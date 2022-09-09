Read full article on original website
Related
bluevalleypost.com
Your daily planner: Tuesday, Sept. 20
Good morning and welcome to a new day in Johnson County! Here’s your rundown to get you caught up for the day. Forecast: ☀️ High 96, Low 72. Sunny skies on a hot day, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Diversions. The UMKC Conservatory Wind Symphony...
bluevalleypost.com
Tacos 4 Life opening in south Overland Park later this month
Arkansas-based chain Tacos 4 Life will officially open its new south Overland Park location Sept. 27. Where exactly: Tacos 4 Life will operate at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway. The space previously housed Kneaders Bakery and Cafe. The restaurant neighbors Target, as well as Costco Wholesale across Blue Valley Parkway. About...
bluevalleypost.com
Some Overland Park residents have chance to throw away mattresses, other junk this fall
If you live west of Antioch Road in Overland Park, it’s time to get your junk-filled garage or basement cleared out. Driving the news: This fall, the city of Overland Park is facilitating two different services, a mattress pickup and construction debris drop off, to help residents west of Antioch Road and south of 99th Street get rid of their unwanted items.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park approves nuisance party ordinance following deadly shooting
The city of Overland Park is cracking down on residential parties following a deadly shooting earlier this year that took place at home being used as a short-term vacation rental. Driving the news: A new ordinance putting new regulations on parties at short-term rental properties won unanimous approval Monday night...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park makes way for new Phillips 66 near 123rd and Blue Valley Parkway
A Houston-based gas station chain is looking to open a new location in south Overland Park. Driving the news: The final development plan to convert an existing BP gas station near West 123rd Street and Blue Valley Parkway into a Phillips 66 gained unanimous approval from the Overland Park Planning Commission on its consent agenda last week.
bluevalleypost.com
Century Farms subdivision in south Overland Park could earn final approval
The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners is set this week to potentially sign off on a new 43-home residential subdivision in south Overland Park. Where exactly: The housing development, dubbed Century Farms, would be built near the southwest corner of 167th Street and Quivira Road. It includes 43 single-family...
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson Countians now able to receive ‘bivalent’ COVID-19 boosters
Starting Monday, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will offer new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots. Why it matters: Health officials say the new boosters specifically provide protection against the most latest COVID-19 variants. The bivalent COVID-19 boosters still include components that protect against the original virus strain, but...
KMBC.com
Kevin Hart cancels Kauffman Center shows due to high demand, moves to one night at T-Mobile Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Hart has canceled several shows scheduled for early November in Kansas City. The comedian and actor says that 'high demand' has led him to move his show to one night at the T-Mobile Center. Hart's six shows were announced a month ago to take...
Comments / 0