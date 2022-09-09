Read full article on original website
$4.77 million bid approved for Kearney airport terminal expansion
KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - Kearney is moving forward with plans to add on to its airport terminal. The Kearney City Council awarded the terminal construction bid to RMV Construction for $4.77 million at its meeting Tuesday night. The decision approves an expansion project that was scaled back after the lone bid for the original plan came in more than $7 million over budget.
Kearney Regional Medical Center looking to hire
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Are you looking for a job in the medical field? The Kearney Regional Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair Wednesday night. It will be from 5 to 7 p.m. where you can come out to learn about a variety of job opportunities available, from entry level to licensed roles. Full-time, part-time and PRN positions are available.
40 North Tap + Grill temporarily closed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A popular restaurant in downtown Grand Island is closing for the time being. 40 North Tap + Grille is temporarily closed following the retirement of owners Jay and Jan Vavricek. In a post shared by a Grand Island food Facebook group, it said the restaurant...
UNK conducts hearing project at Husker Harvest Days
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re having trouble hearing, there’s a booth for you at Husker Harvest Days. UNK’s Department of Communicating Disorder is conducting hearing tests to all participants. They are located in a trailer outside of the health safety tent. Although all are welcomed, the primary goal is to test the hearing of farmers. It’s part of a research project to detect how noisy environments affect farmers of all ages.
UNMC nursing program among top in the nation
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program was ranked 15th out of 681 nursing programs by U.S. News & World report this week. The magazine released the rankings as part of its 2022-23 Best Colleges report.
City council approves Conestoga Mall area blighted study proposal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Big changes may be on the way to the Conestoga Mall Area. In a unanimous 10-0 vote Tuesday night, Grand Island city council members voted to approve a measure that could lead to a study to determine whether or not the mall property is ‘extremely blighted.’
Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s to host hiring event
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are looking to hire thousands of full-time and part-time Outfitters to join their team. During a National Hiring Event on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s retail locations will conduct on-site interviews for local retail, distribution and contact center positions from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Full-time and part-time positions are available in all of the company’s locations.
Husker Harvest Days brings big crowds to Hall County
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Husker Harvest Days is underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol encourages visitors and travelers in the area to be prepared for heavy traffic. During the event, which runs from September 13-15, troopers will provide traffic control in the areas around the event and maintain an increased presence in an effort to reduce the potential for crashes. NSP reminds all motorists in the area to be prepared for slowed traffic at Husker Highway and Highway 30. Visitors to the show can also come in on the north side using Old Potash Highway to 90 Road.
Confirmed COVID death brings total to 151; COVID-19 bivalent boosters available across district
HASTINGS, Neb. (PRESS RELEASE) - In the health department’s weekly health update on September 13, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever announced another death of a South Heartland resident attributed to COVID-19. This brings the total for the district to 151 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
Pivoting toward seasonal, unsettled weather..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Temperatures will continue to be 10 degrees above normal heading into Wednesday, as the Cornhusker state remains under the influence of a warm weather upper level high pressure ridge. Again temperatures will climb mostly into the lower 90s across the Local 4 area. But as the...
Hastings narrows search for city administrator
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The City of Hastings is one step closer into finding a new city administrator. The Hastings City Council narrowed down the candidates by choosing four people and three alternates during its meeting Monday night. The name of those selected will remain anonymous for the time being.
Grand Island Senior High seeking to hire a campus security supervisor
Jimmy John’s opens second location in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jimmy John’s is expanding its presence in the Tri-Cities with a second location in Grand Island. The newest location is in the Southeast Commons Plaza off South Locust and Fonner Park Road. This location will feature a drive-thru, something the first location doesn’t have,...
Temperatures spike on Tuesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -A fair weather pattern determined by an upper level high pressures ridge, will punch temperatures a little higher on Tuesday with afternoon highs lurching into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There will not be much cloud cover on Tuesday, but you might notice somewhat of a hazy look to the sky as smoke from active wildfires in the Western U. S. again get pulled into the middle of the country.
Hastings High hosts Golf Invite
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High hosted a Golf Invite at Lochland County Club Tuesday. On the par 5 1st hole Addi Peterson of Kearney has a long look at birdie, but falls just short, and settles for a bogey. Peterson ends the day with a score of 90. Doniphan...
Husker Harvest Days putting innovations in farming on display
Stuhr Museum hosts annual agriculture fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The annual Ag Fair rolled into Stuhr Museum’s Railroad Town Sunday. Visitors attended historic shows from the year 1892 — even including Egyptian belly dancing. Attendants were also able to view a variety of paintings, drawings and more through a museum exhibit. The...
Hastings College, UNK receive scholarship funds
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Undergraduate students at Nebraska colleges now have another opportunity to cut down the price tag on their tuition. The EducationQuest Foundation has awarded $1.57 million dollars in scholarship funds to 30 nonprofit colleges and universities to disperse during the 2022-23 academic year. Students who qualify for...
Hastings Symphony Orchestra hosts 9/11 remembrance event
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Symphony Orchestra members held a memorial event Sunday to honor fallen first responders in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The program started with the presenting the colors, followed with other traditional honors like the Star Spangled Banner and the Tolling of the Bells. The HSO also performed during the event.
Another very warm day with increasing winds and clouds this afternoon
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Starting off this morning with rather quiet and mild conditions around the region. But don’t let it fool you as changes are on the way with a low pressure system moving in from the west. Expect increasing clouds and winds as we head into the afternoon hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures very warm in the low 90s. Windy this afternoon as well with south winds at 15 to 20 mph sustained with gusts to 30 mph. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms for northwest and north central spots this afternoon and evening. One or two storms could be severe with the main threat being damaging wind gusts.
