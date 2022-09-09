ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The Associated Press

Kershaw, Dodgers win another NL West title, blank D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched seven dominant innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers won the NL West for the ninth time in 10 seasons, blanking the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 Tuesday night. Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Joey Gallo homered as the Dodgers boosted the best record in the majors to 98-43. They lead second-place San Diego by a whopping 20 1/2 games. Manager Dave Roberts’ team will have plenty of time to get set for its 10th straight year in the postseason. The Dodgers’ first playoff game is almost a month away, on Oct. 11. The only season the Dodgers didn’t clinch the division in their recent run was last year — they won 106 times but still finished one game behind San Francisco. Los Angeles then beat the Giants in the NL Division Series before falling to eventual champion Atlanta in the NLCS.
The Spun

Report: Primary Target Of Nebraska's Coaching Search Revealed

Having fired Scott Frost, Nebraska must now embark on their first head coaching search in five years. And it appears their primary target is one of the most coveted names in football. According to Lars Anderson of Sports Illustrated, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is the primary target of...
The Spun

Look: NFL Stadium Looks Terrifying Before Kickoff Sunday

The weather in Chicago for this afternoon's opener between the Bears and 49ers is slated to be less than ideal. To be more specific, heavy rain and winds are in the forecast, and there's a flash flood warning in affect for the Windy City area. You're a real diehard if you're going to be in the stands at Soldier Field today.
Front Office Sports

Jake Paul Is Coming for the Sports Betting Business, Too

“There’s so much money in this industry, and I don’t think they’re spending it right,” YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul says about the sports betting business during a conversation we’re recording for my Front Office Sports podcast. In August, he announced a successful $50 million Series...
Front Office Sports

LAFC’s Gareth Bale Leads MLS Jersey Sales in 1st Season

In his first season in MLS, Gareth Bale quickly established himself as one of the league’s most marketable players — and now has the jersey sales to prove it. On Monday, MLS released its top-selling jerseys of the 2022 season, with the Welsh star striker topping the list. Bale’s LAFC teammate, Carlos Vela, took third on the list.
saturdaytradition.com

Former Ohio State WR hauls in his first NFL touchdown since 2020

Ohio State alum and current Washington Commanders’ wide receiver Curtis Samuel recorded his first touchdown since 2020 on Sunday against the Jaguars. Carson Wentz found Samuel on the 4-yard out route for the Commanders first touchdown of the game in the first quarter. The Brooklyn, New York, native was...
Front Office Sports

Disney Could Grab $700M from College Football Ads

The Walt Disney Co. is poised to reap a windfall from college football ad sales on ESPN and ABC this year. This season’s coverage should generate well over $700 million in combined ad sales from more than 350 advertisers over Disney’s linear and digital networks, sources told Front Office Sports.
Front Office Sports

Suns Owner Robert Sarver Suspended 1 Year, Fined $10M

Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million after an outside investigation found Sarver “engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards.”. The league announced the punishment Tuesday and released the a 43-page report by the law firm of Wachtell,...
The Spun

Look: NFL Fans Furious With 'Sunday Ticket' This Afternoon

Fans are not pleased with their "Sunday Ticket" service at all in the NFL's opening week. DirecTV's flagship package was down at the start of Week 1, with many users not even able to login to see what the problem was. They let their voices be heard on social media.
Front Office Sports

NHL Team With Smallest Arena Sees 50% Season-Ticket Revenue Spike

The Arizona Coyotes rolled the dice on making a new home at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena — and so far, it’s paying off. The team has already generated 50% more season-ticket revenue for the upcoming season than it “ever did” at Glendale’s Gila River Arena — where the Coyotes played until the city announced it would not renew the team’s lease when it expired on June 30.
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts B1G Championship following Week 2

ESPN’s FPI has predicted the race to Indianapolis for 2022, and the Football Power Index has updated the odds for the B1G Championship in 2022. Following the Week 2 results, the FPI stills sees a two-team race for the conference with a heavy favorite. The heavy favorite would be Ryan Day’s Ohio State squad who is given greater than a 60% chance of the B1G title.
NBC Sports

Soldier Field has a drainage issue

The good news is that they have new grass at Soldier Field. The bad news is that it’s covered in rain. After the grounds crew removed a white tarp that created a September snow-day vibe, the turf gathered water. A lot of water. A whole lot of water. Look...
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

