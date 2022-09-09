ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

bluevalleypost.com

Rockhill Grille steakhouse expanding to Town Center Crossing in Leawood

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Leawood Planning Commission unanimously approved final plans for Kansas City’s Rockhill Grille to open its second metro location at Town Center Crossing shopping center near 119th and Roe. Where exactly: The restaurant will move into a space on the far east side of...
LEAWOOD, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Johnson County expanding public trails onto former Sunflower ammo plant site

Johnson County is expanding its Kill Creek trail system into the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant site. What’s going on? Johnson County’s Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners at a special board meeting Monday approved an agreement paving the way for JCPRD to eventually expand the Kill Creek Streamway Park trails onto the site of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Army Plant.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Here’s what GOP House candidate Amanda Adkins says about inflation, abortion

Republican U.S. House candidate Amanda Adkins sees 2022 as her year to defeat incumbent Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids in Kansas’ 3rd Congressional district. The district looks significantly different from the one Davids defeated Adkins for en route to winning in 2020. While it once contained all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties, it now encompasses the more-rural counties of Miami, Franklin and Anderson in their entirety.
KANSAS STATE
Person
Kris Kobach
bluevalleypost.com

Blue Valley student killed in rollover crash near 171st and Mission

A Blue Valley student was killed in a rollover crash in southeast Johnson County on Monday evening, district officials confirm. The crash was reported just before 6:45 p.m. on Mission Road just north of 171st Street in Aubry Township. “I can confirm it was a single-vehicle accident with one deceased...
MISSION, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Wild Horse, new 400 single-family subdivision in south OP, wins commission approval

A new, sprawling single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Drake Development LLC may soon be on its way to the southern portion Overland Park. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a preliminary plat for 418 homes for a new single-family subdivision, called Wild Horse, on the southeast corner of 175th Street and Switzer Road.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Developer proposes high-rise apartments at 135th and Pflumm in Overland Park

Four years after proposing a mixed-use development along 135th Street, an Atlanta-based developer is back with a revised plan for new high-rise apartments in south Overland Park. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a rezoning request for the project, dubbed the Crystal Springs Apartments, on...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Police detain man at Leawood City Park after he showed gun and knife

Leawood Police detained a man Tuesday evening after he showed what turned out to be a BB gun and a knife near a youth soccer practice at Leawood City Park. When and where: In a release Tuesday night, Leawood Police say officers were dispatched to the park, 10601 Lee Boulevard, just after 5:30 p.m., on reports of a male suspect armed with a gun and knife.
LEAWOOD, KS

