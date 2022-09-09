Present Music celebrated the opening of its 41st season on Sunday with French Connection, a French-themed program mounted in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s cavernous yet sleek lobby. The main event was Jean Cocteau’s film La Belle et la Bête (Beauty and the Beast), accompanied by Philip Glass’s opera treatment, but first came an appetizer: two selections from French pianist-composer Christophe Chassol, specially arranged for the Present Music ensemble by J. Paul Bourque. These pieces were charming. The first offered a catchy melody with a certain French (dare I say) je ne sais quoi, both playful and melancholy. Each iteration took on grander orchestration. The second piece grooved in an irregular meter, floating along with bold colors of brass and winds and off-kilter drums. Chassol’s music seemed built for cinema; perhaps some interesting footage could have been projected on the unused screen.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO