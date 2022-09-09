Read full article on original website
Vermont receives $249,000 State Trade Expansion Program award
Funding is available to support small business export growth through reimbursement grants. Vermont Business Magazine The Agency of Commerce and Community Development has announced that it received a $249,000 exporting grant to assist small businesses in the state. The grant is awarded through the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) State Trade Expansion Program (STEP), a federal-state partnership initiative to increase the number of small businesses exporting their products.
AARP accepting grant applications from Vermont towns
Winter Placemaking Projects Promote Livability for All Ages. Vermont Business Magazine AARP Vermont announced Tuesday the launch of a community grant program that aims to issue grants of up to $24,000 among six Vermont towns or cities. The goal is to jump start Winter Placemaking demonstration projects that create public spaces and streets that are safe and accessible for everyone. This is the fifth year of AARP’s Placemaking Grant Program which aims to help communities build social capital that can help lead to permanent change that supports healthy, active lifestyles for people of all ages and abilities.
Vermont families urged to “Fill the Form” by October 1
Income Data Provided to Support Universal School Meals, Other Education Programs. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) is encouraging all families with school-aged children to “Fill the Form,” by returning a request for information on household income by October 1, 2022. These data, collected by individual school districts and reported to the Agency, are used to administer Vermont’s new universal school meals program, as well as secure funding from the federal government for a broad range of education programs.
BS&L president named Vermont's outstanding community banker for 2022
Surrounded by colleagues from around the state as well as community leaders, friends and family, Dan Yates, president of Brattleboro Savings & Loan(link is external), accepted the Vermont Bankers Association's 2022 Vermont Outstanding Community Banker of the Year Award Sept 8. The award was created to recognize leaders who exemplify the best of community banking and an exceptional commitment to the communities that their bank serves.
Vermont Arts Council opens new $9 million grant program for state’s creative sector
VermontBiz Creative Futures Grants, with $9 million in funding from Vermont’s last legislative session, will be available beginning Thursday, Sept. 15, to help the creative sector recover from economic losses due to the pandemic. Grants of up to $200,000 will be available to creative sector non-profits and for-profit entities,...
Vermont muzzleloader antlerless deer permit winners announced
Vermont Business Magazine Deer hunters who applied for a Vermont muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit by the August 3 deadline can now go to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com(link is external)) to see if they won a permit. Fish and Wildlife announced the permit winners on September 14,...
US Attorney, VT Attorney General & Rutland Area NAACP to co-host Hate-Free Vermont Forum
Vermont Business Magazine The United States Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP will be co-hosting a Hate-Free Vermont Forum in Bennington on September 28, 2022, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. “The Forum aims to bring policymakers, stakeholders, and community members together for productive...
SVCOA seeks applicants for National Family Caregiver Support grant funds
Vermont Business Magazine Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) today announced that it is seeking applicants for National Family Caregiver Support (NFCSP) grant funds available to local agencies providing supportive programs and services for caregivers, as well as individual caregivers age 55 and up who are caring full-time for children under the age of 18.
Let’s Grow Kids Action Network endorses candidates in Vermont
Slate includes 131 childcare champions running to serve in federal and statewide offices, as well as the state Legislature. Vermont Business Magazine Today, Let’s Grow Kids Action Network announced its first-ever slate of endorsed childcare candidates(link is external) for the general election in Vermont. The 131 candidates endorsed today have demonstrated they are committed to putting Vermont’s economy on a sustainable path by taking action to transform Vermont’s childcare system in 2023. Let’s Grow Kids Action Network is a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization focused on passing laws that fund and sustain a high-quality, affordable childcare system.
Short term stabilization drives FY2023 hospital budget decisions
Long term hospital sustainability work on the horizon. VermontBiz Today, the Green Mountain Care Board completed its review and approval of the Fiscal Year 2023 budgets for Vermont’s 14 community hospitals. “Like households and other businesses, Vermont hospitals have been challenged by historically high inflation rates, supply chain breakdowns,...
