Astoria Post
Video: Attempted Shoplifter Sucker Punches 69-Year-Old Bodega Worker in Queensbridge
The police released a video Monday that features a crazed shoplifter sucker punch a 69-year-old bodega worker in the face inside a store located by NYCHA Queensbridge Houses. The suspect entered the bodega, located at 21st Street and 40th Avenue, at around 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, before stuffing his front pocket with a food item.
Feds: Major NJ Drug Trio Admits Killing Informant, Innocent Bystander, Among Others
A trio of ruthless Essex County gang members admitted their roles in a major drug operation responsible for gunning down a government informant -- following the murder of an innocent bystander who was mistakenly believed to be the snitch. In exchange for their pleas, Tyquan Daniels and Thomas Zimmerman, 27,...
Astoria Post
Astoria’s Councilmember Cabán to Vote in Support of 1,300-Unit Halletts North Rezoning
Council member Tiffany Cabán announced this morning that she will vote in support of a massive rezoning proposal that will bring 1,340 apartments to a vacant manufacturing site on the Halletts Point peninsula. Her support, she says, comes after being assured that the development will include affordable housing at...
Astoria Post
Taste of Sunnyside Returns Next Month, Tickets Now on Sale
The Taste of Sunnyside, an annual event that aims to showcase the diverse restaurant mix of the neighborhood, will take place next month—and tickets are now on sale. The event will see hundreds of attendees go door-to-door to sample food and beverages offered by more than 35 participating local bars and restaurants. The bars and restaurants will be setting up stands in front of their establishments for ticketholders to sample their cuisine.
