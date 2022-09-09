A new online scam involving LinkedIn is duping professionals into investing in cryptocurrencies, and then scammers steal their money. We've all seen phishing scams pop up in our email - you know, a link to reset your Facebook password, only it's from an email address that has nothing to do with Facebook, or the random text saying hello from a number you don't recognize. But how about a colleague looking to connect on LinkedIn? That might sound innocuous enough, but it's the first step in an elaborate scheme that scammers have been using in recent years to steal huge amounts of money from hundreds of innocent people.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO