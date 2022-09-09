The Taste of Sunnyside, an annual event that aims to showcase the diverse restaurant mix of the neighborhood, will take place next month—and tickets are now on sale. The event will see hundreds of attendees go door-to-door to sample food and beverages offered by more than 35 participating local bars and restaurants. The bars and restaurants will be setting up stands in front of their establishments for ticketholders to sample their cuisine.

QUEENS, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO