onto the national radar during the summer of 2021, Cody Williams had a strong junior season. Over the summer, the 6-foot-8 small forward from Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry continued his rise and he now ranks No. 21 nationally in the class of 2023. Down to a final...
Four-star forward includes Kentucky in top 8
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 4-star power forward Eric Dailey has included Kentucky in his top eight schools. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Dailey (6-7, 215), who is ranked No. 54 overall in the 2023 class according to the industry average...
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Toledo
How quickly the college football season goes. On Saturday, No. 3 Ohio State will play its third game of the year, the final non-conference game, against Toledo. After this contest, the Buckeyes will be one-fourth of the way through the 2022 season. So far, so good for the Scarlet and...
2024 LB Landon Gauthier gets first offer
Green Bay (Wis.) Bay Port 2024 linebacker Landon Gauthier is a prospect quickly getting onto college radars this fall. Gauthier, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect who has shown good ability in space this season at that size, just received an offer from Wyoming, his first of the process and it is not likely to be his list.
