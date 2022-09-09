Read full article on original website
Kershaw, Dodgers win another NL West title, blank D-backs
PHOENIX (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched seven dominant innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers won the NL West for the ninth time in 10 seasons, blanking the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 Tuesday night. Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Joey Gallo homered as the Dodgers boosted the best record in the majors to 98-43. They lead second-place San Diego by a whopping 20 1/2 games. Manager Dave Roberts’ team will have plenty of time to get set for its 10th straight year in the postseason. The Dodgers’ first playoff game is almost a month away, on Oct. 11. The only season the Dodgers didn’t clinch the division in their recent run was last year — they won 106 times but still finished one game behind San Francisco. Los Angeles then beat the Giants in the NL Division Series before falling to eventual champion Atlanta in the NLCS.
The Guardians Control Their Own Playoff Destiny
The Guardians have a combined nine games against the White Sox and Twins as the AL Central race heats up.
Cleveland Guardians Sweep Twins in Minnesota, Take 4.5-Game Lead
The Cleveland Guardians rolled into Minnesota with a 1.5-game lead Friday over the Twins, and exit Sunday 4.5 games up on their American League Central division foe. The two clubs will meet for a five-game series in Cleveland, beginning Friday.
Report: Primary Target Of Nebraska's Coaching Search Revealed
Having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska must now embark on their first head coaching search in five years. And it appears their primary target is one of the most coveted names in football. According to Lars Anderson of Sports Illustrated, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of...
Look: NFL Stadium Looks Terrifying Before Kickoff Sunday
The weather in Chicago for this afternoon's opener between the Bears and 49ers is slated to be less than ideal. To be more specific, heavy rain and winds are in the forecast, and there's a flash flood warning in affect for the Windy City area. You're a real diehard if you're going to be in the stands at Soldier Field today.
Jake Paul Is Coming for the Sports Betting Business, Too
“There’s so much money in this industry, and I don’t think they’re spending it right,” YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul says about the sports betting business during a conversation we’re recording for my Front Office Sports podcast. In August, he announced a successful $50 million Series...
What Does A Network Do When Its NFL Announcers Get Sick?
It’s a sports TV network’s worst nightmare: What do you do when the million-dollar face of your NFL coverage loses their voice?. NBC Sports was faced with that situation when a visibly tired, possibly ill, Cris Collinsworth called the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. From...
WNBA Achieves Viewership It Hasn’t Had in Two Decades
The WNBA announced last month that it delivered the most-watched regular season in 14 years, but that’s not this season’s only milestone. The league recorded its most-watched playoffs in 20 years with an average of 439,000 viewers through 19 games on ESPN. The semifinals, which featured the Seattle...
LAFC’s Gareth Bale Leads MLS Jersey Sales in 1st Season
In his first season in MLS, Gareth Bale quickly established himself as one of the league’s most marketable players — and now has the jersey sales to prove it. On Monday, MLS released its top-selling jerseys of the 2022 season, with the Welsh star striker topping the list. Bale’s LAFC teammate, Carlos Vela, took third on the list.
Former Ohio State WR hauls in his first NFL touchdown since 2020
Ohio State alum and current Washington Commanders’ wide receiver Curtis Samuel recorded his first touchdown since 2020 on Sunday against the Jaguars. Carson Wentz found Samuel on the 4-yard out route for the Commanders first touchdown of the game in the first quarter. The Brooklyn, New York, native was...
Report: Multiple NBA sources feel Cavs still have ‘major problem’ when it comes to 3-point shooting
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be fielding a scary lineup this season. The addition of three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell should give the squad a boost as it aims to return to the playoffs. However, there are still holes on the roster that the team may need to eventually address one...
Disney Could Grab $700M from College Football Ads
The Walt Disney Co. is poised to reap a windfall from college football ad sales on ESPN and ABC this year. This season’s coverage should generate well over $700 million in combined ad sales from more than 350 advertisers over Disney’s linear and digital networks, sources told Front Office Sports.
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Suspended 1 Year, Fined $10M
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million after an outside investigation found Sarver “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards.”. The league announced the punishment Tuesday and released the a 43-page report by the law firm of Wachtell,...
Look: NFL Fans Furious With 'Sunday Ticket' This Afternoon
Fans are not pleased with their "Sunday Ticket" service at all in the NFL's opening week. DirecTV's flagship package was down at the start of Week 1, with many users not even able to login to see what the problem was. They let their voices be heard on social media.
Arizona State Golfer Forgoes Senior Year to Join LIV Golf
LIV Golf has convinced another top amateur to turn pro. On Monday, David Puig announced via Instagram his intention to forgo his senior season at Arizona State and become a professional golfer. While he did not say in the post where he would play his professional golf, Puig is listed...
‘College GameDay’ Garners Best Two-Week Viewership Since 2010
Since ESPN withdrew from negotiations to be part of Big Ten football’s next media contract, the network has been dropping hints it still plans to be the leader in college football coverage. The latest statistic to support the network’s narrative: The first two iterations of ESPN’s Saturday morning college...
NHL Team With Smallest Arena Sees 50% Season-Ticket Revenue Spike
The Arizona Coyotes rolled the dice on making a new home at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena — and so far, it’s paying off. The team has already generated 50% more season-ticket revenue for the upcoming season than it “ever did” at Glendale’s Gila River Arena — where the Coyotes played until the city announced it would not renew the team’s lease when it expired on June 30.
WNBA Finals Draws 550K Viewers Opposite First NFL Sunday
Game 1 of the WNBA Finals had to go up against the first Sunday of the NFL regular season, but still drew an impressive audience. The Las Vegas Aces’ 67-64 victory over the Connecticut Sun broadcast on ABC averaged 550,000 viewers, the network announced ahead of Tuesday’s Game 2.
ESPN's FPI predicts B1G Championship following Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has predicted the race to Indianapolis for 2022, and the Football Power Index has updated the odds for the B1G Championship in 2022. Following the Week 2 results, the FPI stills sees a two-team race for the conference with a heavy favorite. The heavy favorite would be Ryan Day’s Ohio State squad who is given greater than a 60% chance of the B1G title.
