Winter Placemaking Projects Promote Livability for All Ages. Vermont Business Magazine AARP Vermont announced Tuesday the launch of a community grant program that aims to issue grants of up to $24,000 among six Vermont towns or cities. The goal is to jump start Winter Placemaking demonstration projects that create public spaces and streets that are safe and accessible for everyone. This is the fifth year of AARP’s Placemaking Grant Program which aims to help communities build social capital that can help lead to permanent change that supports healthy, active lifestyles for people of all ages and abilities.

VERMONT STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO