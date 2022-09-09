Read full article on original website
bluevalleypost.com
Rockhill Grille steakhouse expanding to Town Center Crossing in Leawood
At its meeting Tuesday night, the Leawood Planning Commission unanimously approved final plans for Kansas City’s Rockhill Grille to open its second metro location at Town Center Crossing shopping center near 119th and Roe. Where exactly: The restaurant will move into a space on the far east side of...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park ordinance would levy fines for ‘nuisance’ parties at vacation rentals
Overland Park is closer to finalizing new rules for “nuisance” parties within city limits following a deadly shooting earlier this year that took place at a home being used as a short-term vacation rental. Driving the news: The Overland Park City Council’s Public Safety Committee on Wednesday approved...
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood Goodwill to open retail store offering used clothes from high-end brands
A Goodwill donation drop-off center along State Line Road in Leawood is planning to expand its operations into a new retail store at that location, with plans to open in October. Where exactly: The retail store will open as a new component to the existing donation center at 12900 State...
Dogs no longer allowed at popular Shawnee brewery
Ever since Transport Brewery opened up its doors, it has been a dog friendly establishment. But just a couple of days ago the brewery announced that dogs are no longer allowed.
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County home values keep rising — See latest Zillow data for your city
It will come as no surprise to Johnson County homeowners that home values are on the rise. Now, newly compiled data from real estate website Zillow puts more precise figures on just how much home values are going up city by city in Johnson County. The upshot: The price of...
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County expanding public trails onto former Sunflower ammo plant site
Johnson County is expanding its Kill Creek trail system into the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant site. What’s going on? Johnson County’s Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners at a special board meeting Monday approved an agreement paving the way for JCPRD to eventually expand the Kill Creek Streamway Park trails onto the site of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Army Plant.
bluevalleypost.com
Here’s what GOP House candidate Amanda Adkins says about inflation, abortion
Republican U.S. House candidate Amanda Adkins sees 2022 as her year to defeat incumbent Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional district. The district looks significantly different from the one Davids defeated Adkins for en route to winning in 2020. While it once contained all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties, it now encompasses the more-rural counties of Miami, Franklin and Anderson in their entirety.
Best weekly grocery deals at Kansas City-area stores
Kansas City shoppers can save smart by shopping these weekly grocery deals at Aldi, Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, and Sprouts.
bluevalleypost.com
Blue Valley student killed in rollover crash near 171st and Mission
A Blue Valley student was killed in a rollover crash in southeast Johnson County on Monday evening, district officials confirm. The crash was reported just before 6:45 p.m. on Mission Road just north of 171st Street in Aubry Township. “I can confirm it was a single-vehicle accident with one deceased...
bluevalleypost.com
Wild Horse, new 400 single-family subdivision in south OP, wins commission approval
A new, sprawling single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Drake Development LLC may soon be on its way to the southern portion Overland Park. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a preliminary plat for 418 homes for a new single-family subdivision, called Wild Horse, on the southeast corner of 175th Street and Switzer Road.
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County Sheriff clarifies comments made in video about election investigation
Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden says he does not want private citizens to do anything illegal in service to his ongoing investigation into recent election results in the county. Key takeaways. • Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden is seen in a video recorded Aug. 30 speaking to supporters at his...
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park’s Aubrey Vineyards holds pandemic-delayed celebration of new tasting room
Aubrey Vineyards, Overland Park’s first winery, celebrated its newest tasting room with a ribbon-cutting ceremony organized by the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce late last week. Background: Although the tasting room technically opened in 2020, the vineyard was unable to celebrate the space’s launch back then due to the...
bluevalleypost.com
Developer proposes high-rise apartments at 135th and Pflumm in Overland Park
Four years after proposing a mixed-use development along 135th Street, an Atlanta-based developer is back with a revised plan for new high-rise apartments in south Overland Park. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a rezoning request for the project, dubbed the Crystal Springs Apartments, on...
bluevalleypost.com
Police detain man at Leawood City Park after he showed gun and knife
Leawood Police detained a man Tuesday evening after he showed what turned out to be a BB gun and a knife near a youth soccer practice at Leawood City Park. When and where: In a release Tuesday night, Leawood Police say officers were dispatched to the park, 10601 Lee Boulevard, just after 5:30 p.m., on reports of a male suspect armed with a gun and knife.
