vincennespbs.org
Local 911 dispatch is updating their procedures
Knox County Central Dispatch is making some changes they say will better serve the community. 911 Director Rob McMullen says Knox County will be implementing the Priority Dispatch system for medical, fire, and police calls. This will bring dispatchers in line with nationally recognized standards. Officials say one of the...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes welcomes haunted habitats
You can visit the beyond. Wisconsin-based professional speaker Curt Strutz brings his “Visiting the Beyond” paranormal and haunted property presentation to the Knox County Library. A handful of Vincennes University students attended the program Tuesday, September 13, at the Shake Learning Resources Center. Strutz appears Wednesday, September 14,...
vincennespbs.org
Dog wash fundraiser this weekend
Get your furry friend washed for a good cause. The Downtown Dog Wash will be held Saturday, September 17, at the Vincennes Animal Shelter. From noon to 4, volunteers, including City Council and Department Heads, will be available to wash your dogs. City Representative Marc McNeece says, “It’s a great...
vincennespbs.org
Dubois officers warn of possible person of interest
The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to stay alert. Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office issued a public safety announcement. This comes after someone in Evansville reported an attempted abduction. Authorities believe the suspect in the case has ties to Dubois County or is a Dubois...
vincennespbs.org
Road work continues in Southern Indiana
Some road closings are happening this week throughout Southern Indiana. In Daviess County State Road 358 is closing between County Roads 300-East and 425 East which is just south of Elnora. Pipe replacement work is being done and the road will be reopened by the end of the week. The detour is State Road 57 to State Road 58.
vincennespbs.org
Day of Caring is this week
This Thursday and Friday are Days of Caring. The annual activity for United Way of Knox County consists of numerous groups working at agencies supported by the United Way as well as the park, streets and other locations to to clean-up, fix-up, and paint-up Knox County. People involved include employees...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes man charged with Child Molesting
An investigation has led to an arrest for Child Molesting. 67-year-old Michael Hartzburg of Vincennes was booked into the Knox County Security Center at just before 3-pm Monday on the charge with arrest reports say involved a child under 14. Hartzburg also faces a charge of Vicarious Sexual Gratification. The...
WTHI
Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
vincennespbs.org
Autumn on Main is Oct. 7th
Preparations are underway in Vincennes for an annual event. The Downtown Vincennes Association says its hoping more people will attend this year’s Autumn on Main event. Members of the organization appeared before the Vincennes Board of Works for permission to close from 5th to Main to 1st to Main as well as Patrick Henry Drive and Market Street.
vincennespbs.org
Lawrenceville buildings to be demolished
We’ve learned more information on how the city of Lawrenceville plans to handle a building collapse. As we’ve previously reported, Lawrenceville officials blocked off the 1100th block of State Street because buildings were collapsing. The city doesn’t own those buildings so officials couldn’t immediately move to take them...
vincennespbs.org
Prospective VU students descend on Vincennes
This Saturday is the first of 3 PreVU days this fall. Indiana’s First College hosts PreVU days for prospective students to learn about all that Vincennes University has to offer. There will be an open house this Saturday for future students to explore VU’s over 180 majors, discover hands-on...
vincennespbs.org
Mining company fined for safety violation
A federal mine safety commission recently found a Gibson County Indiana mine operator responsible for a potentially ‘catastrophic’ safety violation. The commission levied a $96,000 penalty on Peabody Midwest Mining for violating safety laws near Francisco, Indiana. In 2018, officials say a manager “knowingly put miners at risk”...
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes leaders learn more about new ARPA coordinator
There’s a new plan in place to decide how the city of Vincennes will spend its American Rescue Plan Act money or ARPA. Jamie Dugan introduced herself to the Vincennes City Council on Monday. Dugan is the new community coordinator of the Hoosiers Enduring Legacy program also known as...
vincennespbs.org
City official discuss trash services
Vincennes officials are trying to figure out what to do about the city’s trash service. First City News spoke with members of the Vincennes City Council. They say, right now, what the city is bringing in through trash services is not covering expenses. This is why council members have...
vincennespbs.org
Greene County lighting project starts Spring 2023
The Indiana Department of Transportation has updated the time line for a lighting project. Lights will be installed at the interchange of US 231 and I-69 in Greene County in spring of 2023. Officials say it will improve safety in that area. The change in schedule was due to issues...
vincennespbs.org
Knox County road work starts Wednesday
Drivers in Knox County may notice a road closure on Wednesday, September 14. Knox County officials say on September 14, Keller Road at the intersection of Elkhorn Road will close. Crews will be reconstructing a portion of Keller Road. During this time, Elkhorn road will remain open. Then on September...
