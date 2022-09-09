ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

inforney.com

Area educators meet at UT Tyler to plan strategies for combating teacher shortage

Local educators gathered Tuesday at the University of Texas at Tyler to share ideas and hear about possible ways to address a shortage of teachers. UT Tyler was recently awarded a $50,000 planning grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to develop an innovative program that would increase the number of certified teachers in East Texas and also strengthen their training.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler ISD: ‘One Chip Challenge’ is sending kids to the hospital

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the wake of three Tyler ISD middle school students being taken to the hospital by their parents on Monday, the school district said they are again warning parents and students of the dangers of a social media craze known as the “One Chip Challenge.” The “One Chip Challenge” is branded […]
TYLER, TX
Uvalde, TX
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler Chief of Police announces two promotions in the department

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Chief of Police Jimmy Toler announced two members of the department received promotions on Friday. Toler promoted Lieutenant Eddie Sheffield to Assistant Chief and Detective Lydia Thedford to Sergeant. Assistant Chief Sheffield began his career at the Tyler PD in June of 1994. He holds a Master Peace Officer license […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas woman admits to shooting boyfriend during traffic stop, officials say

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman has been arrested for murder after admitting to shooting her boyfriend during a traffic stop, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Scogin Reynolds, 47, was stopped by Hudson Police on Thursday for speeding and officials said during the roadside interview the officer noted she […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Marion County district judge arrested on DWI charge

GILMER, Texas - A district judge who serves in both Upshur and Marion counties was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge after a wreck Friday night east of Gilmer. Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, was booked into Upshur County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement released Saturday by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. His bond was set at $1,500.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

East Texas unites in support of Troup football player who suffered severe head injury

A sea of blue has washed across East Texas to show support for a local student-athlete and his family. From a special blue drink at local nutrition shops, to staff members at various businesses dressed in blue attire, the community has joined together in solidarity to rally around a Troup football player who suffered a severe head injury during the school’s homecoming game on Friday against Buffalo.
TROUP, TX
Danny Brown
easttexasradio.com

Mt Vernon Man Jailed In Hopkins County

Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle on I-30 for failure to drive in a single lane. The driver, 40-year-old John Adam McGinn of Mt. Vernon was extremely nervous and refused permission to search the vehicle. A K-9 officer, however alerted on the pickup. A subsequent search turned up two tins of suspected methamphetamine in a full fast-food coca cola cup and McGinn was arrested.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sinkhole at Whitehouse High School causes traffic detour

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole has developed at Whitehouse High School on the Main Campus Drive beyond the guard gate, causing a detour during afternoon pickup, according to officials. “We will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate from 346 through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive,” officials […]
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, at 1:26 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at Highway 64 and CR 4125. An officer-involved shooting occurred and a man died at the scene, he said. The sheriff […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Pollard takes on pastor's role at Tyler church

The Rev. Alan Pollard is excited about his new role as pastor at Bethany Word of Life Tabernacle in Tyler. Pollard was named pastor following the retirement this year of Elder Edward Sanders. An installation service is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at the church. “Elder Sanders retired on...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

COVID booster and flu shot: What you need to know

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With flu season approaching band new COVID-19 boosters approved, questions about vaccines are still a hot topic. The flu vaccine and COVID booster can in fact be taken at the same time. The FDA cleared a bivalent booster last week, which provides broader protection against the original and new strains of […]
TYLER, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

New doctor joins Christus Trinity Clinic

Whether you are trying to get back on your feet after an auto accident or an elite athlete looking to return to the field of play, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is improving your ability to access world-class orthopedic surgical care with the addition of Christian Douthit, M.D., to the talented team in Sulphur Springs. “Dr. Douthit is focused on patients’ overall health, helping them ensure their bones and joints are in excellent shape through high-level surgical care,” said Misty Kimbrough, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Director of Clinic Operations. “Dr. Douthit provides a wide range of expertise – treating injuries and diseases of the extremities, muscles, bones, tendons, cartilage, ligaments, and joints – and he will be a tremendous asset to our team and this community.” Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Bullard residents voice concerns over high water bills

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Bullard say their water bills have more than tripled from the month before. At tonight’s city council meeting, those residents tried to get some answers. “You pay the bill or get your water cut off,” says Bullard resident, Tracy Nguyen. Nearly...
BULLARD, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Grass fire burning northeast of Tyler

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are on the scene of a 4-5 acre grass fire on County Road 347, west of Winona. Smith County Fire Marshal, Jay Brooks said that there are no structures on fire and that this is just a pasture fire. This article will be updated with any additional information.
WINONA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Henderson County Most Wanted

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives. Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS. Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX

