ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Christopherson's B1G rankings: Rearranging week a rough one for the majority of the West Division

It was a Big Ten weekend fit for moving some pieces around, and a rough one for some teams in the Big Ten West that couldn't get the couch up the stairs to the third floor. Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa and Northwestern all had it fall on them. One team looks lost at sea on offense, another close to home needs to patch its sinking raft on defense fast, the Badgers lost despite the stats suggesting a different outcome, and Fitz's crew fumbled away a comeback opportunity a foot from the goal line.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko updates recruitment

Class of 2023 big man Michael Nwoko has been taking his official visits after cutting down his list to nine. Nwoko is down to NC State, Northwestern, Providence, Georgia Tech, Cal, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Maryland, and Miami. “I just recently cut my list down from 30 offers to nine schools,” he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
247Sports

Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did

Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Urban Meyer weighs in on what Nebraska should do after firing Scott Frost

Urban Meyer knows the Big Ten quite well after working at Ohio State from 2012-18. The former Buckeyes and Florida (2005-10) coach also knows Nebraska and could not quite understand how the program changed in the modern era compared to Tom Osborne’s brand of Husker football. Meyer joined Big Ten Network to weigh in on what the program should do after it fired head coach Scott Frost following a loss to Georgia Southern.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big East#Seton Hall#Tba#Depaul#Minnesota Minneapolis#The League Office#The Blue Demons#Fox#Wintrust Arena#Ucf#Ct Home#Texas A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Tidbits and Rumblings around the College Football Landscape

It's that time of the week to go around the college football landscape and highlight some of the more interesting storylines taking form on the gridiron. Scarlet Nation returns our weekly feature that takes a look at everything college football. Scarlet Nation Players of the Week. Defense - Drew Sanders,...
NFL
247Sports

Maryland Football Notes: Locksley Pleads with Fans | Special Guest? | High-Octane Attack

Through two games of the 2022 season, Maryland football has proven itself to be effective on defense and on offense, but now the Terps look to put it all together. “When you think about the Charlotte game, it was kind of a role reversal for us,” head coach Mike Locksley said. “Coming off the first game where defensively I thought we played really well and then offensively we weren't real happy with the execution. Special teams continues to be a consistent factor for us. You go into the Charlotte game, then offense kind of figures it out and we get the execution when we went out of our offense, and then defensively there in the locker room [was] a little disappointed in how they played, so we'd like to try to do this week is put it all together.”
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Four-star forward includes Kentucky in top 8

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 4-star power forward Eric Dailey has included Kentucky in his top eight schools. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Dailey (6-7, 215), who is ranked No. 54 overall in the 2023 class according to the industry average...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

How to watch: Ohio State vs. Toledo

How quickly the college football season goes. On Saturday, No. 3 Ohio State will play its third game of the year, the final non-conference game, against Toledo. After this contest, the Buckeyes will be one-fourth of the way through the 2022 season. So far, so good for the Scarlet and...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

2024 LB Landon Gauthier gets first offer

Green Bay (Wis.) Bay Port 2024 linebacker Landon Gauthier is a prospect quickly getting onto college radars this fall. Gauthier, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect who has shown good ability in space this season at that size, just received an offer from Wyoming, his first of the process and it is not likely to be his list.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy