If you live west of Antioch Road in Overland Park, it’s time to get your junk-filled garage or basement cleared out. Driving the news: This fall, the city of Overland Park is facilitating two different services, a mattress pickup and construction debris drop off, to help residents west of Antioch Road and south of 99th Street get rid of their unwanted items.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO