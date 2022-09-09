Read full article on original website
Jo Ann M. Allen reflects back on her career of 22 years with Mary Kay Cosmetics on Mary Kay Cosmetics 59 AnniversaryTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas wishes Trent Johnson of Tyler a Happy BirthdayTyler, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation says thank you for your service to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth IITour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
3 Tyler ISD middle school students taken to hospital after trying One Chip Challenge
TYLER, Texas — Three Tyler ISD middle school students were taken to the hospital Monday after participating in a viral social media challenge involving eating a chip covered in Carolina Reaper and ghost pepper seasonings. The school district reported Tuesday the “One Chip Challenge" led to parents taking their...
inforney.com
Area educators meet at UT Tyler to plan strategies for combating teacher shortage
Local educators gathered Tuesday at the University of Texas at Tyler to share ideas and hear about possible ways to address a shortage of teachers. UT Tyler was recently awarded a $50,000 planning grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to develop an innovative program that would increase the number of certified teachers in East Texas and also strengthen their training.
KETK / FOX51 News
Tyler ISD: ‘One Chip Challenge’ is sending kids to the hospital
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the wake of three Tyler ISD middle school students being taken to the hospital by their parents on Monday, the school district said they are again warning parents and students of the dangers of a social media craze known as the “One Chip Challenge.” The “One Chip Challenge” is branded […]
Rusk County community copes with loss of third grader killed in wreck
HENDERSON, Texas — Students and teachers at a Rusk County school are mourning the loss of a Henderson ISD third grader who was killed in a head-on crash over the weekend. Wylie Elementary Principal Angela Dowling said he was a "very sweet kiddo." "(A) beautiful smile every morning, wanted...
KETK / FOX51 News
Tyler Chief of Police announces two promotions in the department
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Chief of Police Jimmy Toler announced two members of the department received promotions on Friday. Toler promoted Lieutenant Eddie Sheffield to Assistant Chief and Detective Lydia Thedford to Sergeant. Assistant Chief Sheffield began his career at the Tyler PD in June of 1994. He holds a Master Peace Officer license […]
KETK / FOX51 News
East Texas woman admits to shooting boyfriend during traffic stop, officials say
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman has been arrested for murder after admitting to shooting her boyfriend during a traffic stop, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Scogin Reynolds, 47, was stopped by Hudson Police on Thursday for speeding and officials said during the roadside interview the officer noted she […]
KTBS
Marion County district judge arrested on DWI charge
GILMER, Texas - A district judge who serves in both Upshur and Marion counties was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge after a wreck Friday night east of Gilmer. Jerald Dean Fowler II, 60, was booked into Upshur County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a statement released Saturday by Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb. His bond was set at $1,500.
inforney.com
East Texas unites in support of Troup football player who suffered severe head injury
A sea of blue has washed across East Texas to show support for a local student-athlete and his family. From a special blue drink at local nutrition shops, to staff members at various businesses dressed in blue attire, the community has joined together in solidarity to rally around a Troup football player who suffered a severe head injury during the school’s homecoming game on Friday against Buffalo.
easttexasradio.com
Mt Vernon Man Jailed In Hopkins County
Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle on I-30 for failure to drive in a single lane. The driver, 40-year-old John Adam McGinn of Mt. Vernon was extremely nervous and refused permission to search the vehicle. A K-9 officer, however alerted on the pickup. A subsequent search turned up two tins of suspected methamphetamine in a full fast-food coca cola cup and McGinn was arrested.
KETK / FOX51 News
Sinkhole at Whitehouse High School causes traffic detour
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A sinkhole has developed at Whitehouse High School on the Main Campus Drive beyond the guard gate, causing a detour during afternoon pickup, according to officials. “We will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate from 346 through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive,” officials […]
ketk.com
How Rusk County is rallying around an East Texas family after 4 die in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Early Sunday morning, Jesse Mueller and his four sons were driving near Highway 259 near FM 850, when a vehicle traveling the opposite direction hit them. Jesse Mueller died at the scene of the accident and one of his sons, a third-grade student of...
KETK / FOX51 News
‘He needs more prayers than ever’: Troup community making 1,000 t-shirts to honor Cooper Reid
TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The community gathered on Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Troup to make t-shirts to honor Cooper Reid, a high school junior, who was hospitalized after a football injury on Sept. 9. Mandi Braswell, who is close to the family and other local residents helped organize the t-shirt event, and […]
KETK / FOX51 News
Sheriff: 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, at 1:26 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at Highway 64 and CR 4125. An officer-involved shooting occurred and a man died at the scene, he said. The sheriff […]
inforney.com
Pollard takes on pastor's role at Tyler church
The Rev. Alan Pollard is excited about his new role as pastor at Bethany Word of Life Tabernacle in Tyler. Pollard was named pastor following the retirement this year of Elder Edward Sanders. An installation service is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at the church. “Elder Sanders retired on...
KETK / FOX51 News
COVID booster and flu shot: What you need to know
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With flu season approaching band new COVID-19 boosters approved, questions about vaccines are still a hot topic. The flu vaccine and COVID booster can in fact be taken at the same time. The FDA cleared a bivalent booster last week, which provides broader protection against the original and new strains of […]
ssnewstelegram.com
New doctor joins Christus Trinity Clinic
Whether you are trying to get back on your feet after an auto accident or an elite athlete looking to return to the field of play, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is improving your ability to access world-class orthopedic surgical care with the addition of Christian Douthit, M.D., to the talented team in Sulphur Springs. “Dr. Douthit is focused on patients’ overall health, helping them ensure their bones and joints are in excellent shape through high-level surgical care,” said Misty Kimbrough, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Director of Clinic Operations. “Dr. Douthit provides a wide range of expertise – treating injuries and diseases of the extremities, muscles, bones, tendons, cartilage, ligaments, and joints – and he will be a tremendous asset to our team and this community.” Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries.
KLTV
Bullard residents voice concerns over high water bills
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Bullard say their water bills have more than tripled from the month before. At tonight’s city council meeting, those residents tried to get some answers. “You pay the bill or get your water cut off,” says Bullard resident, Tracy Nguyen. Nearly...
inforney.com
Breckenridge Village of Tyler selected as True Inspiration Award finalist, seeks votes
Breckenridge Village of Tyler (BVT) is seeking votes from the community after being selected as a Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Award finalist. Winners will receive grant funds from the organization. The True Inspiration Awards were established in 2015 to carry on the Chick-fil-A Founder S. Truett Cathy’s legacy of generosity and...
KETK / FOX51 News
Grass fire burning northeast of Tyler
WINONA, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are on the scene of a 4-5 acre grass fire on County Road 347, west of Winona. Smith County Fire Marshal, Jay Brooks said that there are no structures on fire and that this is just a pasture fire. This article will be updated with any additional information.
KETK / FOX51 News
PHOTOS: Henderson County Most Wanted
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook Wednesday asking for the public’s help in locating three fugitives. Anyone that has any information in reference to their location please call Sheriff Hillhouse’s office at 903-675-5128 or Henderson County Crime stoppers at 1-800-545-TIPS. Alee Anson Roldan Helm, 23 6’0″ 150 lbs. […]
