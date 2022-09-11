Fork Fire: Flames destroy 26 structures, crews reach 40% containment

Progress is being made by firefighters taking on the Fork Fire in Madera County.

The fast-moving wildfire has been burning since Wednesday afternoon in the community of North Fork.

CAL FIRE says the flames are now 40% contained and 26 structures are destroyed, as of Friday evening

So far, the fire has burned more than 819 acres in North Fork.

As some of the fire's evacuation orders have been lifted, other areas in North Fork are still in danger.