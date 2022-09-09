Read full article on original website
Related
tmj4.com
Commonly Asked Questions About Advantage Neuropathy
Advantage Neuropathy provides leading edge pain therapy and treatment that is an FDA cleared solution. They care deeply about serving the Wisconsin community and their team is here to provide you the best, most comfortable, stress-free experience possible. They want you to feel right at home and they're happy to introduce the team members who are vital to their practice. Dr. Evan Norum is the co-founder of Advantage Neuropathy and joins us to discuss their treatments.
tmj4.com
Fiona strengthens to category 3 storm after leaving most of Puerto Rico in the dark
Hurricane Fiona continues to drift away from Puerto Rico, but its impacts continue to be felt on the island. The now category 3 hurricane is approaching the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday with a top wind speed of 115 mph. The hurricane’s outer bands have continued to exacerbate flooding in...
tmj4.com
Flood waters receding after storm batters western Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Flood waters are receding in parts of western Alaska battered by the worst storm in a half-century. The storm left behind debris flung by powerful Bering Sea waves, the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, which was weakening Sunday as it moved north from the Bering Strait into the Chukchi Sea.
tmj4.com
Hurricane Fiona knocks out power to Puerto Rico
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona roared over the Dominican Republic on Monday after knocking out power across all of Puerto Rico, causing damage the governor said was “catastrophic.” Many people were left without water service. No deaths had been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tmj4.com
California woman gets 18 months for kidnapping hoax
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California woman has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search. Forty-year-old Sherri Papini pleaded guilty last spring under a plea bargain. U.S....
Comments / 0