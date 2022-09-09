ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

King Charles promises ‘lifelong service’ as he pays tribute to Queen in first address to nation

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gfTn_0horoTWW00

King Charles III has promised “lifelong service” to the United Kingdom as he paid a moving final farewell to “my darling Mama” in his first address to the nation as its new monarch .

In a broadcast from Buckingham Palace, the King spoke of his “feelings of profound sorrow” at the Queen’s death on Thursday at the age of 96 and vowed to continue her tradition of constitutional monarchy.

He announced that he was creating his eldest son and heir William and wife Kate Prince and Princess of Wales and wife Camilla Queen Consort.

And he made clear he wanted to draw a line under rifts within the royal family following younger son Harry and wife Meghan’s withdrawal from official duties, with an affectionate message offering “my love … as they continue to build their lives overseas”.

The address came after a poignant journey from the place of Elizabeth II’s death in Balmoral to London, where he and Camilla were given a rapturous reception by a crowd of thousands outside the palace.

As his royal Bentley drew up there were cries of “God save the King” from the crowd of thousands, some of whom had waited hours through sometimes heavy rainfall for a first glimpse of the new monarch.

Charles was given a peck on the cheek by one woman and another clutched his hand with both of hers and kissed it.

In a sign of the great personal loss which accompanies his accession to the throne, the new King told well-wishers: “I have really dreaded this day.”

His address was beamed into St Paul’s Cathedral, where prime minister Liz Truss joined 2,000 members of the public in a service of thanksgiving for the Queen’s life.

The service witnessed the first official rendition of the national anthem of Charles’s reign, under its new title “God Save the King”.

Wearing a dark suit and black tie, King Charles paid tribute to the Queen’s “love, affection, guidance, understanding and example”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LOkRt_0horoTWW00

And he said: “Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

In touching words addressed directly to “my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa”, he concluded: “Thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.

“May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

In promising to follow his mother’s example of royal service until death, Charles also promised to uphold the principle of constitutional monarchy in place since the Glorious Revolution of 1688.

“As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” he said.

“And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.”

Charles said he was counting on “the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla” – now Queen Consort – for support in his new role.

And he confirmed that as well as inheriting his former title of Duke of Cornwall and his old Scottish titles, William will follow him in becoming Prince of Wales, an honour granted to heirs to the throne since 1301.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given,” said King Charles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWBfH_0horoTWW00

After his return from Balmoral, Charles held his first audience with the prime minister, who had earlier chaired a special cabinet meeting in honour of the Queen and led MPs in tributes in the House of Commons.

Liz Truss – who visited the Queen just three days earlier in Balmoral to be invited to form a government – hailed her as one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known”.

“She reinvented the monarchy for the modern age,” said the PM.

“She was a champion of freedom and democracy around the world. She was willing to have fun – whether on a mission with 007 or having tea with Paddington Bear.”

Her predecessor Boris Johnson described how he had “choked up” with tears earlier this year when asked to talk about the Queen in the past tense for an obituary programme being recorded for the BBC.

“I was so overcome with sadness that I had to ask them to go away,” said Mr Johnson, who described the late monarch as “Elizabeth the Great” – a soubriquet previously applied only to Alfred among British sovereigns.

A crowd of thousands stood in solemn silence in Hyde Park as 96 rounds – one for each year of the Queen’s life – were fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in a gun salute lasting 16 minutes.

No members of the royal family were present at St Paul’s for what was billed as an opportunity for ordinary citizens to give thanks for the Queen’s life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QeO41_0horoTWW00

They heard the bishop of London Dame Sarah Mullally hail the late monarch as “a remarkable constant in the lives of millions, a symbol of unity, strength, forbearance and resilience… this nation’s unerring heartbeat through times of progress, joy and celebration, as well as in much darker and more difficult seasons”.

Ms Truss, dressed in black, gave a Bible reading from Romans 14.7-12 reflecting the Queen’s faith and selfless service: “We do not live to ourselves and we do not die to ourselves. If we live, we live to the Lord and if we die, we die to the Lord.

“So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s.”

It was just over three months since the cathedral was the setting for a service of thanksgiving during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Charles will on Saturday morning be formally proclaimed King at an Accession Council in St James’s Palace attended by the prime minister and around 200 members of the Privy Council.

The ceremony, including Charles making his declaration and oath, will be televised for the first time in history.

The King has declared a period of royal mourning lasting until seven days after his mother’s funeral, on a date which has not yet been announced.

But union flags on royal residences and prominent public buildings will be raised to full mast for 26 hours over the weekend in recognition of his reign, before being returned to half-mast for the remainder of the mourning period.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince
Person
St Paul
Person
Boris Johnson
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Obituary#Queen Consort#Uk
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King.Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.When Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones married in 1999, they were given the titles the Earl and Countess of Wessex.But Buckingham Palace also announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Philip and...
U.K.
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Royals
SheKnows

One British Royal Family Member Will Probably Not See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry During Their UK Trip

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were returning to the UK for a slew of charity events, people have wondered, “Will they still see the royal family?” While their trip wasn’t meant for a reunion, many believe they’ll still see quite a few royal family members, except for one very important member. Due to conflicting schedules, it seems like Queen Elizabeth II won’t see Meghan and Harry throughout their entire trip. Reports have come out that their chances of seeing each other are slim, per Express. Because when Meghan and Harry come in early Sept, the Queen will...
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What Queen Elizabeth II said when a clueless American hiker asked if she had ‘met the Queen’

Queen Elizabeth II’s former bodyguard has revealed what the monarch said to an American hiker who asked her whether she “had met the Queen”. The former royal protection officer Richard Griffin, who was known as Dick, recalled the time when Her Majesty was out in the hills near her Scottish castle at Balmoral when two tourists on holiday approached and one of them engaged her in conversation.
U.K.
The List

Investigator Reveals What William And Harry Wanted To Know After Princess Diana's Death

We're approaching the sad anniversary of the death of Princess Diana; on August 31, 2022, it will be 25 years since the mother of two died after a car crash in a tunnel in Paris. Princess Diana has remained a figure of interest in the decades after her tragic death, inspiring everything from a Broadway musical about her life to a new HBO documentary. Her children — Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — have spoken on occasion about the unquestionably deep impact their mother's life and death have had on them.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

840K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy