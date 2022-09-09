Republican U.S. House candidate Amanda Adkins sees 2022 as her year to defeat incumbent Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional district. The district looks significantly different from the one Davids defeated Adkins for en route to winning in 2020. While it once contained all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties, it now encompasses the more-rural counties of Miami, Franklin and Anderson in their entirety.

