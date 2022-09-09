WWE has gone through some major changes over the last few months, but it seems that most people are reacting well to the new regime that is currently in charge of the company. PWInsider is reporting that the new regime has energized the locker room and production team and that the average energy at WWE HQ in Stamford is much different because there’s been a better balance when it comes to employees having a life outside the company. It’s being said that under Vince McMahon there was a fear that if employees put their life ahead of the company then it would could back to bite them.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO