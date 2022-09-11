ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fork, CA

Fork Fire: Flames destroy 26 structures, crews reach 40% containment

 5 days ago

Progress is being made by firefighters taking on the Fork Fire in Madera County.

The fast-moving wildfire has been burning since Wednesday afternoon in the community of North Fork.

CAL FIRE says the flames are now 40% contained and 26 structures are destroyed, as of Friday evening

So far, the fire has burned more than 819 acres in North Fork.

As some of the fire's evacuation orders have been lifted, other areas in North Fork are still in danger.

For more information on evacuation warnings and orders, click here .

YourCentralValley.com

This is what sparked the Fork Fire and Power Fire

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released the causes of two wildfires that broke out this week in the Central Valley. On Saturday, officials with Cal Fire announced that both the Fork Fire burning in Madera County and Power Fire in Fresno County had been sparked by vehicles. Officials stressed the importance of making sure […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
CDC warns of increase in rare pediatric condition during Fall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out a warning about a rare virus that could be on the rise in young children this fall. The cold and flu can trigger acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM. It's a severe illness, similar to polio, that affects the nervous system -- causing muscles and reflexes to weaken.
