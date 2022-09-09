Read full article on original website
LAURA INGRAHAM: The numbers do not lie
Laura Ingraham discussed the economic havoc President Biden created for America and highlighted the numbers showcasing this downfall on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: I mean, this is catastrophic. Politicians lie, my friends. You saw those numbers. The media outlets, they lie, but the numbers do not lie. Now, let's take a look at recent history. Real-world median household income under Trump rose from $66,657 in 2016 to $71,186 in 2020.
CNN cuts from coverage of Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act speech as Dow plummets: 'Hard to be celebratory'
On a Tuesday episode of CNN Newsroom With Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell, the hosts observed that Biden’s speech touting the success of the Inflation Reduction Act was poorly timed, noting the simultaneous collapse of the stock market. Earlier in the day, the latest consumer price index report was...
NATO should prepare for all-out war with Russia as Putin grows desperate amid Ukraine victories: ex NATO brass
NATO must prepare for an all-out war with Russia as President Vladimir Putin is expected to "lash out" following Ukraine's striking recapture of Russian-occupied territory that reversed close to six months of Russian gains, a former NATO deputy commander told Fox News. Russian forces on Tuesday withdrew from areas in...
Washington Post fact-checker calls out Biden’s ‘flimsy’ claim he has the strongest manufacturing jobs record
President Biden was dinged by the Washington Post’s fact-checker with two "Pinnochios" on Tuesday after he claimed he had the strongest manufacturing jobs record of any modern president. "Right now, I have the strongest record of growing manufacturing jobs in modern history. And by making real investments in American...
JESSE WATTERS: Biden's entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies
Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason inflation isn't at 10% is because Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
Republicans think Trump will be a midterm kingmaker. Democrats like me think he may be a spoiler
The post-Labor Day weekend sprint to the November midterms is officially on. The general election matchups are set and the contours of the election have taken shape. With less than two months to go, one thing is remarkably clear: while former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot, his candidates and policies certainly are.
Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024
AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
Trump backer says FBI showed up at her home after she voiced support online
A New Jersey woman who voiced her support for former President Trump on Facebook said Monday that three FBI agents showed up at her home last month claiming to have an anonymous tip connecting her to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, despite her having no involvement. Lisa Gallagher told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that she believes federal agents visited her home, where she displays a pro-Trump lawn sign, to intimidate her a day after President Biden's anti-MAGA speech.
White House press sec calls Republican govs sending migrants to blue states 'illegal stunt'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Republican governors who are sending migrants to different states are performing an "illegal stunt." Her comments come just one day after DeSantis sent two full planes of illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also sent two buses containing over 100 migrants to a location near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning.
Russia in Ukraine sees breakdown in command and control as troops withdraw in 'panic': UK intelligence
Russia’s command and control in Ukraine is seeing a breakdown, U.K. intelligence said in a Thursday update, noting that some Russia troops were withdrawing in "panic." Ukraine has made some significant advancements in the northern region of Kharkiv since first launching a long-awaited major counter-offensive earlier this month, and according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, some 400 towns and cities have been "liberated," including strategically important positions like Izium.
New Hampshire's Sununu warns Democrats boosting 'extreme' GOP candidates will 'massively backfire' in midterms
New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu joined "America's Newsroom" Tuesday to react to a Schumer-aligned PAC pouring millions into the state's Republican Senate primary to boost retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc, a strong supporter of former President Trump’s unproven claims that the 2020 presidential election was "rigged" and "stolen."
Illinois mayor demands apology from Gov. Pritzker over migrant bussing remark: 'Don't ever call us xenophobic'
A suburban Illinois mayor demanded an apology from Gov. J.B. Pritzker Wednesday after the Democrat labeled local leaders "xenophobic" for speaking out about the bussing of migrants to their small towns without proper notice. Craig Johnson, mayor of Elk Grove Village, said he received a call on Sept. 9 informing...
Sen. Hirono blasted for 'call to arms' response to abortion bill: ‘Sounds like she’s calling for violence’
Hawaii Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono was criticized on Twitter for suggesting that it is time for a literal "call to arms" to fight against the pro-life movement. On Wednesday, Hirono spoke on the Senate floor about Sen. Lindsey Graham’s, R-S.C., latest bill proposal to ban abortions after 15 weeks. She, along with other Democratic senators, vehemently opposed the legislation for pushing an "extreme MAGA Republican" agenda.
New Hampshire Primary: Republican voters sound off on Biden, abortion, student debt handouts
As New Hampshire voters head to the polls Tuesday for the state’s primary elections, Nashua Republicans sounded off on crucial issues that could affect the midterms and beyond. Nashua, the state’s second-largest city, is in New Hampshire’s 2nd congressional district, which is currently represented by Democrat Annie Kuster in...
McEnany sounds off on 'Outnumbered':' DeSantis, Abbott exposing 'untold' levels of liberal hypocrisy
"Outnumbered" host Kayleigh McEnany questioned why Democrats are quick to label Governor DeSantis or Governor Abbot racists for transporting migrants despite President Biden having sent secret migrant transports. On "Outnumbered" Thursday, McEnany slammed the hypocrisy of Democrats and emphasized the lies coming from the White House regarding the border. KAYLEIGH...
Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan tells MSNBC: Time to 'kill and confront' the 'extremist' Republican movement
U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, declared that Americans need to "kill and confront" the "extremist" Republican movement if the nation is going to make political progress. Ryan made his comments during his Tuesday interview on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe," where he called in to discuss the state of his...
Karine Jean-Pierre blasted for defense of Inflation Reduction Act: ‘What is she smoking?’
Twitter users were not kind to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she attempted to defend the Inflation Reduction Act after the news inflation rose by 8.3% in August, higher than initial predictions on Tuesday. Reporters were eager to quest Jean-Pierre, especially in light of the Inflation Reduction Act...
John Rich: It Seems Like The Biden Administration Is Living In An Alternate Universe
Singer, songwriter and host of “The Pursuit” on Fox Nation John Rich joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to shed light on the consequences of the White House’s failure to secure the U.S. Southern border. “When you see the tonnage of fentanyl coming across our border,...
Several GOP Senate candidates reveal they do not support 15-week federal abortion limits
Many Republicans running in this year's midterm elections do not support Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., proposed bill that would limit abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy – or after "the stage at which substantial medical evidence indicates that they are capable of feeling pain." In June, the Supreme Court,...
