Johnson County, KS

Wild Horse, new 400 single-family subdivision in south OP, wins commission approval

A new, sprawling single-family subdivision planned by Overland Park-based Drake Development LLC may soon be on its way to the southern portion Overland Park. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved a preliminary plat for 418 homes for a new single-family subdivision, called Wild Horse, on the southeast corner of 175th Street and Switzer Road.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Rockhill Grille steakhouse expanding to Town Center Crossing in Leawood

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Leawood Planning Commission unanimously approved final plans for Kansas City’s Rockhill Grille to open its second metro location at Town Center Crossing shopping center near 119th and Roe. Where exactly: The restaurant will move into a space on the far east side of...
LEAWOOD, KS
Leawood works to improve cell service in city’s southern half

Following resident complaints of service issues, city staff say efforts to improve cell service in Leawood are underway. Where the problem is: Recent reports of poor cell service largely stem from the southern part of the city. City Planning Director Mark Klein said the city has received the most poor...
LEAWOOD, KS
Celebrate ‘913 Day’ with deals in downtown Overland Park this week

If you want to show your “913” pride, downtown Overland Park is the place to do it in Johnson County with a week-long 913 Day celebration. What is it? Each year on Sept. 13, local cities pay homage to the 913 area code, which covers much of eastern Kansas, including all of Johnson and Wyandotte counties.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Police detain man at Leawood City Park after he showed gun and knife

Leawood Police detained a man Tuesday evening after he showed what turned out to be a BB gun and a knife near a youth soccer practice at Leawood City Park. When and where: In a release Tuesday night, Leawood Police say officers were dispatched to the park, 10601 Lee Boulevard, just after 5:30 p.m., on reports of a male suspect armed with a gun and knife.
LEAWOOD, KS
Blue Valley student killed in rollover crash near 171st and Mission

A Blue Valley student was killed in a rollover crash in southeast Johnson County on Monday evening, district officials confirm. The crash was reported just before 6:45 p.m. on Mission Road just north of 171st Street in Aubry Township. “I can confirm it was a single-vehicle accident with one deceased...
MISSION, KS
Your daily planner: Wednesday, Sept. 14

Break out the Crayolas, Johnson County. It’s National Coloring Day on this Wednesday. Forecast: ☀️ High: 90, Low: 63. Sunny and clear. The Mission City Council will hold a special work session at 6:30 p.m. tonight to continue to review and discuss developers’ latest plans for the Mission Gateway site.
MISSION, KS
