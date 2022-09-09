ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAURA INGRAHAM: The numbers do not lie

Laura Ingraham discussed the economic havoc President Biden created for America and highlighted the numbers showcasing this downfall on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I mean, this is catastrophic. Politicians lie, my friends. You saw those numbers. The media outlets, they lie, but the numbers do not lie. Now, let's take a look at recent history. Real-world median household income under Trump rose from $66,657 in 2016 to $71,186 in 2020.
JESSE WATTERS: Biden's entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies

Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason inflation isn't at 10% is because Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
Trump backer says FBI showed up at her home after she voiced support online

A New Jersey woman who voiced her support for former President Trump on Facebook said Monday that three FBI agents showed up at her home last month claiming to have an anonymous tip connecting her to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, despite her having no involvement. Lisa Gallagher told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that she believes federal agents visited her home, where she displays a pro-Trump lawn sign, to intimidate her a day after President Biden's anti-MAGA speech.
White House press sec calls Republican govs sending migrants to blue states 'illegal stunt'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Republican governors who are sending migrants to different states are performing an "illegal stunt." Her comments come just one day after DeSantis sent two full planes of illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also sent two buses containing over 100 migrants to a location near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning.
Russia in Ukraine sees breakdown in command and control as troops withdraw in 'panic': UK intelligence

Russia’s command and control in Ukraine is seeing a breakdown, U.K. intelligence said in a Thursday update, noting that some Russia troops were withdrawing in "panic." Ukraine has made some significant advancements in the northern region of Kharkiv since first launching a long-awaited major counter-offensive earlier this month, and according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, some 400 towns and cities have been "liberated," including strategically important positions like Izium.
Sen. Hirono blasted for 'call to arms' response to abortion bill: ‘Sounds like she’s calling for violence’

Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was criticized on Twitter for suggesting that it is time for a literal "call to arms" to fight against the pro-life movement. On Wednesday, Hirono spoke on the Senate floor about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., latest bill proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. She, along with other Democratic senators, vehemently opposed the legislation for pushing an "extreme MAGA Republican" agenda.
McEnany sounds off on 'Outnumbered':' DeSantis, Abbott exposing 'untold' levels of liberal hypocrisy

"Outnumbered" host Kayleigh McEnany questioned why Democrats are quick to label Governor DeSantis or Governor Abbot racists for transporting migrants despite President Biden having sent secret migrant transports. On "Outnumbered" Thursday, McEnany slammed the hypocrisy of Democrats and emphasized the lies coming from the White House regarding the border. KAYLEIGH...
