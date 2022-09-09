Read full article on original website
Narcity
These Photos Show The Queen In Canada Throughout Her Reign & She's Been All Over The Country
On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died, ending her reign as the longest-serving monarch in British history. Throughout her time on the throne, the queen took 22 separate trips to Canada and visited everywhere from Ontario, B.C. and Saskatchewan, to Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. In an emotional address on...
Narcity
Here's How You Can Watch The Queen's Funeral From Canada On Monday
On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, ending her reign as the longest-serving monarch in British history after 70 years on the throne. According to the royal family, she died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in the afternoon hours of Thursday. Preparations are now being...
Narcity
Sandra Oh Reunited With Members From 'Grey's' At The Emmy's & It Was All Smiles (PHOTOS)
Sandra Oh appeared to have a wonderful evening at the 74th Emmy Awards ceremony last night and she documented some of the special moments on her Instagram. On Monday, September 12, the Canadian actress posted a series of snaps from the glitzy Hollywood award ceremony where she rocked her signature look of a plunging v-neck paired with sparkles.
Narcity
A TV Show Exhibit Opened Near Ottawa & You Can Step Into Childhood Series Like 'Arthur'
There is a new museum exhibit that just opened this September near Ottawa and it's packed with colourful nostalgia. The Canadian Museum of History is celebrating 70 years of Canadian children's television with an exhibition called From Pepinot to Paw Patrol - Television of Our Childhoods. You'll be able to...
Narcity
Anna Kendrick Got Stuck In An Elevator During TIFF & It Looked Like A Nightmare (VIDEO)
Suppose your worst fear is getting stuck in an elevator, which is understandable. But, what if Anna Kendrick's there too?. The Alice, Darling star found herself in that exact pickle on Sunday afternoon after the lift she was using, uhm, just stopped working. So much for that carefully organized schedule!
Narcity
The Backstreet Boys Just Revealed How Drake Ended Up On Stage With Them In Toronto
Remember that iconic moment when Drake joined the Backstreet Boys on stage in a Toronto concert, and everyone couldn't believe it?. On July 2, people who attended the Backstreet Boys concert in the 6ix saw a duo they didn't know they needed and now can't get enough of. Drake sang...
Narcity
Brendan Fraser Got All Choked Up Accepting An Award At TIFF Last Night (VIDEO)
When Brendan Fraser cries, you cry. At least, that's what the widespread passing of tissues after the star's emotional TIFF award speech would seem to suggest. The actor got noticeably choked up on Sunday night while accepting his TIFF Tribute statuette honouring his lead performance in Darren Aronofsky's drama The Whale.
