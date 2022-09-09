ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles III Addresses World For The First Time As Monarch After Queen Elizabeth II's Death

By CBS News
 5 days ago
King Charles III delivered his first address as king to the British people on Friday following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. For most Britons, the queen was the only monarch they ever knew, and her passing marked the end of an era that spanned seven decades.

"I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow," King Charles said in his address.

Charles returned to London earlier Friday after spending the night at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the queen died. In his address to the nation, which aired during a televised service of remembrance at London's St. Paul's Cathedral, he noted his mother's dedication to her country.

"That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today," Charles said.

In the capital, throngs of people greeted the new king and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, as they made their way into Buckingham Palace, where Charles' speech would be recorded.

His ascension to the throne comes days after new Prime Minister Liz Truss was selected to lead the government in the wake of Boris Johnson's resignation. Truss traveled to Balmoral to meet with Queen Elizabeth on Monday — a meeting that would be the queen's last official engagement.

The royal transition happens at a time when Britain is facing economic challenges. With Russia's war in Ukraine causing an energy crisis, Truss announced an initiative Thursday to cap heating and electricity prices for the next two years.

