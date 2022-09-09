Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Wikipedia's race to cover the queen's death
To many around the world, the death of Queen Elizabeth meant the end of an era. But for Wikipedia's volunteer editors, her death meant it was time to get to work. Immediately after the official announcement, an army of editors rushed to update her page. ANNIE RAUWERDA: Seconds after the...
NPR
The concept of quiet quitting has captured the post-pandemic zeitgeist
At heart, it's a debate about how emotionally invested people should be in their work, with quiet quitting as a Rorschach test. Today we take our turn at quiet quitting. The term has been around for years, but only in recent weeks did it turn up in a Wall Street Journal story, which got enough clicks, apparently, to inspire more news stories suggesting that it reflects something real about people's attitudes toward work. Just to be clear, NPR's Alina Selyukh worked all out on this story.
NPR
Mourners are asked to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace
BEN WHISHAW: (As Paddington Bear) Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich. I always keep one for emergencies. QUEEN ELIZABETH II: So do I. MARTINEZ: In tribute, people are now leaving marmalade sandwiches outside Buckingham Palace. Park officials are asking them to stop. They say the sandwiches are having a negative impact on the park's wildlife, but it is a sweet way to honor the queen.
U.K.・
NPR
'A Place Called Home' is a vivid account of David Ambroz's harrowing childhood
It's one thing to be homeless, but it's certainly another to be homeless as a child on the streets of New York with a mother suffering from severe mental illness. That's what David Ambroz faced for much of his childhood – and now he has described that harrowing experience and how he overcame it in his new memoir, "A Place Called Home."
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Professionals beware: That new LinkedIn connection request may be part of a scam
A new online scam involving LinkedIn is duping professionals into investing in cryptocurrencies, and then scammers steal their money. We've all seen phishing scams pop up in our email - you know, a link to reset your Facebook password, only it's from an email address that has nothing to do with Facebook, or the random text saying hello from a number you don't recognize. But how about a colleague looking to connect on LinkedIn? That might sound innocuous enough, but it's the first step in an elaborate scheme that scammers have been using in recent years to steal huge amounts of money from hundreds of innocent people.
NPR
Checking in with Hurricane Ida survivors, 1 year later
Audio will be available later today. It's been a year since NPR's Sarah McCammon spoke with Tammy and Benny Alexie after Hurricane Ida hit. She checks back in with them to see how they're doing now.
NPR
Some anti-monarchy activists face repercussions after protesting royal events
Millions of Britons have been mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth, but some in the U.K. oppose the institution she led - the monarchy. And when a few have tried to protest at royal events in recent days, some have been detained by police, and a few have even been arrested.
NPR
After an extended hiatus, Alt.Latino returns to NPR Music
The NPR Music podcast Alt.Latino paused operations a few months ago to retool with a new co-host. NPR's A Martinez talks to Felix Contreras and his new partner Anamaria Sayre. NPR Music's Alt.Latino podcast has been producing episodes for over 12 years now. Through hundreds of interviews, music reviews and live performances, they've been exploring and shedding light on Latino cultures and music genres with and for their listeners. Now, this week, Alt.Latino relaunches, after months of rethinking their mission and retooling their editorial sonic approach. Co-hosts Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre are here to share what they've been going through to get to this new starting line. Felix, Ana, welcome.
NPR
3 common thinking traps and how to avoid them, according to a Yale psychologist
The mind is a tricky thing. It can lead us to believe that we can confidently sing "Bohemian Rhapsody" at karaoke even though we haven't heard the song in years, or that one terrible review on Yelp is reason enough not to go to a 4-star rated restaurant. These thinking...
NPR
Can therapy solve racism?
Nearly 20% of Americans turned to therapy in 2020. Many of those people were looking to process some of the big, painful events they were living through, including the pandemic, a contentious election cycle, and of course, the summer's racial reckoning. But that had us wondering: What exactly can therapy accomplish? Can it mitigate the effects of racism? Help us undo how we internalize racial trauma? Today, we're sharing the stories of two Latinx people who tried to use therapy as a means to understand and combat anti-Blackness in their own lives.
NPR
Thousands of moms are microdosing with mushrooms to ease the stress of parenting
Across the U.S., more moms are turning to small amounts of psychedelic mushrooms to cope with the stresses of parenting. But does it point to a deeper problem of lack of support for women?. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Thousands of mothers have turned to taking tiny amounts of psychedelic mushrooms to...
NPR
Biden's pledge to unify the nation is falling flat, some voters say
President Biden is hosting a unity summit at the White House tomorrow to combat hate-fueled violence. Earlier this week, he talked about unifying the country around a common cause of fighting cancer. Not long ago, he gave a speech trying to rally Americans to unite against anti-democratic forces on the right. Unity has been a theme of the Biden presidency, but it's proven elusive, as NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid reports.
NPR
Short Wave
EMILY KWONG, BYLINE: You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. Hey, SHORT WAVErs. Regina Barber here with Lauren Sommer, one of NPR's climate correspondents. Hey, Lauren. LAUREN SOMMER, BYLINE: Hey, Gina. So today we're starting with an experiment that's designed to make you sweat. BARBER: Well, I am an already...
NPR
Dinosaur tracks in Alaska may help scientists grapple with climate change
Paleontologists are studying dinosaur tracks at the base of Alaska's Aleutian Islands. Their findings may have implications for climate science today. Science tells us that dinosaurs may not have done well with climate change, but they may have something to teach us. Scientists in Alaska are studying dinosaur tracks from millions of years ago, hoping to learn ways that humans might better handle climate change. Emily Schwing reports.
NPR
Cardona highlights Biden administration efforts to help students and educators
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is visiting schools across several states to showcase efforts to help K-12 students, educators and federal student loan borrowers. The education secretary, Miguel Cardona, spent time yesterday with Daniel Tiger. They met with preschoolers in Pittsburgh. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MIGUEL CARDONA: OK. You got to...
NPR
White House hosts bipartisan summit to tackle hate-fueled violence
Many say rising political division and ideological violence threaten democracy but there are risks with Biden addressing it directly. President Biden and Vice President Harris will give remarks. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The White House hosts a summit today gathering people concerned about extremist violence in the United States. The administration...
Comments / 0