Report exposes gaps in pesticide safety regulation enforcement, impact on farmworkers
Collaboration between Vermont Law and Graduate School and Farmworker Justice identifies system of enforcement that lacks capacity to protect farmworkers. Vermont Business Magazine The Center for Agriculture and Food Systems (CAFS)(link is external) at Vermont Law and Graduate School and national advocacy organization Farmworker Justice(link is external) has released a report entitled “Exposed and At Risk: Opportunities to Strengthen Enforcement of Pesticide Regulations for Farmworker Safety,” which analyzes the regulatory structure currently being used to protect farmworkers from the dangers of pesticide use in agriculture.
State’s largest union makes recommendations in statewide races
Vermont-NEA board gives nods to Siegel, Zuckerman, Copeland-Hanzas, Pieciak, Hoffer, and Clark while expressing support for Article 22/Prop 5. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont-NEA Board of Directors has announced its general election recommendations, giving the nod to Democrats and Progressives for the major statewide offices. “In a year when public...
UVM Health Network disappointed and concerned by Green Mountain Care Board’s cuts impacting patient care in FY2023 budget
Statement from John R. Brumsted, MD, President and CEO of the UVM Health Network. VermontBiz “We are extremely disappointed and concerned that the Green Mountain Care Board has dismissed the severity of the financial situation facing Vermont’s hospitals – and with it, our patients’ ability to access the care they deserve – with today’s decision to make deep, arbitrary cuts in the UVM Health Network’s carefully constructed FY2023 budgets for the UVM Medical Center and Central Vermont Medical Center.
Vermont business imposter email scams are on the rise
VermontBiz The Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program (CAP) is warning Vermont business owners, non-profits, and employees about an uptick in business imposter email scams. In the last two months, CAP has received five reports of business imposter email scams resulting in a total loss of $210,799. Scammers are impersonating employees or familiar business representatives’ emails and contacting company bookkeepers and office administrators asking them to change bank account information, direct deposit information, or asking them to write checks. By impersonating an employee’s email address or creating a fake personal email for the employee, scammers can steal money from businesses and steal paychecks from employees.
GMP will electrify its truck fleet in a crushing first blow Thursday
Rendering of electric truck. The actual one will be at the event Thursday in Pittsford. Courtesy GMP. Vermont Business Magazine GMP is scrapping fossil fuel for its field fleet by destroying a fossil fuel truck and replacing it with an all-electric truck in a major step toward electrifying its field fleet to cut costs and carbon. On Thursday the state's largest utility will introduce the new vehicle and destroy one with an internal combustion engine at a "Destroy-a-Truck Event" in Pittsford.
Falls prevention key to healthy aging
Injuries can limit mobility and lead to additional health problems. VermontBiz Falling is not a normal part of aging, yet 31% of Vermonters ages 45 and older report experiencing a fall that results in injury. A serious injury ─ especially when you are older ─ can limit a person’s mobility and independence and increase social isolation, which can lead to additional health problems.
Four caregivers of vulnerable adults charged by AG's office
VermontBiz The Attorney General’s Office today announced it charged four caregivers after Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division, found probable cause for multiple criminal charges. The charges, including abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults, are against David Mumley, 29, formerly of Swanton, Vermont; Heather Mumley, 30, formerly of Swanton, Vermont; Krystal Grenier, 30, of Milton, Vermont; and Nicholas Grenier, 29, of Milton, Vermont. The charges brought against the four caregivers are the result of an investigation conducted by the Medicaid Fraud and Residential Abuse Unit of the Attorney General’s Criminal Division.
VSP: Highway construction worker slashed, subject at large
DATE/TIME: About 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 southbound in Rockingham, Vermont, near mile marker 35. The Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks is investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that occurred earlier today on Interstate 91 southbound near mile marker 35 in the town of Rockingham. Members of the public should be aware that an unknown, dangerous subject is at large in the area.
