JESSE WATTERS: Biden's entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason inflation isn't at 10% is because Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Fact-Checkers Won’t Touch Karine Jean-Pierre BS!

Turns out fact-checkers have taken a vacation when it comes to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. Nearly everything that comes out of White House Press Puppet Karine Jean Pierre’s mouth is utter BS and I’d tell you to fact-check that but apparently the fact-checkers are on hiatus!
McEnany sounds off on 'Outnumbered':' DeSantis, Abbott exposing 'untold' levels of liberal hypocrisy

"Outnumbered" host Kayleigh McEnany questioned why Democrats are quick to label Governor DeSantis or Governor Abbot racists for transporting migrants despite President Biden having sent secret migrant transports. On "Outnumbered" Thursday, McEnany slammed the hypocrisy of Democrats and emphasized the lies coming from the White House regarding the border. KAYLEIGH...
Tom Cotton rails against Biden's divisive rhetoric on 'Faulkner Focus': His failures are 'everywhere you turn'

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joined "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday to slam President Biden for his divisive rhetoric against Republicans, arguing it's meant to distract Americans from the administration's failed policies. BORDER AGENTS BLAST KAMALA HARRIS' BORDER CLAIM, SAY IT'S ‘FAR FROM SECURE'. TOM COTTON: The president wants to try...
