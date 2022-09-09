Through two games of the 2022 season, Maryland football has proven itself to be effective on defense and on offense, but now the Terps look to put it all together. “When you think about the Charlotte game, it was kind of a role reversal for us,” head coach Mike Locksley said. “Coming off the first game where defensively I thought we played really well and then offensively we weren't real happy with the execution. Special teams continues to be a consistent factor for us. You go into the Charlotte game, then offense kind of figures it out and we get the execution when we went out of our offense, and then defensively there in the locker room [was] a little disappointed in how they played, so we'd like to try to do this week is put it all together.”

