Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell claims, unprecedented migrant directive and more top headlines
ROYAL REGRETS? - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s bombshell claims about the monarchy. Continue reading …. ‘HUB OF ANTIFA’ - Dem-run tourist town in North Carolina sees violent crime spike. Continue reading …. LOSS FOR WORDS - Democrat senator running for reelection stumbles when asked if President Biden...
JESSE WATTERS: Biden's entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies
Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason inflation isn't at 10% is because Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Fact-Checkers Won’t Touch Karine Jean-Pierre BS!
Turns out fact-checkers have taken a vacation when it comes to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. Nearly everything that comes out of White House Press Puppet Karine Jean Pierre’s mouth is utter BS and I’d tell you to fact-check that but apparently the fact-checkers are on hiatus!
McEnany sounds off on 'Outnumbered':' DeSantis, Abbott exposing 'untold' levels of liberal hypocrisy
"Outnumbered" host Kayleigh McEnany questioned why Democrats are quick to label Governor DeSantis or Governor Abbot racists for transporting migrants despite President Biden having sent secret migrant transports. On "Outnumbered" Thursday, McEnany slammed the hypocrisy of Democrats and emphasized the lies coming from the White House regarding the border. KAYLEIGH...
RELATED PEOPLE
John Rich: It Seems Like The Biden Administration Is Living In An Alternate Universe
Singer, songwriter and host of “The Pursuit” on Fox Nation John Rich joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to shed light on the consequences of the White House’s failure to secure the U.S. Southern border. “When you see the tonnage of fentanyl coming across our border,...
Beyond King Charles III: Fox Nation special explores the long history, significance of the British monarchy
While official affiliation with the British monarchy ceased for Americans in 1776, it has remained a culturally defining entity that serves as the embodiment of the nation - its influence continuing to pervade across most if not all nations. With the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a new spotlight...
U.K.・
Tom Cotton rails against Biden's divisive rhetoric on 'Faulkner Focus': His failures are 'everywhere you turn'
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday to slam President Biden for his divisive rhetoric against Republicans, arguing it's meant to distract Americans from the administration's failed policies. BORDER AGENTS BLAST KAMALA HARRIS' BORDER CLAIM, SAY IT'S ‘FAR FROM SECURE'. TOM COTTON: The president wants to try...
Fox News
789K+
Followers
181K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0