Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Considered For Major Win Over Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania
Throughout the course of his career Brock Lesnar has faced some of the biggest names of all time on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and at WrestleMania 36 he defended the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. It was Drew McIntyre who walked out with the gold after he defeated The Beast Incarnate, but it sounds like there was another name that was considered for the spot.
Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Why He Left WWE
For years Claudio Castagnoli competed in WWE as Cesaro, but his contract expired months ago and he decided to part ways with the company. Rumors of Claudio’s impending AEW debut started making the rounds, and he officially joined the company when he wrestled his first match for All Elite Wrestling at Forbidden Door back in June.
Big Update On Kevin Owens’ WWE Status
Ever since Vince McMahon retired back in July WWE has been going through some changes, and Kevin Owens seems to be benefiting. Owens has gone through a character change that has seemingly seen him revert to his old Prizefighter gimmick. The former Universal Champion has been much more aggressive in recent weeks, but has taken on more of a babyface role.
Backstage News On WWE Possibly Splitting Up The World Titles
Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion for over two years now and he also won the WWE Championship when he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. However, The Tribal Chief is no longer a regular on WWE programming which means the titles aren’t consistently featured on Raw or SmackDown.
Top WWE Star Possibly Written Off TV
For months now The Judgement Day has been feuding with Edge and this week on Raw the Rated R Superstar faced the newest member of the group when he went one on one with Dominik Mysterio. The match ended in a disqualification when The Judgement Day interfered, and after the...
Suspended AEW Star Reportedly Returns
Last week CM Punk won the AEW World Championship and he and Pat Buck were later involved in a physical altercation with The Elite following All Out. Several stars were suspended following the altercation, but it looks like at least one name is back. PWInsider is reporting that AEW Vice...
WWE Reportedly Has No Plans For Raw Star
The WWE Monday Night Raw roster is loaded with talent, and for months WWE teased the arrival of Veer Mahaan on the red brand. When Veer finally arrived he was booked in matches that often saw him dominate his opponents, but he hasn’t been making regular appearances on WWE programming as of late.
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
You never know what might happen on Monday Night Raw and this week new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned. For weeks the teams of the women’s division competed in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament, and it was won by Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. This week the champions defended their titles against Damage Control, and the champions lost their gold.
Wrestler Reportedly Signs Deal With AEW
All Elite Wrestling is constantly signing new stars, and it seems that another name has put pen to paper. Fightful Select reports Skye Blue has signed some sort of deal with AEW. It’s not clear if Skye Blue’s deal is a full-time or tiered deal as no All Elite wrestling...
Backstage News On Designs For New WWE Title Belts
WWE has been going through some major changes all across the board ever since Vince McMahon announced his retirement back in July. Over the last few weeks fans have seen former stars return, NXT stars get called up, and it looks like the company is currently planning to make changes to a few of the title belts.
Triple H Let WWE Superstar Write Their Own Promo Before Leaving The Company
With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative there’s no telling who could make their way back to the company. In recent weeks fans have seen some big returns including the return of former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano. Johnny Gargano’s contract with WWE expired in December of 2021...
Backstage News On CM Punk Having Heat With Former AEW Star
CM Punk has been a very hot topic in the world of professional wrestling over the last week or so. The former AEW World Champion has been at the center of a lot of controversy and former AEW star Bobby Fish recently said that Punk “was a c**t” after their match on Dynamite in October of 2021.
WWE Hall Of Famer Confident He Could Beat CM Punk In A Fight
Everyone is talking about CM Punk at the moment due to the explosive comments he made at the All Out post-show media scrum, and because of his backstage altercation with The Elite following the scrum. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently addressed the CM Punk situation on his Oh...
Backstage News On Changes To WWE Creative And WWE HQ Under New Management Team
WWE has gone through some major changes over the last few months, but it seems that most people are reacting well to the new regime that is currently in charge of the company. PWInsider is reporting that the new regime has energized the locker room and production team and that the average energy at WWE HQ in Stamford is much different because there’s been a better balance when it comes to employees having a life outside the company. It’s being said that under Vince McMahon there was a fear that if employees put their life ahead of the company then it would could back to bite them.
Possible Spoiler On Plans For In-Ring Return On Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take place from the Moda Center in Portland, OR and former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano is set to return to the ring. PWInsider is reporting that the current plan is for Johnny Gargano to face Chad Gable tonight in his first match back in a WWE ring. It was also noted that there’s talk of Seth Rollins challenging Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship soon.
Details On Original Plans For Jon Moxley Following AEW All Out
Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against CM Punk in the main event at All Out and when it was all said and done CM Punk picked up the victory and walked out with the gold. However, after the show CM Punk was involved in a backstage altercation with The Elite, and it was later revealed that Punk suffered an injury during his match with Moxley.
